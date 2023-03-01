The year 2022 was a remarkable one for music, with countless artists pushing the boundaries of their respective genres and creating some truly unforgettable songs. From pop and rock to hip-hop and electronic music, the year saw a diverse range of musical styles and influences come together in new and exciting ways. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the 100 greatest songs from 2022, showcasing the very best of what the year had to offer.

Our list features a mix of established and up-and-coming artists, with each song chosen for its musical and lyrical quality, as well as its impact on the wider music scene. Whether you’re a fan of catchy pop hooks, introspective singer-songwriters, or hard-hitting rap lyrics, there’s something for everyone on this list. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the top 100 songs from 2022 and relive some of the best moments in music from the past year.

1. Molly Nilsson “Pompeii”

“Pompeii” by Molly Nilsson is a hauntingly beautiful synth-pop song that explores themes of love, loss, and the passage of time. The melancholic and dreamy instrumental arrangement perfectly complements Nilsson’s soft and emotive vocals, creating an atmospheric and immersive listening experience. The lyrics poetically describe the ruins of Pompeii as a metaphor for a broken relationship, with Nilsson lamenting the way that love can fade away like ancient artifacts buried in ash. The song’s wistful yet resilient tone is sure to resonate with anyone who has experienced heartbreak and is seeking solace in music.

2. Third Coast Percussion “Derivative”

“Derivative” by Third Coast Percussion is a mesmerizing piece of contemporary classical music that showcases the group’s virtuosic skills on a variety of percussion instruments. The piece is characterized by its complex rhythms, intricate interplay between the musicians, and unexpected bursts of sound and silence. Despite its experimental nature, “Derivative” is highly accessible and engaging, drawing listeners in with its hypnotic repetitions and rich sonic textures. The piece reflects Third Coast Percussion’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of percussion music while also honoring the traditions and techniques of the genre.

3. Plains “Abilene”

“Abilene” by Plains is a haunting and atmospheric indie rock song that combines delicate acoustic instrumentation with eerie electronic textures and evocative vocals. The song’s melancholic melody and poetic lyrics evoke a sense of longing and nostalgia, with the narrator lamenting a lost love and the fading memories of a bygone era. The track’s production is sparse and minimalist, allowing the raw emotion of the performance to shine through. With its ethereal sound and introspective lyrics, “Abilene” is a powerful meditation on the fleeting nature of time and the enduring power of human connection.

4. Fireboy DML & Asake “Bandana”

“Bandana” by Fireboy DML & Asake is an upbeat afrobeats song that combines elements of pop and hip-hop. The track features catchy melodies, an infectious rhythm, and smooth vocals from both artists. The lyrics are about living a lavish lifestyle and celebrating success with friends. The song’s production is polished, with a mix of traditional African percussion and modern electronic beats. “Bandana” is a feel-good anthem that is sure to get listeners dancing and singing along.

5. Lizzo “About Damn Time”

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo is an empowering pop anthem that celebrates self-love and confidence. The song features a lively beat, catchy melodies, and Lizzo’s signature bold vocals. The lyrics encourage listeners to embrace their individuality and reject societal expectations of beauty and success. “About Damn Time” is a message of self-acceptance and self-empowerment that is both fun and inspirational. The track’s production is upbeat and playful, with a mix of electronic and acoustic instrumentation. Lizzo’s powerful vocals and positive message make “About Damn Time” a standout track.

6. SZA “Shirt”

“Shirt” by SZA is a soulful R&B track that explores the complexities of relationships. The song features SZA’s smooth and emotive vocals over a minimalist production that highlights her lyrics. The lyrics detail a tumultuous relationship, with SZA expressing her frustrations and confusion about the dynamic. “Shirt” is a poignant and honest reflection on the ups and downs of love, with SZA’s raw and vulnerable performance drawing listeners in. The track’s understated production allows SZA’s vocals and lyrics to shine, making “Shirt” a standout track in her discography.

7. Zach Bryan “Something in the Orange”

“Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan is a heartfelt and introspective folk ballad. The song features Bryan’s emotive vocals and acoustic guitar, with lyrics that delve into the complexities of life and mortality. The lyrics touch on themes of nostalgia, regret, and acceptance, with Bryan reflecting on the passage of time and the inevitability of death. “Something in the Orange” is a deeply personal and emotional track that showcases Bryan’s songwriting and storytelling abilities. The sparse instrumentation and haunting melodies make for a haunting and beautiful listening experience.

8. Fontaines D.C. “Jackie Down the Line”

“Jackie Down the Line” is an energetic track by Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. that combines driving guitar riffs, pulsating basslines, and frontman Grian Chatten’s distinctive snarl. The song is an ode to the band’s hometown of Dublin and its people, with lyrics that paint a vivid picture of the city’s streets and the colorful characters that inhabit them. The track’s raw energy and Chatten’s intense vocals capture the grit and vitality of urban life, making “Jackie Down the Line” a standout track from Fontaines D.C.’s acclaimed debut album, “Dogrel.”

9. Harry Styles “As It Was”

“As It Was” is a reflective ballad by British singer-songwriter Harry Styles that showcases his emotive vocals and heartfelt lyrics. The track features sparse instrumentation, with acoustic guitar and piano providing a subdued backdrop for Styles’ musings on the ups and downs of life and love. The song’s understated production allows Styles’ voice to take center stage, as he sings with a vulnerability and honesty that is both captivating and relatable. “As It Was” demonstrates Styles’ growth as a songwriter and his ability to connect with his audience through his introspective and deeply personal lyrics.

10. Stromae “L’enfer”

Stromae “L’enfer” (100 words)

“L’enfer” is an electrifying track by Belgian singer-songwriter Stromae that combines infectious beats, pulsating basslines, and the artist’s signature blend of French and Congolese influences. The song’s lyrics, sung entirely in French, explore themes of anxiety, paranoia, and the struggles of modern life, with Stromae’s distinctive vocals and wordplay adding a playful touch to the song’s darker subject matter. The track’s frenetic energy and infectious rhythm have made it a fan favorite, and “L’enfer” stands as a testament to Stromae’s skill as a songwriter and his ability to fuse different musical styles into a cohesive and compelling whole.

11. Steve Lacy “Bad Habit”

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy is a soulful and introspective track that blends elements of R&B and indie rock. Lacy’s smooth vocals and intricate guitar riffs create a dreamy and contemplative atmosphere that draws the listener in. The lyrics delve into themes of addiction and self-destructive behavior, as Lacy reflects on his own struggles with a bad habit. The song’s sparse instrumentation and minimalist production highlight Lacy’s raw talent and emotional vulnerability. “Bad Habit” showcases Lacy’s unique style and artistry, making it a standout track in his discography.

12. Joyce Wrice x KAYTRANADA “Iced Tea”

“Iced Tea” is a collaboration between singer-songwriter Joyce Wrice and producer KAYTRANADA. The track features Wrice’s silky vocals over KAYTRANADA’s signature blend of soulful R&B and danceable electronic beats. “Iced Tea” is a breezy and uplifting track that celebrates the joys of a new romance. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious rhythm make it a perfect summer anthem. Wrice’s effortless vocals and KAYTRANADA’s expert production make “Iced Tea” a standout track on Wrice’s debut album, “Overgrown.”

13. MUNA “What I Want”

“What I Want” by MUNA is an empowering and anthemic pop track that celebrates self-love and personal growth. The song’s driving beat and soaring chorus make it a perfect dance floor filler, while the lyrics speak to a deeper emotional truth. MUNA’s lead vocalist, Katie Gavin, delivers an emotive and powerful vocal performance, conveying the song’s message of self-acceptance and self-expression. “What I Want” is a testament to MUNA’s ability to craft catchy pop songs with substance, and is a standout track on their sophomore album, “Saves the World.”

14. Paramore “This is Why”

Paramore’s “This is Why” is a punk rock anthem that delivers a powerful message of self-empowerment and standing up against toxicity in relationships. The song features dynamic guitar riffs, fast-paced drum beats, and frontwoman Hayley Williams’ emotive vocals. The lyrics speak of the pain caused by a manipulative and controlling partner, encouraging the listener to break free from the cycle of abuse and reclaim their power. With its explosive energy and relatable lyrics, “This is Why” has become a fan favorite and a staple in Paramore’s live performances.

15. Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug “pushin P”

Gunna, Future, and Young Thug’s “pushin P” is a hard-hitting trap banger that showcases the three rappers’ signature flows and catchy ad-libs. The beat features heavy bass and eerie synth melodies, providing the perfect backdrop for the trio’s braggadocious lyrics about their wealth and success. The song’s chorus is infectious, with all three rappers repeating the phrase “pushin P” in unison. “pushin P” is a standout track from Gunna and Future’s collaborative album “Drip or Drown 2,” and has become a fan favorite in the trap music scene.

16. ROSALÍA “SAOKO”

ROSALÍA’s “SAOKO” is a flamenco-inspired pop song that blends traditional Spanish guitar and percussion with modern production techniques. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a woman who feels trapped in a suffocating relationship, and longs to break free and dance again. ROSALÍA’s vocals are powerful and emotive, and the chorus features a soaring melody that is sure to get stuck in the listener’s head. The music video for “SAOKO” is visually stunning, featuring elaborate choreography and vibrant colors that pay homage to the flamenco tradition. “SAOKO” is a testament to ROSALÍA’s unique vision and talent as an artist.

17. Alex G “Runner”

“Runner” by Alex G is a haunting and atmospheric indie rock track that showcases the artist’s experimental style and genre-bending sound. The song’s ethereal vocals and dreamy guitar riffs create a moody and introspective atmosphere, while the driving percussion gives the track a sense of urgency and momentum. The lyrics explore themes of fear, doubt, and perseverance, as Alex G reflects on the challenges of pursuing one’s dreams. “Runner” is a standout track on Alex G’s critically acclaimed album, “House of Sugar,” and is a testament to his unique vision and artistry.

18. Bad Bunny “El Apagón”

Bad Bunny’s “El Apagón” is a reggaeton track that features the artist’s signature blend of catchy melodies and socially conscious lyrics. The song’s title translates to “The Blackout,” and the lyrics address the issue of government corruption and the people’s fight for justice. The chorus is infectious, with Bad Bunny chanting “apagón, apagón” over a thumping beat and hypnotic synth lines. The music video for “El Apagón” is visually striking, featuring footage of protests and police brutality interspersed with shots of Bad Bunny and his team in the recording studio. “El Apagón” is a powerful statement from one of Latin music’s most influential voices.

19. Beyoncé “ALIEN SUPERSTAR”

“ALIEN SUPERSTAR” by Beyoncé is a futuristic and experimental track that showcases the artist’s genre-defying sound and visionary artistry. The song’s glitchy beats and distorted vocals create a disorienting and otherworldly atmosphere, while the lyrics explore themes of power, identity, and self-expression. Beyoncé’s commanding vocal performance and fearless experimentation make “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” a standout track on her groundbreaking visual album, “Black Is King.”

20. Hitkidd & GloRilla “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” by Hitkidd & GloRilla is a high-energy and infectious hip-hop track that celebrates the joys of partying and living life to the fullest. The song’s upbeat production and catchy chorus make it a perfect club banger, while the lyrics encourage listeners to let loose and have fun. Hitkidd & GloRilla’s dynamic chemistry and confident flow make “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” a standout track in their discography, and a testament to their ability to craft catchy and memorable hip-hop anthems.

21. Syd feat. Lucky Daye “CYBAH”

“CYBAH” is a soulful R&B track by Syd, featuring Lucky Daye. The song revolves around the concept of virtual love and technology’s impact on human relationships. Syd’s silky-smooth vocals, coupled with Lucky Daye’s soothing voice, create a harmonious melody that effortlessly blends with the futuristic beats. The lyrics explore the uncertainty of virtual love and the need for human connection. The track’s mellow tempo, groovy bassline, and electric guitar riffs add depth to the song. “CYBAH” is a perfect blend of classic R&B and modern-day sound, making it an instant hit.

22. Ice Spice “Munch (Feelin’ U)”

Munch (Feelin’ U)” by Ice Spice is a groovy, danceable track that blends different genres, including house, funk, and R&B. The song’s upbeat rhythm and catchy hooks make it a perfect club banger. The lyrics talk about the artist’s attraction to their love interest and the feelings that come with it. The track’s infectious beat, punchy bassline, and funky guitar riffs create a lively atmosphere that will get anyone moving. “Munch (Feelin’ U)” is a perfect song for those looking for a fun, energetic track that will keep them on their feet.

Blind Date” by Joy Orbison x Overmono feat. ABRA is an atmospheric track that blends electronic and R&B elements. The song’s dreamy synths, pulsating bass, and haunting vocals create a melancholic and introspective mood. The lyrics explore the complexities of relationships and the uncertainties that come with them. ABRA’s ethereal vocals beautifully complement the track’s production, creating a hauntingly beautiful soundscape. “Blind Date” is a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant song that will leave a lasting impact on the listener. It’s a perfect track for those looking for an introspective and introspective experience.

24. NxWorries feat. H.E.R. “Where I Go”

“Where I Go” by NxWorries featuring H.E.R. is a soulful, R&B track with a smooth, slow groove. The song explores the feeling of being lost and searching for direction in life, with the artists singing about the struggles they face as they try to find their way. H.E.R.’s vocals are especially powerful, conveying a sense of yearning and vulnerability that perfectly complements the understated production. The sparse instrumentation, which consists mainly of a simple drumbeat and some muted keyboards, allows the vocals to take center stage, resulting in a haunting and memorable track.

25. Joan Shelley feat. Bill Callahan “Amberlit Morning”

“Amberlit Morning” by Joan Shelley featuring Bill Callahan is a haunting, folk-inspired track that showcases the stunning vocal talents of both artists. The song features delicate acoustic guitar and subtle percussion, creating a gentle, dreamy atmosphere that perfectly complements the introspective lyrics. Shelley and Callahan sing about the passage of time and the bittersweet nature of memories, evoking a sense of nostalgia and wistfulness that is both poignant and uplifting. The combination of Shelley’s delicate voice and Callahan’s rich baritone creates a beautiful harmony that is both powerful and delicate, resulting in a truly memorable and evocative track.

26. Doechii “Crazy”

“Doechii” is a catchy and energetic hip-hop track that showcases the artist’s unique flow and lyrical prowess. The song’s upbeat tempo, infectious beats, and catchy hooks make it a perfect club banger. The lyrics talk about the artist’s hustle and determination to make it big in the music industry. Doechii’s commanding delivery and confident attitude make the track stand out. The track’s production, with its punchy drums, deep bassline, and lively synths, creates a vibrant soundscape that is sure to get anyone moving. “Crazy” is a perfect track for those looking for a fun, high-energy song that will keep them hyped up.

27. Julia Bullock “One by One”

One by One” by Julia Bullock is a hauntingly beautiful classical music piece that showcases the artist’s rich and emotive voice. The song’s slow tempo and minimalistic production, with its gentle piano and strings, create a melancholic and introspective mood. The lyrics, which talk about the passage of time and the inevitability of change, add to the track’s emotional depth. Julia Bullock’s emotive vocals perfectly convey the track’s introspective and nostalgic tone, creating a powerful and moving experience. “One by One” is a perfect song for those looking for a beautiful and emotionally resonant classical music piece.

28. Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero”

Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift is a powerful and inspiring ballad that showcases the artist’s vocal range and songwriting skills. The song’s slow tempo and minimalistic production, with its gentle piano and strings, create a poignant and reflective mood. The lyrics, which talk about the struggles of being a public figure and dealing with criticism, add to the track’s emotional depth. Taylor Swift’s emotive vocals perfectly convey the song’s message, creating a powerful and moving experience. “Anti-Hero” is a perfect song for those looking for an uplifting and inspiring ballad that will leave a lasting impact.

29. Hikaru Utada “BAD MODE”

BAD MODE” by Hikaru Utada is an electrifying J-pop track that showcases the artist’s dynamic vocals and unique style. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy hooks, and pulsating beats make it a perfect club banger. The lyrics, which talk about the artist’s inner demons and struggles, add to the track’s emotional depth. Hikaru Utada’s commanding delivery and confident attitude make the track stand out. The track’s production, with its futuristic synths, punchy drums, and groovy bassline, creates a lively and energetic soundscape that is sure to get anyone moving. “BAD MODE” is a perfect song for those looking for a fun, high-energy track that will keep them hyped up.

30. Koffee “Pull Up”

Pull Up” by Koffee is a refreshing and upbeat reggae track that showcases the artist’s smooth vocals and songwriting skills. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy hooks, and lively beats make it a perfect feel-good song. The lyrics, which talk about the artist’s ambition and drive, add to the track’s positive and uplifting tone. Koffee’s confident delivery and cheerful attitude make the track stand out. The track’s production, with its infectious guitar riffs, lively percussion, and groovy bassline, creates a vibrant and playful soundscape that is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face. “Pull Up” is a perfect song for those looking for a fun and uplifting reggae track.

31. SiR feat. Scribz Riley “Life is Good”

“Life is Good” by SiR featuring Scribz Riley is a smooth and upbeat R&B track with a catchy hook and infectious groove. The song explores the struggles of modern life, with SiR and Riley singing about the challenges they face as they try to find happiness and meaning in a world that can often seem overwhelming. The production is minimalist, with a sparse drumbeat and simple piano chords providing the foundation for the vocal performances. SiR’s smooth, soulful voice is complemented by Riley’s more gritty and expressive delivery, resulting in a dynamic and engaging track that is both relatable and uplifting.

32. Hermanos Gutiérrez “El Bueno y El Malo”

“El Bueno y El Malo” by Hermanos Gutiérrez is an energetic and upbeat track that blends traditional Mexican music with modern pop and hip-hop elements. The song features catchy melodies, lively percussion, and expressive vocals, creating a festive and celebratory atmosphere that is both engaging and infectious. The lyrics tell a story of two friends, one good and one bad, and the challenges they face as they navigate their different paths in life. With its vibrant production and upbeat tempo, “El Bueno y El Malo” is a lively and fun track that is sure to get listeners up and dancing.

33. Porridge Radio “Back To The Radio”

“Back to the Radio” by Porridge Radio is a brooding and introspective track with a powerful and emotive vocal performance. The song features moody guitar and keyboard lines, creating a sense of unease and tension that perfectly complements the melancholic lyrics. Lead singer Dana Margolin’s voice is raw and vulnerable, conveying a sense of desperation and longing that is both haunting and beautiful. The song builds to a cathartic climax, with Margolin repeating the refrain “take me back to the radio” over and over again, creating a powerful and memorable moment that lingers long after the track has ended.

34. Kevin Morby “This is a Photograph”

“This is a Photograph” by Kevin Morby is a sparse and introspective track that showcases Morby’s unique voice and evocative songwriting. The song features delicate guitar lines and subtle percussion, creating a gentle and understated atmosphere that perfectly complements the introspective lyrics. Morby sings about the power of memory and the way that photographs can capture and preserve moments in time. The song is intimate and reflective, with Morby’s voice conveying a sense of vulnerability and emotional depth that is both powerful and haunting. “This is a Photograph” is a beautiful and memorable track that rewards careful listening and contemplation.

35. Makaya McCraven “Dream Another”

Dream Another” by Makaya McCraven is a mesmerizing jazz track that showcases the artist’s unique approach to blending traditional jazz with modern production techniques. The song’s intricate drum patterns, soulful saxophone riffs, and pulsating bassline create a dynamic and vibrant soundscape that is both modern and timeless. The track’s production, with its use of live sampling and electronic effects, adds a layer of complexity and depth to the music. Makaya McCraven’s skillful instrumentation and imaginative arrangements make the track stand out. “Dream Another” is a perfect song for those looking for a fresh and innovative take on jazz music.

36. Ethel Cain “American Teenager”

American Teenager” by Ethel Cain is an introspective and hauntingly beautiful indie rock track that showcases the artist’s emotive vocals and songwriting skills. The song’s slow tempo, ethereal guitars, and atmospheric synths create a melancholic and dreamy mood. The lyrics, which talk about the artist’s struggles with mental health and self-identity, add to the track’s emotional depth. Ethel Cain’s fragile delivery and vulnerable lyrics make the track stand out. The track’s production, with its use of reverb and echo effects, creates a surreal and otherworldly soundscape that is both haunting and beautiful. “American Teenager” is a perfect song for those looking for a deeply personal and introspective indie rock track.

37. Megan Thee Stallion “Plan B”

“Plan B” by Megan Thee Stallion is a high-energy hip-hop track that showcases the rapper’s fierce and confident flow. The song features a driving beat and catchy synth lines, creating a hard-hitting and infectious groove that is sure to get listeners moving. The lyrics are unapologetically sexual, with Megan boasting about her skills in the bedroom and making it clear that she doesn’t need a man to satisfy her. The song is empowering and liberating, with Megan’s confident delivery and bold lyrics inspiring listeners to embrace their own sexuality and take charge of their lives. “Plan B” is a fun and exhilarating track that celebrates female empowerment and sexual liberation.

38. The Beths “Expert in a Dying Field”

Expert in a Dying Field” by The Beths is an energetic and infectious indie rock track that showcases the band’s tight musicianship and catchy songwriting skills. The song’s upbeat tempo, jangly guitars, and driving rhythm section create a lively and dynamic sound. The lyrics, which talk about the struggle to find meaning in a world that seems to be falling apart, add to the track’s emotional depth. The Beths’ dynamic vocal harmonies and melodic hooks make the track stand out. The track’s production, with its clean and punchy sound, creates a polished and professional recording that is sure to get anyone’s toes tapping. “Expert in a Dying Field” is a perfect song for those looking for a fun and upbeat indie rock track

39. Let’s Eat Grandma “Happy New Year”

“Happy New Year” by Let’s Eat Grandma is an ethereal and dreamy track that showcases the duo’s unique blend of electronic and acoustic instrumentation. The song features haunting vocal harmonies, shimmering synths, and gentle guitar lines, creating a lush and atmospheric soundscape that is both hypnotic and beautiful. The lyrics are introspective and contemplative, with the duo reflecting on the passing of time and the hope and uncertainty of a new year. “Happy New Year” is a captivating and emotive track that invites listeners to get lost in its haunting melodies and introspective lyrics.

40. Omar Apollo “Tamagotchi”

“Omar Apollo’s ‘Tamagotchi’ is a dreamy indie-pop track that showcases the rising artist’s unique sound and captivating songwriting. The song features a lush, atmospheric production that blends elements of R&B and electronic music, creating a mesmerizing sonic landscape that’s impossible not to get lost in. Lyrically, ‘Tamagotchi’ explores the ups and downs of a relationship, with Omar’s lyrics painting a vivid picture of the rollercoaster of emotions that comes with falling in love. The song’s infectious melody and Omar’s silky smooth vocals make it a standout in his discography and a testament to his talents as both a singer and songwriter.”

41. Little Simz “Gorilla”

Gorilla” by Little Simz is a hard-hitting hip-hop track that showcases the artist’s sharp lyricism and confident delivery. The song’s heavy bassline, driving rhythm, and trap-influenced production create a menacing and aggressive sound. The lyrics, which talk about Little Simz’s dominance in the rap game and her refusal to play by anyone else’s rules, add to the track’s braggadocious and confrontational tone. Little Simz’s skillful flow and wordplay make the track stand out. “Gorilla” is a perfect song for those looking for a bold and unapologetic hip-hop track.

42. Ian William Craig “Attention For It Radiates”

Attention For It Radiates” by Ian William Craig is an ethereal and haunting ambient track that showcases the artist’s talent for creating intricate soundscapes using field recordings, tape loops, and his own voice. The song’s atmospheric textures, ethereal drones, and ghostly vocal harmonies create a dreamlike and surreal mood. The track’s production, with its use of lo-fi recording techniques and experimental sound manipulation, adds to the song’s otherworldly and immersive quality. Ian William Craig’s innovative approach to ambient music makes the track stand out. “Attention For It Radiates” is a perfect song for those looking for an atmospheric and immersive ambient track.

43. Viking Ding Dong x Ravi B “Leave It Alone (Remix)”

Leave It Alone (Remix)” by Viking Ding Dong x Ravi B is an energetic and infectious soca track that showcases the artists’ talent for creating catchy melodies and lively rhythms. The song’s upbeat tempo, tropical instrumentation, and dancehall-inspired production create a lively and dynamic sound. The lyrics, which talk about letting go of negative energy and focusing on the positive, add to the track’s celebratory and feel-good tone. The artists’ vibrant vocal performances and melodic hooks make the track stand out. The track’s production, with its use of electronic effects and traditional Caribbean instrumentation, creates a modern and innovative soca sound. “Leave It Alone (Remix)” is a perfect song for those looking for a fun and upbeat Caribbean dance track.

44. Adeem the Artist “Middle of a Heart”

Adeem the Artist’s “Middle of a Heart” is a mesmerizing track that blends indie-pop, R&B, and hip-hop elements to create a truly unique sound. The song is built on a pulsating beat and dreamy guitar lines, with Adeem’s velvety vocals delivering poetic lyrics that speak of love and heartache. The chorus is particularly infectious, with its catchy melody and layered harmonies. The track showcases Adeem’s versatility as a songwriter and his ability to create music that is both introspective and engaging. “Middle of a Heart” is a standout track that deserves to be heard by a wider audience.

45. Zahsosaa, D STURDY & DJ Crazy “Shakedhat”

“Zahsosaa, D STURDY, and DJ Crazy’s ‘Shakedhat’ is a high-energy drill track that showcases the UK drill scene at its finest. The song features pounding 808s, skittering hi-hats, and menacing lyrics that capture the gritty reality of life in inner-city London. Zahsosaa and D STURDY’s flows are tight and precise, delivering hard-hitting bars with an effortless swagger that’s sure to get listeners hyped. DJ Crazy’s production is equally impressive, creating a dark and moody atmosphere that perfectly complements the song’s themes of violence and struggle.”

46. Gabriels “If You Only Knew”

“Gabriels’ ‘If You Only Knew’ is a hauntingly beautiful ballad that showcases the singer’s soulful vocals and emotive songwriting. The track is anchored by a simple piano melody and sparse instrumentation, allowing Gabriels’ voice to take center stage. Lyrically, ‘If You Only Knew’ is a plea for understanding and forgiveness, with Gabriels’ lyrics painting a vivid picture of heartbreak and regret. The song’s chorus is particularly powerful, with Gabriels’ soaring vocals delivering an unforgettable hook that’s sure to stay with listeners long after the song is over. ‘If You Only Knew’ is a stunning showcase of Gabriels’ talents as both a singer and songwriter.

47. DOMi & JD BECK “SMiLE”

DOMi & JD BECK’s “SMiLE” is a dynamic instrumental track that fuses jazz, hip-hop, and electronic music. The song features complex rhythms, intricate melodies, and virtuosic performances from both musicians, showcasing their impressive musical chops. The track moves through different moods and textures, from frenetic and intense to smooth and laid-back, keeping the listener engaged throughout. “SMiLE” is a testament to the creative potential of collaboration and the artistry of two young talents pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in contemporary music.

48. Rema “Calm Down”

Rema’s “Calm Down” is a vibrant Afrobeats track that combines infectious rhythms, catchy hooks, and a playful attitude. The song features Rema’s smooth and melodic vocals, singing in both English and Nigerian Pidgin, as well as energetic percussion, groovy basslines, and shimmering synths. The lyrics are playful and confident, encouraging the listener to let go of their worries and dance along. “Calm Down” showcases Rema’s versatility as a performer and his ability to create music that is both joyful and uplifting. The track is a perfect example of the vibrant and dynamic sound of contemporary Nigerian music.

49. Pigeon Pit “milk crates”

Pigeon Pit’s “milk crates” is an angst-ridden rock song with a driving beat and fuzzy guitar riffs. The vocals alternate between sneering spoken-word verses and a full-throated chorus, creating a sense of urgency and raw emotion. The lyrics touch on themes of disillusionment and dissatisfaction with modern society, as the singer declares “I can’t take it anymore” and calls for a return to simpler times. The instrumental breaks are filled with frenzied guitar solos and crashing cymbals, adding to the overall sense of chaos and unrest. At just over two minutes, “milk crates” is a short but powerful burst of energy.

50. Tyler Childers “Angel Band (Jubilee Version)”

“Angel Band” is a traditional gospel song that has been recorded by many artists over the years. Tyler Childers’ version is a stripped-down, acoustic take on the tune, featuring just his voice and guitar. The song’s lyrics describe the singer’s longing to be reunited with loved ones in heaven. Childers’ soulful delivery and the simple arrangement give the song a haunting quality, making it a beautiful tribute to those who have passed on. The Jubilee version of the song, which was recorded in a church, adds to the song’s ethereal feel.

51. Straw Man Army “Human Kind”

“Human Kind” is a powerful and timely song from Straw Man Army. The track combines elements of hip-hop, rock, and electronic music to create a unique and intense sound. The lyrics are a call for unity and understanding in a world that often seems divided. The song’s verses feature rapped verses with a hard-hitting delivery, while the chorus is a soaring melody that emphasizes the song’s message of love and compassion. The driving beat and dynamic production make “Human Kind” an energizing and uplifting track that is sure to resonate with listeners who are looking for hope and positivity.

52. Guitarricadelafuente “Quien encendió la luz”

“Guitarricadelafuente” is a Spanish singer-songwriter and guitarist. “Quien encendió la luz” is an acoustic ballad that showcases his vocal range and finger-picking guitar skills. The song has a nostalgic feel, and its lyrics are introspective, reflecting on past relationships and questioning what went wrong. Guitarricadelafuente’s emotive delivery, combined with the stripped-down instrumentation, makes for an intimate listening experience. “Quien encendió la luz” is a standout track from his 2022 album, “La Fuerza Mayor,” and is sure to resonate with fans of heartfelt, soulful music.

53. Mary Halvorson “Night Shift”

Mary Halvorson’s “Night Shift” is an avant-garde jazz track that showcases the guitarist’s unique style of angular and intricate playing. The piece features Halvorson’s signature dissonant chords and her ability to create unconventional melodies while still maintaining the groove. The song also includes a free-form saxophone solo, which adds to the overall experimental feel of the track. Clocking in at just under six minutes, “Night Shift” is a captivating journey through Halvorson’s distinct musical vision.

54. Leyla McCalla “Dodinin”

“Dodinin” is a traditional Haitian lullaby performed by Leyla McCalla, a cellist, and singer known for her blending of folk and classical music. McCalla’s hauntingly beautiful rendition of this song is performed entirely in Haitian Creole and features her soulful voice accompanied by her delicate cello playing. With its gentle melody and soothing vocals, “Dodinin” is a comforting and meditative piece that evokes a sense of peace and tranquility. McCalla’s interpretation of this classic lullaby showcases her ability to connect with the heart and soul of her audience through her unique musical perspective.

55. The Mountain Goats “Bleed Out”

The Mountain Goats is an American indie folk band formed in California in 1991. “Bleed Out” is a track from their 2021 album “Dark in Here”. The song is a haunting tale of lost love and longing, with lead singer John Darnielle’s evocative lyrics painting vivid pictures of desolate landscapes and shattered hearts. The band’s signature sparse instrumentation, featuring Darnielle’s guitar and mournful vocals, creates a sense of intimacy and vulnerability that draws listeners into the emotional core of the song. “Bleed Out” is a haunting and poignant addition to the Mountain Goats’ rich catalog.

56. NewJeans “Hype Boy”

NewJeans is a genre-bending collective based in Los Angeles, California. “Hype Boy” is a high-energy track that blends elements of hip hop, electronic, and pop music. The song features catchy hooks, clever wordplay, and an infectious beat that will have listeners moving their bodies. The lyrics touch on themes of ambition, success, and the challenges of pursuing one’s dreams in the face of adversity. NewJeans’ dynamic sound and bold approach to songwriting make them a group to watch in the world of contemporary music. “Hype Boy” is a standout track that showcases their unique talent and creative vision.

57. Joyce “Feminina”

Joyce Moreno, commonly known as Joyce, is a Brazilian singer-songwriter who has been active since the 1960s. “Feminina” is the title track of her 1980 album, which showcases her bossa nova roots and her exploration of the feminist perspective. The song is filled with gentle acoustic guitar picking and a smooth rhythm section that blends perfectly with Joyce’s delicate voice. The lyrics express the woman’s perspective on beauty, love, and life, emphasizing the importance of female empowerment and self-awareness. This song is an excellent representation of Joyce’s poetic and musical talent that has made her a pioneer of the Brazilian music scene.

58. Ayra Starr “Rush”

“Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ is a captivating blend of Afrobeats and R&B, showcasing the rising Nigerian artist’s smooth vocals and effortless flow. The track is anchored by a catchy guitar riff and pulsating drums, creating a hypnotic groove that’s impossible not to move to. Lyrically, ‘Rush’ explores the rush of falling in love, with Ayra’s lyrics painting vivid pictures of intense emotions and unbridled passion. The song’s infectious energy and memorable chorus make it a standout in Ayra Starr’s discography and a testament to her talents as both a singer and songwriter.”

59. Disclosure feat. RAYE “Waterfall”

“Disclosure’s ‘Waterfall’ featuring RAYE is an infectiously catchy dance-pop track that showcases the UK duo’s production skills and RAYE’s powerhouse vocals. The song features a bouncy, disco-inspired beat that’s impossible not to move to, with Disclosure’s signature use of house and garage elements giving the track an irresistible groove. RAYE’s vocals are equally impressive, with her soulful delivery and infectious energy perfectly complementing the song’s upbeat vibe. Lyrically, ‘Waterfall’ is a celebration of living in the moment and embracing life’s joys, making it the perfect anthem for dancing the night away.”

60. Ari Lennox “POF”

“Ari Lennox’s ‘POF’ is a sultry R&B slow jam that showcases the singer’s smooth vocals and seductive songwriting. The song features a sparse, minimalistic production that allows Ari’s voice to take center stage, with her silky delivery and soulful inflections perfectly capturing the song’s intimate mood. Lyrically, ‘POF’ explores the ups and downs of modern dating, with Ari’s lyrics painting a vivid picture of the joys and frustrations of trying to find love in the digital age. The song’s sensual vibe and Ari’s undeniable talent make it a standout in her discography and a testament to her status as one of R&B’s rising stars.”

61. The 1975 “Part of the Band”

“The 1975’s ‘Part of the Band’ is a lively rock track that showcases the band’s signature sound and infectious energy. The song features driving guitars, pulsing drums, and frontman Matty Healy’s distinctive vocals, creating a sound that’s both nostalgic and contemporary. Lyrically, ‘Part of the Band’ explores themes of identity and belonging, with Healy’s lyrics painting a vivid picture of the joys and challenges of being a part of a musical community. The song’s anthemic chorus and catchy melody make it a standout in the band’s discography and a testament to their talents as both musicians and songwriters.”

62. Anna Tivel “Black Umbrella”

“Anna Tivel’s ‘Black Umbrella’ is a hauntingly beautiful folk ballad that showcases the singer-songwriter’s poetic lyrics and emotive vocals. The song features a sparse, acoustic production that allows Anna’s voice to take center stage, with her delicate delivery and evocative imagery perfectly capturing the song’s melancholic mood. Lyrically, ‘Black Umbrella’ explores themes of loss and grief, with Anna’s lyrics painting a vivid picture of a life forever changed by tragedy. The song’s poetic storytelling and Anna’s undeniable talent make it a standout in her discography and a testament to her status as one of folk music’s rising stars.”

63. Caroline Shaw & Attacca Quartet “First Essay (Nimrod)”

“Caroline Shaw and Attacca Quartet’s ‘First Essay (Nimrod)’ is a stunningly beautiful contemporary classical piece that showcases the composer’s intricate arrangements and the quartet’s virtuosic playing. The song features a complex, layered composition that weaves together Shaw’s intricate string arrangements, creating a sound that’s both hauntingly beautiful and intellectually stimulating. The use of dissonance and unconventional harmonies gives the piece a sense of tension and unpredictability, while the moments of resolution and beauty offer a sense of emotional release. ‘First Essay (Nimrod)’ is a masterful piece of contemporary classical music that pushes the boundaries of the genre and showcases the immense talent of all involved.”

64. Beth Orton “Friday Night”

“Beth Orton’s ‘Friday Night’ is a breezy indie folk track that showcases the singer-songwriter’s honeyed vocals and introspective songwriting. The song features a warm, acoustic production that perfectly captures the song’s laid-back mood, with gently strummed guitars and subtle percussion creating a sense of easygoing relaxation. Lyrically, ‘Friday Night’ explores themes of loneliness and longing, with Orton’s lyrics painting a vivid picture of a life spent searching for connection and meaning. The song’s gentle melody and Orton’s undeniable talent make it a standout in her discography and a testament to her status as one of indie music’s most beloved artists.”

65. DJ Python “Angel”

“DJ Python’s ‘Angel’ is a mesmerizing electronic track that blends elements of house, techno, and ambient music to create a sound that’s both meditative and hypnotic. The song features a pulsing, rhythmic production that gradually builds in intensity, with swirling synths and skittering percussion creating a sense of otherworldly energy. The use of repetition and subtle variation gives the piece a sense of hypnotic trance, while the moments of tension and release offer a sense of emotional catharsis. ‘Angel’ is a masterful piece of electronic music that showcases DJ Python’s innovative approach to the genre and his immense talent as a producer.”

66. Patricia Brennan “Unquiet Respect”

“Patricia Brennan’s ‘Unquiet Respect’ is a breathtaking piece of contemporary jazz that showcases the vibraphonist’s virtuosic playing and innovative approach to the instrument. The song features a complex, multi-layered composition that weaves together Brennan’s intricate vibraphone lines with pulsing bass and propulsive drums, creating a sound that’s both ethereal and earthy. The use of unconventional harmonies and unexpected rhythmic shifts gives the piece a sense of tension and unpredictability, while Brennan’s soaring improvisations offer a sense of emotional release. ‘Unquiet Respect’ is a stunning example of contemporary jazz at its best and a testament to Brennan’s immense talent as a musician.”

67. Black Sherif “Kwaku the Traveller”

“Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ is an electrifying Afrobeats track that showcases the Ghanaian artist’s dynamic vocals and catchy songwriting. The song features a propulsive, uptempo production that’s anchored by a pulsing bassline and infectious percussion, with shimmering guitars and swirling synths adding to the song’s hypnotic energy. Lyrically, ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ explores themes of travel, adventure, and self-discovery, with Black Sherif’s lyrics painting a vivid picture of a life spent chasing dreams and exploring the world. The song’s irresistible groove and Black Sherif’s undeniable talent make it a standout in the Afrobeats genre and a testament to the vibrancy of Ghanaian music.”

68. Madison Cunningham “Life According To Raechel”

Madison Cunningham’s “Life According To Raechel” is a soulful, introspective ballad that showcases the young singer-songwriter’s powerful voice and evocative songwriting. The song features a sparse, stripped-down production that puts Cunningham’s vocals front and center, with gentle acoustic guitar and delicate piano adding to the song’s haunting beauty. Lyrically, “Life According To Raechel” explores themes of loss, regret, and redemption, with Cunningham’s lyrics painting a vivid picture of a life lived in the shadow of tragedy. The song’s emotional resonance and Cunningham’s raw talent make it a standout in the singer-songwriter genre and a testament to the power of music to heal and inspire.

69. La Doña “Penas Con Pan”

La Doña’s “Penas Con Pan” is a vibrant, energetic track that blends elements of traditional Mexican music with modern pop and rock sensibilities. The song features driving percussion, lively horns, and catchy guitar riffs, with La Doña’s powerful vocals delivering lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and resilience. The track’s infectious energy and rich musical textures make it a standout in the Latin music scene and a testament to La Doña’s versatility and talent.

70. Julia Jacklin “Love, Try Not To Let Go”

Julia Jacklin’s “Love, Try Not To Let Go” is a haunting, introspective ballad that showcases the Australian singer-songwriter’s powerful voice and poignant songwriting. The song features sparse instrumentation, with delicate acoustic guitar and atmospheric electric guitar creating a dreamy, ethereal backdrop for Jacklin’s vocals. Lyrically, “Love, Try Not To Let Go” explores the complexities of love and loss, with Jacklin’s lyrics painting a vivid picture of the emotional turmoil that comes with letting go of a relationship. The song’s emotional resonance and Jacklin’s raw talent make it a standout in the singer-songwriter genre and a testament to the power of vulnerability in music.

71. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway “Crooked Tree”

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway’s “Crooked Tree” is a bluegrass-inspired tune with impressive musicianship and vocal harmonies. Tuttle’s guitar skills shine through with her intricate fingerpicking, while the band’s driving rhythms and mandolin melodies bring the song to life. Lyrically, the song paints a picture of a solitary tree that’s been shaped by the forces of nature, with metaphorical references to the resilience of the human spirit. With its dynamic instrumentation and heartfelt lyrics, “Crooked Tree” is a standout track that showcases the best of traditional and modern bluegrass.

72. Black Country, New Road “The Place Where He Inserted the Blade”

Black Country, New Road is a post-punk band from London. “The Place Where He Inserted the Blade” is a single from their debut album, “For the First Time”. The song features a dynamic arrangement of horns, strings, and guitar, building to a cathartic climax. The lyrics touch on themes of violence and control, with references to Greek mythology and Biblical stories. The band’s experimental style and innovative approach to songwriting have earned them critical acclaim and a growing fanbase. At over 7 minutes in length, this epic track showcases their ability to create intricate and immersive musical landscapes.

73. Khruangbin & Leon Bridges “B-Side”

The collaboration between Texas-based band Khruangbin and soul singer Leon Bridges results in a groovy, psychedelic track with a vintage feel. “B-Side” showcases Khruangbin’s signature sound, mixing Thai funk and Middle Eastern-inspired music with Bridges’ soulful voice. The track’s laid-back tempo and smooth guitar riffs create a hypnotic and dreamy atmosphere that invites the listener to dance along. The collaboration perfectly blends the band’s experimental spirit with Bridges’ classic soul sound, creating a unique and captivating musical experience.

74. Nduduzo Makhathini “Unonkanyamba”

South African jazz pianist Nduduzo Makhathini’s “Unonkanyamba” is a vibrant and lively track that combines traditional African rhythms with contemporary jazz. The song features Makhathini’s virtuosic piano playing, along with the powerful vocals of Omagugu Makhathini, who sings in her native Zulu language. The track’s energetic tempo and dynamic percussions create an immersive and uplifting experience that celebrates the richness of African culture. Makhathini’s use of complex harmonies and improvisation also adds a modern touch to the traditional sounds, creating a unique and innovative blend of musical styles.

75. KAROL G “PROVENZA”

KAROL G teams up with singer-songwriter and producer, Danny Ocean, to release “PROVENZA”. The reggaeton track features both artists’ vocals over a slow, sultry beat with hints of Caribbean rhythms. The song’s lyrics talk about escaping to a paradise-like location with a lover, leaving their worries behind. KAROL G showcases her smooth vocals in the chorus while Danny Ocean takes the lead in the verses. “PROVENZA” is a sensual and romantic track that showcases KAROL G’s versatility as an artist in the Latin music scene.

76. Vince Staples “When Sparks Fly”

“When Sparks Fly” is a captivating rap song by Vince Staples, in which he narrates his experiences and reflections on his rise to fame. The track features dynamic, bass-heavy beats and a catchy chorus, with Staples’ skillful rhymes and storytelling taking center stage. The lyrics touch on topics such as overcoming adversity, staying true to oneself, and grappling with success, all delivered with a sharp wit and honesty that makes Staples stand out in the crowded rap scene.

77. Tove Lo “2 Die 4”

“2 Die 4” by Tove Lo is an electrifying pop track that showcases her sultry vocals and catchy melodies. The song has a pulsing rhythm that combines electronic beats with guitar riffs, creating an infectious groove that makes you want to dance. The lyrics explore themes of love, desire, and addiction, with Tove Lo’s raw and emotive delivery adding depth and complexity to the subject matter. The chorus is a standout moment, with Tove Lo’s vocals soaring over the driving beat, making it an instant earworm that stays with you long after the song ends

78. Jazmine Sullivan “BPW”

Jazmine Sullivan’s “BPW” (short for “Bodies Per Minute”) is a soulful and powerful commentary on the disproportionate impact of gun violence on Black communities. The song’s lyrics paint a vivid picture of the daily trauma and fear experienced by those living in neighborhoods plagued by gun violence, while also highlighting the systemic issues that contribute to this crisis. Sullivan’s vocals are emotive and commanding, delivering lines like “they don’t wanna see us living, so they aim for our souls” with both passion and precision. The song’s haunting melody and pulsing beat make it both a call to action and a solemn tribute to those who have been lost.

79. Denzel Curry “Walkin”

“Walkin” by Denzel Curry is a hard-hitting rap track that showcases the artist’s unique style and lyrical prowess. The song’s beat is driven by a gritty, distorted bassline and punctuated by skittering hi-hats, providing a menacing backdrop for Curry’s flow. His lyrics are dense with wordplay and references, exploring themes of perseverance, loyalty, and the struggles of life in the inner city. His delivery is both confident and introspective, and the song’s chorus – “I ain’t runnin’, I’m walkin’ – serves as a defiant statement of resilience in the face of adversity. Overall, “Walkin” is a standout track from one of hip-hop’s most promising young talents.

80. beabadoobee “Talk”

“Talk” is a single from indie rock artist beabadoobee’s debut album “Fake It Flowers.” The song’s lyrics explore the frustration and confusion of a failing relationship, with the protagonist questioning the honesty of their partner’s words. Musically, “Talk” features dreamy guitar melodies and a driving beat, with beabadoobee’s soft vocals contrasting the instrumentals. The song has been praised for its catchy hooks and relatable lyrics, with many critics noting its potential to become a hit. “Talk” is an excellent representation of beabadoobee’s blend of indie and alternative rock influences, showcasing her unique voice and style.

81. Björk “Atopos”

“Atopos” by Björk is a hauntingly beautiful and experimental track from her 2021 album “The Gate”. With her unique vocal style, Björk creates an otherworldly atmosphere that’s further enhanced by the atmospheric electronic production. The track builds slowly and methodically, with the layers of sound adding depth and complexity. The lyrics are abstract and poetic, inviting the listener to interpret them in their own way. Overall, “Atopos” is a stunning piece of art that showcases Björk’s willingness to push the boundaries of what’s possible in music.

82. Hyd “Afar”

“Afar” by Hyd is a dreamy and ethereal track that blends electronic and acoustic elements to create a unique sonic landscape. The track features a sparse, glitchy beat and delicate guitar work, creating a sense of space and atmosphere. Hyd’s vocals are soft and ethereal, adding to the dreamlike quality of the song. Lyrically, the song explores themes of longing and distance, with lines like “I’m so far from you, yet so close to your mind.” “Afar” is a beautifully crafted piece of music that showcases Hyd’s talent for creating evocative and emotive music.

83. Sky Ferreira “Don’t Forget”

Sky Ferreira’s “Don’t Forget” is a haunting and introspective ballad that showcases the artist’s soulful voice and emotive lyrics. With a stripped-back instrumentation that consists mainly of a somber piano and ethereal synths, the song evokes a sense of longing and introspection. Ferreira’s vocals are delicate and raw, conveying a deep sense of vulnerability that resonates with the listener. The lyrics deal with themes of memory, loss, and acceptance, and are delivered with a sense of poetic introspection. Overall, “Don’t Forget” is a powerful and intimate track that highlights Ferreira’s skill as a songwriter and performer.

84. Regina Spektor “Up The Mountain”

Regina Spektor’s “Up The Mountain” is a stunning piece that showcases her distinctive voice, with sparse instrumentation that builds gradually to a crescendo. The song has an ethereal quality, and Spektor’s piano playing provides a solid foundation for her emotive lyrics. The track showcases her remarkable ability to weave storytelling with music, and it’s a testament to her artistry that she can convey such complex emotions with such simplicity. Overall, “Up The Mountain” is a gorgeous track that will leave listeners in awe.

85. Tommy McLain feat. Elvis Costello “I Ran Down Every Dream”

“I Ran Down Every Dream” is a collaboration between Tommy McLain and Elvis Costello. The track is a mournful ballad that showcases both McLain’s soulful voice and Costello’s knack for storytelling. The song’s instrumentation is simple but effective, with a subtle backing band providing a foundation for the vocalists. The lyrics explore themes of regret and missed opportunities, and both McLain and Costello deliver them with raw emotion. Overall, “I Ran Down Every Dream” is a powerful song that will resonate with anyone who has ever looked back on their life with a sense of loss.

87. Víkingur Ólafsson Schumann: “Study in Canonic Form, Op. 56, No. 1”

Víkingur Ólafsson’s interpretation of Schumann’s “Study in Canonic Form, Op. 56, No. 1” is a masterful display of classical piano playing. The piece features intricate melodies and complex harmonies, which Ólafsson navigates with ease and precision. His performance captures the depth and nuance of Schumann’s composition, showcasing the composer’s skillful use of counterpoint and musical form. Ólafsson’s playing is both expressive and controlled, with each note ringing out with clarity and purpose. For lovers of classical music and piano performance, this rendition of “Study in Canonic Form” is a must-hear.

88. Lil Yachty “Poland”

Lil Yachty’s “Poland” is a catchy hip-hop track that showcases the artist’s signature style. The song features Yachty’s unique flow and playful lyrics, set against a pulsing beat and infectious melody. With its catchy chorus and memorable hooks, “Poland” is a standout track that highlights Yachty’s talent as both a rapper and songwriter. For fans of contemporary hip-hop, this track is a must-listen.

89. LF System “Afraid to Feel”

“Afraid to Feel” by LF System is a hauntingly beautiful piece of electronic music. The track features ethereal synths and atmospheric soundscapes, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that’s both hypnotic and eerie. The song’s driving beat and rhythmic pulse give it a sense of urgency, while its melodic hooks and layered textures make for a deeply immersive listening experience. With its complex sound design and emotionally resonant themes, “Afraid to Feel” is a standout track that showcases LF System’s skill and artistry as an electronic music producer.

90. Soccer Mommy “Shotgun”

“Shotgun” by Soccer Mommy is an introspective indie rock track that showcases the artist’s songwriting and vocal talents. The song features a delicate guitar riff and understated drums, creating a subdued atmosphere that’s both melancholic and reflective. With its introspective lyrics and haunting melodies, “Shotgun” is a standout track that highlights Soccer Mommy’s skill as a songwriter and performer. For fans of indie rock and introspective music, this track is a must-listen.

91. LE SSERAFIM “Antifragile”

LE SSERAFIM’s “Antifragile” is an experimental electronic track that showcases the artist’s unique sound and style. The song features glitchy beats and atmospheric synths, creating a dense sonic landscape that’s both futuristic and otherworldly. With its distorted vocals and haunting melodies, “Antifragile” is a standout track that pushes the boundaries of electronic music. The song’s complex rhythms and unconventional production techniques make for a deeply immersive listening experience, while its abstract themes and lyrics give it a sense of mystery and intrigue. For fans of experimental electronic music, “Antifragile” is a must-hear.

92. Flo Milli “Bed Time”

Flo Milli’s “Bed Time” is a high-energy hip-hop track that showcases the artist’s fierce delivery and confident attitude. The song features a driving beat and catchy hooks, creating a fun and infectious atmosphere that’s sure to get listeners dancing. With its empowering lyrics and bold production, “Bed Time” is a standout track that highlights Flo Milli’s talent as a rapper and songwriter. The song’s playful lyrics and cheeky attitude make for a lighthearted listening experience, while its infectious energy and memorable hooks make it a must-listen for fans of contemporary hip-hop.

93. Kendrick Lamar “The Heart Part 5”

“The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar is a politically charged hip-hop track that showcases the artist’s signature style and lyrical prowess. The song features a driving beat and socially conscious lyrics, addressing issues of race, inequality, and systemic oppression. With its bold statements and powerful delivery, “The Heart Part 5” is a standout track that highlights Lamar’s talent as both a rapper and activist. For fans of politically charged hip-hop and socially conscious music, this track is a must-listen.

94. Sudan Archives “Home Maker”

Sudan Archives’ “Home Maker” is a genre-bending track that blends elements of R&B, pop, and world music. The song features lush string arrangements and Sudan Archives’ soulful vocals, creating a warm and intimate atmosphere that’s both inviting and evocative. With its introspective lyrics and lush production, “Home Maker” is a standout track that showcases Sudan Archives’ talent as both a songwriter and musician. The song’s emotive melodies and lush instrumentation make for a deeply immersive listening experience, while its heartfelt lyrics and introspective themes give it a sense of emotional resonance.

95. Fly Anakin “Love Song (Come Back)”

Fly Anakin’s “Love Song (Come Back)” is a soulful hip-hop track that showcases the artist’s introspective lyrics and smooth delivery. The song features a jazzy, laid-back beat and mellow instrumentation, creating a relaxed and reflective atmosphere that’s perfect for late-night listening. With its heartfelt lyrics and mellow vibe, “Love Song (Come Back)” is a standout track that showcases Fly Anakin’s talent as both a rapper and songwriter. The song’s emotional depth and introspective themes make it a must-listen for fans of soulful hip-hop and introspective music.

96. Julius Rodriguez “Dora’s Lullaby”

“Dora’s Lullaby” by Julius Rodriguez is a beautiful jazz piano piece that showcases the artist’s virtuosic playing and emotive melodies. The song features lush harmonies and intricate rhythms, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that’s perfect for relaxation and contemplation. With its intricate melodies and evocative improvisation, “Dora’s Lullaby” is a standout track that highlights Rodriguez’s talent as both a pianist and composer. The song’s emotional depth and subtle nuances make it a must-listen for fans of jazz and instrumental music.

97. Maggie Rogers “That’s Where I Am”

Maggie Rogers’ “That’s Where I Am” is a heartfelt indie pop track that showcases the artist’s powerful vocals and introspective songwriting. The song features lush instrumentation and emotive melodies, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that’s both introspective and uplifting. With its heartfelt lyrics and lush production, “That’s Where I Am” is a standout track that highlights Rogers’ talent as both a singer and songwriter. The song’s emotional depth and infectious melodies make it a must-listen for fans of indie pop and introspective music.

98. Rico Nasty “Gotsta Get Paid”

Rico Nasty’s “Gotsta Get Paid” is a high-energy hip-hop track that showcases the artist’s fierce rhymes and bold personality. The song features a hard-hitting beat and catchy melodies, creating a dynamic and infectious atmosphere that’s perfect for dancing and partying. With its bold lyrics and confident delivery, “Gotsta Get Paid” is a standout track that highlights Rico Nasty’s talent as both a rapper and performer. The song’s fierce attitude and catchy hooks make it a must-listen for fans of hip-hop and party music.

99. Anna Butterss “Doo Wop”

Anna Butterss’ “Doo Wop” is a modern jazz composition that blends elements of classic swing with contemporary rhythms and harmonies. The song features Butterss’ virtuosic bass playing, which provides a solid foundation for the infectious melodies and intricate improvisations of the other musicians. With its catchy hooks and upbeat energy, “Doo Wop” is a fun and engaging piece that’s sure to get listeners moving and grooving.

100. Sean Shibe “Peace Piece”

Sean Shibe’s “Peace Piece” is a beautiful and contemplative solo guitar piece that showcases the artist’s delicate touch and expressive playing. The song features a simple and haunting melody that gradually builds in complexity and intensity, creating a sense of emotional depth and introspection. With its serene and introspective atmosphere, “Peace Piece” is a perfect choice for relaxation, meditation, and contemplation. Shibe’s masterful guitar playing and thoughtful interpretation make this a must-listen for fans of acoustic guitar music.