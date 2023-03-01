As 2021 comes to an end, it’s time to take a look back at the year in music and celebrate the incredible sounds that have defined the past 12 months. From chart-topping hits to hidden gems, there’s no shortage of incredible music to choose from. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the 100 Greatest Songs from 2021, highlighting the best and most impactful tracks that have captivated audiences and dominated the airwaves.

This list features a wide range of genres and artists, showcasing the diverse landscape of contemporary music. Whether you’re a fan of pop, hip-hop, rock, country, or anything in between, there’s something on this list for you. Our team of music experts has carefully curated this selection, taking into account critical acclaim, commercial success, and cultural impact. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the 100 Greatest Songs from 2021 and relive the amazing sounds that defined the year.

1. Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

“Drivers License” is a heart-wrenching pop ballad about teenage heartbreak and the pain of moving on. Olivia Rodrigo’s emotional and powerful vocals capture the raw emotions of losing love and the pain of watching someone move on. The lyrics tell a story of heartbreak, nostalgia, and the struggle to let go of a past relationship. The song is a masterpiece of storytelling and is filled with beautiful melodies and harmonies. It has resonated with audiences all over the world and has become a cultural phenomenon.

2. Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

“Todo de Ti” is a Latin pop song with an upbeat tempo and catchy melody that is impossible not to dance to. The song is a celebration of life, love, and joy, and the lyrics are about embracing the present and living life to the fullest. Rauw Alejandro’s smooth and charismatic vocals perfectly match the song’s energy, making it a perfect summer anthem. The music video features a fun and colorful dance party, highlighting the song’s message of enjoying life and letting go. “Todo de Ti” has become a massive hit and has solidified Rauw Alejandro’s status as a rising star in the Latin music scene.

3. Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

“Kiss Me More” is a groovy R&B track featuring Doja Cat and SZA’s signature smooth vocals. The song is a flirtatious invitation to a potential lover, with lyrics that are playful and seductive. The production is modern yet nostalgic, blending funky bass lines with electronic beats and old-school synth sounds. The music video showcases an otherworldly, sci-fi-inspired aesthetic, with Doja Cat and SZA looking stunning in their futuristic outfits. “Kiss Me More” is a fun and catchy song that has quickly become a fan favorite.

4. Adele, “Easy on Me”

“Easy on Me” is a powerful and emotional piano ballad that marks Adele’s return to music after a six-year hiatus. The song’s lyrics explore the themes of regret, forgiveness, and growth, and Adele’s soulful vocals deliver them with raw and honest emotion. The production is minimalistic, focusing on Adele’s voice and the piano’s melody, creating an intimate and emotional atmosphere. The music video shows Adele driving through the countryside, reflecting on her past and coming to terms with her mistakes. “Easy on Me” is a moving and heartfelt song that showcases Adele’s incredible talent as a singer and songwriter.

5. Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

“Heartbreak Anniversary” is a melancholic R&B ballad that showcases Giveon’s rich and soulful vocals. The song’s lyrics are about the pain of a past relationship that still lingers, even after time has passed. The production is minimalistic, featuring a simple piano melody and Giveon’s voice, creating an intimate and emotional atmosphere. The music video shows Giveon singing the song in a desolate desert landscape, highlighting the song’s themes of loneliness and isolation. “Heartbreak Anniversary” is a hauntingly beautiful song that captures the pain of heartbreak and the difficulty of moving on.

6. Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

“Family Ties” is a hard-hitting rap song featuring Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s dynamic and energetic verses. The song’s lyrics are about the rappers’ rise to success and the sacrifices they made along the way. The production is aggressive, with heavy bass and sharp percussion, creating a powerful and intense atmosphere. The music video features Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar in a surreal and chaotic world, showcasing their unique personalities and styles. “Family Ties” is a standout track that showcases both Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s talents as rappers and their ability to create a captivating and engaging song.

7. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

“Stay” is a catchy pop ballad by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber that speaks about the challenges of being in a tumultuous relationship. With a mix of emotional lyrics, pulsating beats, and Bieber’s soaring vocals, the song paints a vivid picture of love and heartbreak. The chorus is especially captivating, with LAROI and Bieber’s harmonies blending beautifully over a bed of smooth production. The music video showcases the two artists wandering through the neon-lit streets of Tokyo, capturing the mood of the song perfectly. At its core, “Stay” is a testament to the power of music to capture the complexities of human emotion.

8. Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is an empowering and provocative pop track by Lil Nas X that celebrates self-expression and sexuality. The song’s bold and unapologetic lyrics, combined with its infectious beat, make for a powerful anthem for anyone who has ever felt judged or oppressed for being themselves. The accompanying music video features Lil Nas X in a variety of stunning and visually striking scenes, highlighting the song’s themes of liberation and empowerment. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is a bold and fearless statement from an artist who is unafraid to push boundaries and challenge the status quo.

9. Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”

“Pick Up Your Feelings” is a soulful and empowering R&B track by Jazmine Sullivan that speaks to the pain and frustration of a failing relationship. Sullivan’s powerful vocals, combined with the song’s soulful instrumentation, make for an emotionally charged listening experience. The lyrics are sharp and incisive, painting a vivid picture of a relationship on the brink of collapse. The accompanying music video is equally powerful, featuring Sullivan in a variety of stunning and evocative scenes. “Pick Up Your Feelings” is a raw and honest reflection on the ups and downs of love, and a testament to Sullivan’s talent as a songwriter and performer.

10. PinkPantheress, “Just For Me”

“Just For Me” is a lo-fi pop track that showcases PinkPantheress’ ethereal and dreamy vocals. The song’s lyrics are about finding solace in music and the power of self-love. The production is minimalistic, featuring a simple guitar melody and lo-fi beats, creating a relaxed and soothing atmosphere. The music video shows PinkPantheress wandering through a surreal and dreamlike world, highlighting the song’s introspective and contemplative themes. “Just For Me” is a beautifully crafted song that captures the essence of the lo-fi pop genre and PinkPantheress’ unique sound and style.

11. Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open”

“Leave the Door Open” is a throwback R&B track featuring the smooth and soulful vocals of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. The song’s lyrics are about seduction and romance, with playful and flirtatious lines that capture the spirit of classic R&B. The production is nostalgic, featuring live instrumentation and a retro sound that recalls the golden era of soul music. The music video showcases Silk Sonic’s charm and charisma, with Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak dressed in stylish suits and performing in a vintage recording studio. “Leave the Door Open” is a timeless and irresistible song that showcases Silk Sonic’s incredible talent and chemistry.

12. Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”

“Good 4 U” is a high-energy pop-rock anthem by Olivia Rodrigo that showcases the singer’s versatility and range. With its infectious guitar riffs and powerful vocals, the song is a celebration of self-confidence and self-assurance. The lyrics are sharp and incisive, with Rodrigo taking aim at those who have wronged her and emerged stronger for it. The music video is a riot of color and energy, with Rodrigo leading a group of cheerleaders in a fierce and electrifying dance routine. “Good 4 U” is a testament to Rodrigo’s talent as a songwriter and performer and a powerful statement from one of pop’s most exciting young stars.

13. Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

“Levitating” is a vibrant and infectious disco-pop track by Dua Lipa that transports listeners back to the golden age of dance music. With its irresistible beats, funky basslines, and catchy hooks, the song is a celebration of love and connection. Lipa’s sultry vocals are perfectly suited to the song’s seductive and playful vibe, making for an exhilarating listening experience. The music video is a feast for the senses, featuring Lipa in a variety of stunning and eye-catching outfits, dancing and grooving to the beat. “Levitating” is a testament to the enduring power of disco and a statement from Lipa that she is one of pop’s most exciting and talented artists.

14. Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

“Industry Baby” is a hip-hop track featuring Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s confident and playful verses. The song’s lyrics are about their success in the music industry and the challenges they faced along the way. The production is dynamic, featuring a mix of hard-hitting beats and melodic samples, creating an infectious and energetic atmosphere. The music video showcases Lil Nas X’s bold and daring personality, with provocative visuals and choreography that challenge societal norms. “Industry Baby” is a standout track that showcases Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s chemistry as collaborators and their ability to create a fun and engaging song.

15. Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

“All Too Well” is an emotional ballad featuring Taylor Swift’s heartfelt and poignant lyrics. The song’s lyrics are about a past relationship and the pain of letting go, with vivid and introspective imagery that captures the complexity of love and heartbreak. The production is simple, featuring acoustic guitar and piano, creating an intimate and emotional atmosphere. The “10 Minute Version” of the song includes additional lyrics and verses that add depth and nuance to the story. “All Too Well” is a fan favorite and a standout track from Taylor Swift’s discography, showcasing her ability as a songwriter and storyteller.

16. SZA, “Good Days”

“Good Days” is a psychedelic R&B track featuring SZA’s dreamy and introspective vocals. The song’s lyrics are about self-discovery and finding inner peace, with vivid and surreal imagery that captures the essence of a transformative journey. The production is ethereal, featuring a mix of electronic and acoustic elements that create a hypnotic and otherworldly atmosphere. The music video showcases SZA’s creativity and artistic vision, with stunning visuals and choreography that enhance the song’s introspective themes. “Good Days” is a beautifully crafted song that showcases SZA’s incredible talent as a songwriter and performer.

17. Wizkid feat. Tems, “Essence”

“Essence” is an Afrobeat hit song by Nigerian singer Wizkid featuring Tems. The song’s infectious melody and rhythm reflect the vibrant energy of the Nigerian music scene. Wizkid’s smooth vocals blend seamlessly with Tems’ soulful voice, creating a captivating and sensual duet. The lyrics express a deep longing for a significant other and a desire to be close to them physically and emotionally. The chorus’s repetition of “You don’t need no other body” creates a catchy and memorable hook. “Essence” is a romantic and upbeat track that showcases the versatility and creativity of Nigerian music.

18. Kali Uchis, “Telepatía”

“Telepatía” is a Spanish-language pop song by Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis. The song’s smooth and dreamy production, combined with Uchis’s sultry vocals, creates a romantic and nostalgic atmosphere. The lyrics talk about a deep connection with someone, where the two parties can communicate without words or physical presence. The chorus’s repetition of “I know you’re thinking ’bout me” creates a catchy and memorable hook that makes the song easy to sing along to. Overall, “Telepatía” is a beautiful and captivating song that showcases Kali Uchis’s unique voice and artistic vision.

19. Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

“Happier Than Ever” is a hauntingly beautiful ballad by American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. The song’s minimalistic production, combined with Eilish’s soft and vulnerable vocals, creates an intimate and introspective mood. The lyrics talk about the pressure and scrutiny that come with fame and how it affects Eilish’s mental health. The chorus’s repetition of “When I’m away from you, I’m happier than ever” highlights the importance of self-care and boundaries. The song’s climax features a powerful and emotive vocal performance that showcases Eilish’s vocal range and control. Overall, “Happier Than Ever” is a masterpiece that showcases Billie Eilish’s artistic growth and maturity.

20. Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk, “Back in Blood”

“Back in Blood” is a 2021 trap song by American rapper Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk. The song’s lyrics describe the rappers’ experiences in the streets and their rise to fame, with an emphasis on loyalty and brotherhood. The song features heavy bass and a fast-paced beat, with catchy ad-libs and repetitive hooks. The music video portrays a violent gang war and highlights the rappers’ wealth and success. “Back in Blood” has become a popular anthem in the hip-hop community and has been praised for its authentic representation of street life and raw energy.

21. Amythyst Kiah, “Black Myself”

“Black Myself” is a 2019 folk song by American singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah. The song’s lyrics address the issue of racial identity and the struggles faced by black Americans, particularly those living in the southern United States. The song is characterized by its haunting vocals and acoustic guitar, as well as its powerful message. Kiah’s voice is emotive and soulful, conveying a deep sense of pain and longing. The song was featured in the soundtrack for the 2020 film “The Forty-Year-Old Version” and has received critical acclaim for its artistry and social commentary.

22. Jungle, ‘Keep Moving’

“Keep Moving” is an upbeat and energetic track by British modern soul band Jungle. The song’s groovy bassline, funky guitar riffs, and infectious chorus make it a perfect dance floor filler. The lyrics encourage listeners to keep pushing through hard times and to stay positive in the face of adversity. The track’s lively instrumentation and catchy hooks showcase Jungle’s unique and eclectic sound, which draws inspiration from a variety of musical genres. Overall, “Keep Moving” is an uplifting and feel-good song that is sure to put a smile on your face.

23. Gera MX & Christian Nodal, “Botella Tras Botella”

“Botella Tras Botella” is a Mexican regional music song by rapper Gera MX and singer Christian Nodal. The track’s fusion of hip-hop and traditional Mexican music creates a unique and dynamic sound. The lyrics talk about the dangers of drinking and the toll it can take on a person’s mental and physical health. The chorus’s repetition of “Bottle after bottle, I’m drowning my sorrows” creates a catchy and memorable hook. The song’s emotive and heartfelt vocals, combined with the intricate instrumentation, make it a beautiful and captivating piece of music that showcases the diversity and richness of Mexican music.

24. Eric Church, “Hell of a View”

“Hell of a View” is a 2020 country song by American singer-songwriter Eric Church. The song’s lyrics describe the joy and freedom of being in love, with an emphasis on adventure and spontaneity. The song features upbeat instrumentation, including guitars and drums, and Church’s distinctive voice, which is both gritty and melodic. The music video showcases the beauty of the American west and emphasizes the song’s themes of adventure and escape. “Hell of a View” has been praised for its infectious energy and uplifting message, and has become a hit on country radio.

25. Blxst feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, “Chosen”

“Chosen” is a 2021 hip-hop song by American rapper Blxst featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga. The song’s lyrics describe the rappers’ experiences with success and fame, and the challenges that come with it. The song features a laid-back beat and smooth vocals, with each rapper contributing a distinct style to the track. The music video depicts the rappers enjoying the fruits of their labor, with scenes of luxury cars and lavish parties. “Chosen” has been praised for its catchy hooks and clever wordplay, as well as its polished production. The song has become a popular addition to hip-hop playlists.

26. Kanye West feat. The Weeknd & Lil Baby, “Hurricane”

“Hurricane” is a rap song by American rapper Kanye West, featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby. The song’s moody and atmospheric production, combined with West’s introspective and vulnerable lyrics, creates a haunting and emotive mood. The chorus, sung by The Weeknd, is a powerful and memorable hook that adds an extra layer of depth to the track. Lil Baby’s verse is a highlight, showcasing his lyrical skill and versatility. Overall, “Hurricane” is a powerful and introspective piece of music that showcases Kanye West’s artistic vision and ability to create meaningful and impactful music.

27. Brockhampton feat. Danny Brown, ‘Buzzcut’

“Buzzcut” is a rap song by American hip-hop group Brockhampton, featuring rapper Danny Brown. The song’s abrasive and aggressive production, combined with the group’s signature off-kilter flows, creates a chaotic and frenetic mood. The lyrics talk about the group’s rise to fame and their struggles with mental health and addiction. Danny Brown’s verse is a standout, showcasing his unique and unconventional style. The track’s high energy and chaotic instrumentation make it a perfect mosh pit anthem. Overall, “Buzzcut” is a bold and unapologetic track that showcases Brockhampton’s experimental and genre-defying sound.

28. Pronoun, “I Wanna Die But I Can’t (‘Coz I Gotta Keep Living)”

“I Wanna Die But I Can’t (‘Coz I Gotta Keep Living)” is a 2020 indie-pop song by American musician Pronoun. The song’s title reflects its lyrical content, which deals with depression and the struggle to find meaning in life. The song features a simple guitar riff and soft vocals, which convey a sense of vulnerability and emotional depth. The music video features shots of Pronoun performing the song in various locations, as well as scenes of nature and urban landscapes. “I Wanna Die But I Can’t (‘Coz I Gotta Keep Living)” has been praised for its relatable lyrics and powerful message.

29. Lana Del Rey, ‘White Dress’

“White Dress” is a 2021 pop song by American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey. The song’s lyrics describe a romantic encounter between the narrator and a man she meets at a bar, with an emphasis on nostalgia and longing. The song features dreamy instrumentation, including a piano and strings, and Del Rey’s signature breathy vocals. The music video features Del Rey performing the song in a variety of vintage-inspired outfits, as well as scenes of her wandering through a city at night. “White Dress” has been praised for its evocative lyrics and Del Rey’s masterful storytelling, and has become a fan favorite from her latest album.

30. ABBA, “Don’t Shut Me Down”

“Don’t Shut Me Down” is a pop song by Swedish group ABBA, marking their first release in over 40 years. The track’s upbeat and catchy melody, combined with the group’s signature vocal harmonies, creates a nostalgic and feel-good mood. The lyrics talk about a past love and the desire to reconnect after years apart. The track’s production is a blend of modern and retro sounds, showcasing ABBA’s ability to evolve with the times while maintaining their classic sound. Overall, “Don’t Shut Me Down” is a joyful and uplifting track that serves as a welcome return for one of the most iconic pop groups of all time.

31. The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears” (Remix)

“Save Your Tears” is a pop song by Canadian singer The Weeknd, featuring American singer Ariana Grande on the remix. The track’s moody and atmospheric production, combined with The Weeknd’s emotive vocals and Grande’s powerful harmonies, creates a haunting and emotive mood. The lyrics talk about a toxic relationship and the need to move on. The remix adds an extra layer of depth to the track, with Grande’s vocals adding a new perspective to the story. The track’s catchy chorus and memorable hook make it a standout on the album. Overall, “Save Your Tears” is a powerful and emotive piece of pop music that showcases the talents of two of the biggest names in the industry.

32. Cardi B, “Up”

“Up” is a hip-hop song by American rapper Cardi B. The track’s energetic and catchy beat, combined with Cardi’s bold and confident lyrics, creates a powerful and empowering mood. The lyrics talk about Cardi’s success and the envy it brings, as well as her confidence in her abilities. The track’s production is a blend of modern and classic sounds, showcasing Cardi’s versatility as an artist. Overall, “Up” is a high-energy banger that showcases Cardi B’s skills as a rapper and her ability to create hit songs.

33. Snail Mail, “Valentine”

“Valentine” is an indie rock song by American musician Snail Mail, from her album “Valentine.” The track’s mellow and dreamy guitar riffs, combined with Snail Mail’s delicate and emotive vocals, creates a nostalgic and introspective mood. The lyrics talk about the bittersweet feeling of looking back on a past relationship and the regret that comes with it. The track’s production is stripped back, allowing Snail Mail’s vocals and lyrics to take center stage. Overall, “Valentine” is a poignant and reflective track that showcases Snail Mail’s skills as a songwriter and musician.

34. Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

“Heat Waves” is a 2020 indie-pop song by English band Glass Animals. The song’s lyrics describe the effects of a breakup on the narrator, with an emphasis on loneliness and longing. The song features a catchy melody and an upbeat rhythm, with elements of both pop and rock music. The music video features frontman Dave Bayley performing the song in various locations, including a desert and a rooftop. “Heat Waves” has been praised for its infectious energy and relatable lyrics, and has become a hit on alternative and pop radio.

35. Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Peaches”

“Peaches” is a 2021 pop song by Canadian singer Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon. The song’s lyrics describe the joys of being in love, with an emphasis on sensuality and pleasure. The song features a laid-back beat and smooth vocals, with each artist contributing a distinct style to the track. The music video features scenes of Bieber, Caesar, and Giveon enjoying a summer day in a peach orchard. “Peaches” has been praised for its catchy chorus and playful lyrics, and has become a fan favorite from Bieber’s latest album.

36. Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

“Yonaguni” is a 2021 reggaeton song by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. The song’s lyrics describe the narrator’s feelings of heartbreak and longing, with an emphasis on the pain of losing someone he loves. The song features a melancholic melody and a slow tempo, with Bad Bunny’s vocals conveying a sense of vulnerability and emotion. The music video features Bad Bunny performing the song in a variety of locations, including a beach and a city street. “Yonaguni” has been praised for its raw emotion and introspective lyrics, and has become a popular addition to Latin music playlists.

37. Pop Smoke, “What You Know Bout Love”

“What You Know Bout Love” is a hip-hop and R&B track by late rapper Pop Smoke, from his album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.” The track’s melodic beat, combined with Pop Smoke’s unique vocal delivery and emotional lyrics, creates a bittersweet and reflective mood. The lyrics talk about Pop Smoke’s past experiences with love and how they have shaped him as a person. The track’s production is a blend of classic and modern sounds, showcasing Pop Smoke’s ability to fuse different genres. Overall, “What You Know Bout Love” is a powerful and poignant track that highlights Pop Smoke’s talent as a rapper.

38. Halsey, “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God”

“I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” is an alternative rock song by American singer Halsey, from her album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.” The track’s aggressive and rebellious sound, combined with Halsey’s powerful vocals and provocative lyrics, creates a bold and empowering mood. The lyrics talk about Halsey’s defiance of gender norms and her refusal to conform to societal expectations. The track’s production is heavy and intense, showcasing Halsey’s range as an artist. Overall, “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” is a powerful and empowering track that showcases Halsey’s skills as a singer and songwriter.

39. Kacey Musgraves, “Justified”

“Justified” is a country-pop song by American singer Kacey Musgraves, from her album “Star-Crossed.” The track’s melancholic and introspective sound, combined with Musgraves’ emotive vocals and poignant lyrics, creates a nostalgic and reflective mood. The lyrics talk about the end of a relationship and the painful process of moving on. The track’s production is stripped back, allowing Musgraves’ vocals and lyrics to take center stage. Overall, “Justified” is a poignant and heartfelt track that showcases Musgraves’ skills as a songwriter and musician. The track resonates with anyone who has experienced heartbreak and the difficult journey towards healing.

40. Saweetie feat. Doja Cat, “Best Friend”

“Best Friend” is a 2021 hip-hop song by American rappers Saweetie and Doja Cat. The song’s lyrics celebrate the bond between two best friends and their love for shopping, partying, and having a good time. The song features a catchy beat and playful lyrics, with Saweetie and Doja Cat’s vocals complementing each other well. The music video features the two artists dressed in glamorous outfits, driving luxury cars, and enjoying a night out on the town. “Best Friend” has become a popular anthem for friendship and female empowerment, and has earned praise for its infectious energy.

41. Japanese Breakfast, “Be Sweet”

“Be Sweet” is a 2021 indie pop song by Japanese Breakfast, the stage name of Korean-American musician Michelle Zauner. The song’s lyrics describe the narrator’s feelings of uncertainty and longing in a new relationship, with an emphasis on vulnerability and honesty. The song features a dreamy melody and retro-inspired production, with Zauner’s vocals delivering a sense of intimacy and emotion. The music video features Zauner in various outfits and settings, including a vintage car and a roller-skating rink. “Be Sweet” has been praised for its nostalgic sound and heartfelt lyrics, and has become a standout track on Japanese Breakfast’s latest album.

42. Nathy Peluso, “Mafiosa”

Nathy Peluso’s “Mafiosa” is a fiery, Latin-inspired track that showcases the artist’s exceptional vocal abilities and unique style. The song is a confident and unapologetic celebration of Peluso’s femininity and strength, as she asserts her dominance in a male-dominated world. With its infectious beat, playful lyrics, and infectious chorus, “Mafiosa” is a danceable and empowering anthem that exudes pure energy and attitude. Peluso’s dynamic performance and distinctive sound make this track a standout in the contemporary Latin music scene. “Mafiosa” is a must-listen for anyone looking for a bold and charismatic expression of female empowerment.

43. Brothers Osborne, “Younger Me”

“Younger Me” by Brothers Osborne is a heartfelt country ballad that explores the bittersweet memories of youth and the longing for simpler times. The song features the duo’s signature harmonies and evocative lyrics, painting a vivid picture of the nostalgia and regret that come with growing older. With its understated instrumentation and poignant melody, “Younger Me” is a moving and introspective track that is sure to resonate with listeners of all ages.

44. Brent Faiyaz feat. Drake, “Wasting Time”

“Wasting Time” is a smooth and sultry R&B track that features the dynamic vocal stylings of Brent Faiyaz and Drake. The song’s slow-burning groove and atmospheric production create a seductive and hypnotic mood that perfectly complements the sensual lyrics. Faiyaz’s soulful voice blends seamlessly with Drake’s effortless flow, resulting in a captivating and infectious collaboration. “Wasting Time” is a standout track that showcases both artists’ immense talent and serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of classic R&B.

45. Chlöe, “Have Mercy”

Chlöe, one half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, delivers a sassy and confident debut solo single with “Have Mercy.” The track blends elements of pop, hip-hop, and trap, featuring a bouncy beat and a catchy hook that showcases Chlöe’s impressive vocal range. Lyrically, the song is all about female empowerment and self-love, as Chlöe asserts her confidence and demands respect. The music video is equally bold, with Chlöe showcasing her dance skills in a variety of eye-catching outfits. Overall, “Have Mercy” is a strong introduction to Chlöe’s solo career and a testament to her talent as a performer.

46. MUNA feat. Phoebe Bridgers, “Silk Chiffon”

47. Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo & El Funky, “Patria y Vida”

Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo & El Funky join forces for “Patria y Vida,” a powerful anthem that speaks to the struggles of the Cuban people and calls for change. The song features a blend of reggaeton, hip-hop, and traditional Cuban rhythms, with each artist delivering a passionate and heartfelt performance. The lyrics touch on themes of freedom, unity, and the power of the people, as the artists urge listeners to stand up for their rights and fight for a better future. The accompanying music video features powerful imagery of the Cuban people and their struggles, making “Patria y Vida” a moving and impactful piece of music.

48. Lizzo & Cardi B, “Rumors”

Lizzo and Cardi B team up for “Rumors,” a bold and infectious track that showcases their unique styles and undeniable chemistry. The song features a sample of the classic 1992 track “Ain’t Nothin’ But a G Thang,” with Lizzo and Cardi B trading bars over a bouncy beat and catchy hook. Lyrically, the song is all about rejecting negative rumors and owning your own truth, with Lizzo and Cardi B asserting their confidence and self-worth. The music video is equally bold, featuring stunning visuals and a variety of eye-catching outfits. Overall, “Rumors” is a standout collaboration from two of today’s biggest stars.

49. Bo Burnham, “All Eyes on Me”

“All Eyes on Me” is a satirical and self-referential pop song by comedian and musician Bo Burnham. The track, which is featured in his Netflix special “Inside,” is a commentary on the pressures of fame and the dangers of public scrutiny. Burnham’s clever wordplay and catchy melody create an infectious and entertaining piece of commentary that is both hilarious and thought-provoking. With its infectious chorus and darkly comic lyrics, “All Eyes on Me” is a standout track that showcases Burnham’s unique blend of musical and comedic talents.

50. BTS, “Butter”

“Butter” is an upbeat and infectious pop track by the South Korean boy band BTS. The song’s bright and sunny melody, paired with its playful lyrics, creates an irresistible feel-good vibe that is sure to get listeners dancing. With its smooth vocals, slick production, and catchy hook, “Butter” is a pop masterpiece that showcases BTS’s immense talent and charisma. The track has been a huge hit worldwide, breaking records and topping charts across the globe. “Butter” is a testament to the power and appeal of BTS’s unique brand of K-pop.

51. Grupo Firme, “Ya Superame (En Vivo Desde Culiacan, Sinaloa)”

Grupo Firme’s “Ya Superame” is a lively and energetic banda track that showcases the group’s traditional Mexican sound and high-energy performance style. The song’s driving rhythm, vibrant horns, and dynamic vocals create a celebratory and festive mood that is sure to get listeners up and dancing. With its catchy chorus and upbeat melody, “Ya Superame” is a standout track in the contemporary banda genre. Grupo Firme’s infectious energy and authentic sound make this track a must-listen for fans of traditional Mexican music.

52. Mitski, ‘The Only Heartbreaker’

Mitski’s “The Only Heartbreaker” is a haunting and introspective ballad that showcases her raw talent as a singer and songwriter. The track features a stripped-down production, with Mitski’s vocals taking center stage as she delivers emotionally charged lyrics about heartbreak and the pain of letting go. The song’s minimalism allows Mitski’s voice to shine, conveying a sense of vulnerability and authenticity that is both powerful and moving. Overall, “The Only Heartbreaker” is a standout track from one of indie rock’s most talented artists, and a testament to Mitski’s ability to connect with listeners on a deep and personal level.

53. Moneybagg Yo, “Wockesha”

Moneybagg Yo delivers a hypnotic and infectious single with “Wockesha.” The track features a sparse, trap-influenced production, with Moneybagg Yo’s smooth flow gliding effortlessly over the beat. Lyrically, the song is all about his love for the drug Wockesha, with Moneybagg Yo painting vivid pictures of his experiences with the substance. Despite the controversial subject matter, “Wockesha” is undeniably catchy, with a memorable hook and infectious energy that is sure to get listeners moving. Overall, the song is a testament to Moneybagg Yo’s skill as a rapper and his ability to craft memorable tracks that resonate with his audience.

54. City Girls, “Twerkulator”

City Girls bring the energy with “Twerkulator,” a high-energy track that is sure to get listeners moving. The song features a classic Miami bass sound, with a fast-paced beat and catchy hook that encourages listeners to get on the dance floor. Lyrically, the song is all about embracing your sexuality and letting loose, with City Girls delivering confident and unapologetic bars that are sure to resonate with their fans. The accompanying music video is equally fun, featuring a variety of colorful and provocative outfits as well as plenty of twerking. Overall, “Twerkulator” is a fun and infectious track from one of today’s hottest rap duos.

55. beabadoobee, “Last Day on Earth”

“Last Day on Earth” is a dreamy indie-pop track by Filipino-British artist beabadoobee. The song’s atmospheric production, delicate vocals, and introspective lyrics create a haunting and evocative mood that is both intimate and universal. With its contemplative melody and wistful tone, “Last Day on Earth” is a standout track that showcases beabadoobee’s unique blend of vintage and contemporary sounds. The track is a poignant reflection on the fleeting nature of life and the importance of cherishing every moment.

56. Young Thug & Gunna, “Ski”

“Young Thug & Gunna’s “Ski” is a high-energy trap anthem that showcases the duo’s charismatic flows and larger-than-life personas. The song’s hard-hitting beat, catchy hook, and playful ad-libs create an infectious and exhilarating mood that is sure to get listeners hyped. With its confident and braggadocious lyrics, “Ski” is a standout track in the contemporary trap genre. Young Thug and Gunna’s chemistry and energy make this track a must-listen for fans of modern rap.

57. Michaela Jaé, “Something to Say”

“Something to Say” is a powerful and soulful R&B ballad by emerging artist Michaela Jaé. The song’s stripped-down production, raw vocals, and heartfelt lyrics create an emotional and introspective mood that is both vulnerable and empowering. With its intimate and confessional tone, “Something to Say” is a standout track that showcases Michaela Jaé’s immense talent and potential as an artist. The track is a poignant reflection on the search for self-acceptance and the importance of speaking one’s truth.

58. Remi Wolf feat. Dominic Fike, “Photo ID” (Remix)

Remi Wolf’s “Photo ID” gets a fresh take with the remix featuring Dominic Fike. The upbeat, disco-pop track is infused with funk and retro-soul vibes, with Remi and Dominic’s voices complementing each other perfectly. The track’s funky bassline and upbeat tempo make it a great dance track, while the lyrics explore the idea of capturing the moment and enjoying life. The remix features added verses from Dominic Fike, adding a fresh perspective to the song’s message. Overall, “Photo ID” (Remix) is a fun and funky track that is sure to get listeners grooving.

59. TWICE, ‘Alcohol-Free’

TWICE delivers a refreshing summer anthem with “Alcohol-Free.” The K-pop girl group showcases their impressive vocals on this upbeat, tropical-infused track that is perfect for the summer season. The song’s bright and colorful music video adds to the summery vibe, featuring the members of TWICE enjoying various fun and leisurely activities. Lyrically, the song is all about enjoying life without the need for alcohol, with the members singing about feeling “drunk on you” instead. Overall, “Alcohol-Free” is a catchy and feel-good track that is sure to be a hit with TWICE fans and K-pop enthusiasts alike.

60. Nardo Wick feat. 21 Savage, G Herbo and Lil Durk, “Who Want Smoke?” (Remix)

Nardo Wick enlists some heavy hitters for the remix of his track “Who Want Smoke?” Featuring 21 Savage, G Herbo, and Lil Durk, the track is an intense and hard-hitting banger that showcases the talents of all the artists involved. The production is dark and menacing, with a heavy bassline and ominous synths that create an eerie atmosphere. Lyrically, the song is all about flexing their wealth and status, with each artist delivering boastful and aggressive verses. Overall, “Who Want Smoke?” (Remix) is a powerful track that highlights the talents of some of hip-hop’s most exciting rising stars.

61. Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

“You Should Probably Leave” is a soulful country ballad by acclaimed singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton. The song’s smooth and melancholic melody, heartfelt lyrics, and Stapleton’s emotive vocals create a poignant and emotionally charged mood that is both vulnerable and relatable. With its introspective and honest tone, “You Should Probably Leave” is a standout track that showcases Stapleton’s exceptional talent as a songwriter and performer. The track is a poignant reflection on the pain of a failing relationship and the realization that it’s time to let go. With its universal themes and powerful delivery, “You Should Probably Leave” is a must-listen for fans of country and Americana music.

62. Brandi Carlile, “Right on Time”

“Right on Time” by Brandi Carlile is a powerful and soulful ballad with a distinct Americana sound. Carlile’s soaring vocals and introspective lyrics create a moving and emotional experience that speaks to the heart. The song is a reflection on the struggles and challenges of life, and the importance of staying true to oneself and finding strength in difficult times. With its poignant lyrics and stirring melody, “Right on Time” is a standout track that showcases Carlile’s exceptional talent as a singer-songwriter.

63. Tyler, the Creator, “Lumberjack”

“Lumberjack” is a hard-hitting rap track by Tyler, the Creator that showcases his signature gritty sound and lyrical prowess. The song’s pounding beat, catchy hook, and Tyler’s confident delivery create an electrifying and explosive energy that will leave listeners pumped up and ready for more. With its clever wordplay and memorable rhymes, “Lumberjack” is a standout track that demonstrates Tyler’s exceptional skills as a rapper and producer.

64. Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart” (Pnau Remix)

“Cold Heart” by Elton John and Dua Lipa (Pnau Remix) is a fresh and upbeat take on the iconic Elton John classic. The song’s infectious beat, groovy bassline, and catchy hook create a fun and danceable energy that will get listeners moving. With Dua Lipa’s dynamic vocals and Elton John’s timeless melodies, “Cold Heart” is a perfect blend of classic and contemporary sounds that will appeal to fans of all ages. The Pnau remix adds a modern twist to the classic song, creating a unique and exciting listening experience that is not to be missed.

65. Adele, “To Be Loved”

Adele, “To Be Loved” (100 words): “To Be Loved” is a beautiful and emotional ballad from Adele’s highly anticipated album “30”. The song is a reflection on the power of love and the longing for its return. Adele’s powerful and soulful voice shines through, conveying a sense of vulnerability and raw emotion. The track features soaring strings and a delicate piano melody, building to a powerful climax. “To Be Loved” showcases Adele’s incredible talent for storytelling and is sure to resonate with listeners.

66. Olivia Rodrigo, “Deja Vu”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Deja Vu” (100 words): “Deja Vu” is a dreamy and nostalgic track from Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album “SOUR”. The song is a reflection on the pain of seeing an ex-lover move on and experience the same things with someone else that they once shared with you. Rodrigo’s emotive vocals and poetic lyrics combine with a catchy melody and wistful production to create a track that is both heart-wrenching and addictive. “Deja Vu” cements Rodrigo’s status as a rising pop star and showcases her incredible songwriting abilities.

67. Girl in Red, “Serotonin”

Girl in Red, “Serotonin” (100 words): “Serotonin” is an upbeat and catchy track from Norwegian indie pop artist Girl in Red’s debut album “If I Could Make It Go Quiet”. The song is a reflection on mental health struggles and the desire for a release from the darkness that can consume us. Girl in Red’s unique and unapologetic style shines through, with her honest and introspective lyrics set against a playful and infectious pop beat. “Serotonin” is an anthem for anyone who has experienced the pain of depression or anxiety, and a reminder that it’s okay to not be okay.

68. Camilo, “Vida de Rico”

“Vida de Rico” is a catchy reggaeton song that talks about the luxuries of being rich and how life can be better with money. The song has a fun and upbeat rhythm that makes you want to dance. Camilo’s voice is smooth and lively, and the lyrics are easy to sing along to. The music video is colorful and visually stunning, featuring Camilo living a lavish life surrounded by beautiful women and fancy cars. This song is perfect for anyone who wants to escape reality for a few minutes and enjoy a fun and upbeat track.

69. Doja Cat, “Need to Know”

“Need to Know” is a catchy, groovy, and playful song that showcases Doja Cat’s versatility as an artist. The song has a futuristic sound with a touch of R&B, and the lyrics talk about wanting to explore a new romantic relationship. Doja Cat’s voice is sultry, confident, and smooth, and her rap verses are impressive. The music video is visually stunning, featuring Doja Cat in a spaceship, exploring new worlds, and dancing with aliens. “Need to Know” is a fun and upbeat track that will make you want to dance and sing along.

70. Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot S–t”

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot S–t” is a bold, unapologetic track that celebrates female empowerment and self-expression. The song features the rapper’s signature confident and sultry delivery, with lyrics that challenge societal double standards around sexuality and gender. The video is a high-energy, provocative celebration of women’s sexuality and agency, featuring Megan and her dancers taking over the streets and confronting those who would try to shame or control them. “Thot S–t” is a bold statement of self-love and resistance, and a reminder that women have the power to define and celebrate their own identities.

71. Arlo Parks, “Hurt”

Arlo Parks’ “Hurt” is a poignant and introspective ballad that explores the pain and loneliness of unrequited love. The song features Parks’ ethereal vocals over a sparse, melancholy beat, creating a haunting and emotional atmosphere that perfectly captures the song’s themes. The lyrics are raw and vulnerable, capturing the deep sense of longing and heartache that comes with loving someone who doesn’t feel the same way. “Hurt” is a beautiful and moving expression of the complexities of love and loss, and a testament to Parks’ talent as a songwriter and performer.

72. Lorde, “Solar Power”

Lorde, “Solar Power”: The lead single from Lorde’s third studio album is a bright, upbeat track that exudes joy and carefree energy. With its sunny, acoustic-driven sound and breezy vocals, “Solar Power” evokes a feeling of summer bliss and living in the moment. The song’s lyrics celebrate the simple pleasures of life and the beauty of the natural world, encouraging listeners to embrace their true selves and let go of their worries.

73. Camila Cabello, “Don’t Go Yet”

Camila Cabello, “Don’t Go Yet”: This Latin-infused pop track features Camila Cabello’s sultry vocals over a catchy, upbeat melody. “Don’t Go Yet” incorporates elements of Cuban music and salsa, creating a fun, danceable vibe. The song’s lyrics express a desire to hold onto a moment of happiness and connection, urging the listener to stay a little longer and enjoy the party.

74. Polo G, “Rapstar”

Polo G, “Rapstar”: “Rapstar” is a hard-hitting hip-hop track that showcases Polo G’s dynamic flow and introspective lyrics. The song’s production is sparse and atmospheric, allowing Polo G’s voice to take center stage as he reflects on the highs and lows of his journey to success. The chorus features a memorable melody and hook, emphasizing the pressure and scrutiny that comes with fame. Overall, “Rapstar” is a powerful statement of Polo G’s artistry and a testament to his skill as a storyteller.

75. Capella Grey, “Gyalis”

Capella Grey, “Gyalis”: “Gyalis” is a feel-good rap single by Capella Grey that combines reggae, dancehall, and R&B rhythms. The lyrics celebrate the singer’s love for women, highlighting their beauty, style, and confidence. The song is a tribute to the Caribbean culture and features a catchy chorus that invites listeners to dance and sing along. With its tropical beats and playful vibe, “Gyalis” is a perfect track for summer parties and outdoor events.

76. CKay, “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)”

CKay, “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)”: “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)” is an Afrobeats-influenced song by Nigerian artist CKay that became a viral hit on social media platforms. The track’s infectious melody and catchy chorus, which repeats the phrase “ah ah ah” throughout the song, have made it a favorite among fans of the genre. The lyrics describe the singer’s intense love for his partner and his desire to be with her forever. The track’s upbeat rhythm and playful mood make it a perfect addition to any dance playlist.

77. The Weeknd, “Take My Breath”

The Weeknd, “Take My Breath”: “Take My Breath” is a dance-pop track by Canadian artist The Weeknd that features pulsing synths, funky basslines, and a catchy chorus. The lyrics describe the singer’s attraction to a mysterious woman who takes his breath away with her beauty and charm. The track’s infectious beat and upbeat vibe make it a perfect choice for dance floors and parties. With its vibrant sound and catchy hook, “Take My Breath” is an instant crowd-pleaser that showcases The Weeknd’s unique blend of pop and R&B.

78. Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen, “Like I Used To”

79. C. Tangana & Andrés Calamaro, “Hong Kong”

C. Tangana & Andrés Calamaro, “Hong Kong”

The song “Hong Kong” by C. Tangana & Andrés Calamaro is a collaboration between two Spanish artists that fuses pop and rock with a touch of Latin music. The lyrics, mostly in Spanish with a few lines in English, describe a search for love and excitement in the city of Hong Kong. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat rhythm make it a perfect choice for dancing and partying. The track is a fun and energetic collaboration that showcases the unique styles of both artists.

80. Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” is a country ballad by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde. The song tells the story of a woman who discovers her partner’s infidelity and is devastated by the betrayal. The lyrics are emotionally charged and the harmonies between Pearce and McBryde are powerful, adding to the overall impact of the song. The track features a classic country sound with acoustic guitar, piano, and strings. It’s a heartfelt and relatable song that speaks to the pain of a broken heart and the strength needed to move on.

81. Durand Jones & the Indications, “Witchoo”

Durand Jones & the Indications’ “Witchoo” is a fun and groovy soul track that will have you dancing in no time. With a funky bassline and bright horns, the song is a perfect throwback to the soulful sounds of the 1970s. Durand Jones’ smooth and soulful vocals add to the retro vibe, while the catchy chorus will have you singing along. The song’s lyrics are all about wanting to spend time with the one you love and just enjoy their company, making it a feel-good and uplifting track. “Witchoo” is a great addition to any summer playlist.

82. Summer Walker feat. JT, “Ex For a Reason”

“Ex For a Reason” is a smooth R&B track by Summer Walker featuring JT. The song explores the idea of moving on from a past relationship with confidence and self-assuredness. Summer’s vocals are sultry and emotive, while JT’s verse adds a welcome touch of braggadocio to the mix. The production is simple yet effective, with a slow-burning beat and subtle instrumentation that let the vocals take center stage. The lyrics are empowering and relatable, offering a message of strength and independence in the face of heartbreak. Overall, “Ex For a Reason” is a standout track from Summer Walker’s acclaimed album “Still Over It”.

83. Silk Sonic, “Smokin Out the Window”

“Smokin Out the Window” is the second single from the super-duo Silk Sonic, consisting of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars. It’s a funky, throwback R&B track that’s sure to get you dancing. The song tells the story of a man who’s been cheated on by his girl, and now he’s fed up and ready to move on. The catchy chorus and lively horns make this song an instant classic. The smooth vocals from both Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars complement each other perfectly. “Smokin Out the Window” is a perfect example of the duo’s nostalgic sound that’s sure to please fans of classic R&B.

84. Trippie Redd feat. Playboi Carti, “Miss the Rage”

“Miss the Rage” by Trippie Redd featuring Playboi Carti is an energetic trap song with distorted bass and synth-heavy production. Trippie Redd’s autotuned vocals complement the hard-hitting beats and Carti’s verse. The song talks about the two rappers’ struggle with their exes and their attempts to move on. The catchy chorus and repetitive lyrics make this song an easy hit with the younger audience, especially those who enjoy trap music. The song has been successful on various streaming platforms, with millions of views on YouTube and streams on Spotify.

85. Clairo, “Amoeba”

Clairo, “Amoeba”: Clairo’s “Amoeba” is a nostalgic indie-pop track that explores the themes of growth and change. The track features Clairo’s signature dreamy vocals and a catchy guitar melody that brings a sense of warmth to the song. The song is introspective and evokes a sense of longing for simpler times. It is a perfect blend of introspective lyrics, dreamy vocals, and upbeat instrumentals that make it a standout track from Clairo’s latest album.

86. Willow feat. Travis Barker, “Transparentsoul”

Willow feat. Travis Barker, “Transparent Soul”: “Transparent Soul” is a punk-inspired rock song by Willow featuring Travis Barker. The song features Willow’s powerhouse vocals and Barker’s explosive drums that create an electric atmosphere. The lyrics of the song center around the idea of being transparent and true to oneself. The track is a departure from Willow’s previous work and showcases her versatility as an artist. It is a raw and honest track that combines elements of punk, rock, and pop to create a unique sound.

87. Tokischa & Rosalía, “Linda”

Tokischa & Rosalía, “Linda”: “Linda” is a fusion of urban and reggaeton by Dominican rapper Tokischa and Spanish singer Rosalía. The track features a blend of Spanish and Dominican cultures and is a celebration of womanhood. The lyrics of the song are empowering and unapologetic, and the beats are infectious. The song showcases the vocal range and versatility of both artists and their ability to create music that transcends cultural boundaries. It is an energetic and upbeat track that encourages listeners to embrace their individuality and celebrate diversity.

88. Avril Lavigne, “Bite Me”

Avril Lavigne, “Bite Me”: With pop-punk chords and catchy melodies, Avril Lavigne returns with “Bite Me.” The song is a classic pop-punk banger that blends Lavigne’s signature style with a modern edge. The lyrics talk about the importance of self-acceptance, self-confidence and not letting anyone bring you down. Lavigne’s high-energy vocals and guitar riffs make the song a great addition to her catalog of empowering anthems.

89. Yola, “Diamond Studded Shoes”

Yola, “Diamond Studded Shoes”: “Diamond Studded Shoes” is a powerful and socially conscious track that showcases Yola’s dynamic vocals and unique musical style. The song discusses the ills of capitalism and how it exacerbates inequality, poverty and social injustice. With its energetic horns, infectious beat and Yola’s soulful voice, “Diamond Studded Shoes” is a captivating blend of soul, rock, and gospel that makes it one of Yola’s most impressive songs yet. The song reminds us to keep fighting against the systems that oppress us and to hold those in power accountable.

90. Farruko, “Pepas”

Farruko, “Pepas”: “Pepas” is a reggaeton song with a catchy beat and lively rhythm. The song features Farruko’s signature smooth vocals and infectious melodies that make it a perfect party anthem. The lyrics are upbeat and playful, focusing on enjoying the moment and letting loose. The song’s irresistible hook and upbeat instrumentation make it a dancefloor filler, while Farruko’s suave delivery adds an extra layer of charm to the track. “Pepas” is an ode to good times and good vibes, showcasing Farruko’s talents as one of the leading artists in the reggaeton scene.

91. Porter Robinson, “Look at the Sky”

Porter Robinson’s “Look at the Sky” is a reflective synth-pop track that perfectly captures the feeling of moving on from the past and embracing the present. With soaring vocals and a powerful melody, the song builds to a crescendo that will have listeners feeling uplifted and inspired. It’s a testament to Robinson’s skill as a producer and songwriter that he can create such an emotionally resonant track that is also incredibly catchy and danceable. “Look at the Sky” is a true gem that is sure to be a fan favorite for years to come.

92. Måneskin, “Beggin”

Italian rock band Måneskin’s cover of “Beggin” is a fresh and exciting take on the classic song by The Four Seasons. With a driving beat, powerful vocals, and a gritty rock edge, the band makes the track their own while staying true to the original’s catchy melody. The music video, which features the band members performing in various locations around Rome, adds to the energy and excitement of the song. “Beggin” is a perfect example of Måneskin’s ability to fuse rock and pop influences to create something truly unique and unforgettable.

93. H.E.R., “Damage”

H.E.R., “Damage”: “Damage” is a neo-soul single from R&B singer H.E.R., characterized by its warm bassline and vintage soundscapes. The song deals with the aftermath of a relationship and the emotions associated with it. H.E.R.’s rich, soulful voice perfectly captures the pain and heartbreak, as she sings about the damage that has been done. The track’s smooth instrumentation and H.E.R.’s sultry vocal delivery make it an evocative, introspective piece of music that resonates with listeners.

94. Turnstile, “Mystery”

Turnstile, “Mystery”: “Mystery” is a high-energy punk rock song from the band Turnstile. The track features frenzied guitars, driving drums, and passionate vocals that express a sense of urgency and excitement. The lyrics deal with the themes of self-discovery and personal growth, urging the listener to embrace the unknown and explore their inner self. The catchy hooks and dynamic shifts make “Mystery” an infectious and memorable track that showcases Turnstile’s raw talent and ability to create energetic, heartfelt music.

95. Julien Baker, “Hardline”

Julien Baker, “Hardline”: “Hardline” is a somber and emotional indie rock song from singer-songwriter Julien Baker. The track features minimalistic instrumentation, with Baker’s haunting voice accompanied by delicate piano and guitar chords. The lyrics deal with the concept of self-destructive tendencies and the struggle to break free from them. Baker’s introspective and raw lyrics, paired with her stunning vocal delivery, create a powerful and moving track that is sure to resonate with listeners. “Hardline” is a masterful showcase of Baker’s songwriting and vocal abilities and is a standout track on her latest album.

96. Old Dominion, “I Was on a Boat That Day”

Dominion’s “I Was on a Boat That Day” is a lighthearted country-pop tune about escaping the daily grind by spending a day on the water. The playful lyrics and upbeat instrumentation make it the perfect summertime anthem. The catchy chorus will have you singing along in no time, and the breezy guitar riffs will transport you to the ocean. The song’s fun and carefree vibe is sure to put a smile on your face.

97. Normani feat. Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Normani feat. Cardi B, “Wild Side”: “Wild Side” is the latest single from Normani featuring rapper Cardi B. The sultry track showcases Normani’s smooth vocals over a slow-burning R&B beat. The song’s lyrics describe the sexual tension between two people, and Cardi B’s verse adds a touch of attitude and swagger to the mix. The music video features impressive choreography and stunning visuals, making it a true work of art. “Wild Side” is the perfect blend of sensuality and strength, solidifying Normani’s place as a rising star in the music industry.

98. Drake, “What’s Next”

Drake, “What’s Next”: Drake continues to dominate the rap game with his track “What’s Next”. The song features a hard-hitting beat and aggressive lyrics that highlight his talent as a rapper. Drake’s flow is smooth and confident, and his wordplay is clever and thought-provoking. The song’s chorus is catchy and easily memorable, making it a perfect anthem for fans of the genre. The music video is equally impressive, featuring stunning visuals and an exciting storyline that keeps viewers engaged. Overall, “What’s Next” showcases Drake’s skill as a rapper and cements his place as one of the biggest names in the industry.

99. The Linda Lindas, “Racist Sexist Boy”

The Linda Lindas, “Racist Sexist Boy”: The Linda Lindas are a punk rock band made up of four teenage girls who have taken the music scene by storm with their raw, unapologetic sound. “Racist Sexist Boy” is a powerful track that tackles issues of sexism and racism head-on. The song features aggressive guitar riffs and pounding drums, while the vocals are delivered with a fierce intensity that demands attention. The lyrics are honest and confrontational, and the chorus is infectiously catchy. The Linda Lindas are a breath of fresh air in a music industry dominated by manufactured pop stars, and “Racist Sexist Boy” is a testament to their raw talent and unbridled passion. (

100. Billie Eilish, ‘Your Power’

Billie Eilish, “Your Power”: Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” is a hauntingly beautiful ballad that showcases her incredible vocal range and songwriting skills. The track’s stripped-down instrumentation puts the focus squarely on Eilish’s voice, which is delicate and emotive. The lyrics explore themes of power dynamics in relationships and the toxic effects of manipulation and control. Eilish’s vulnerability and authenticity are on full display here, and the result is a deeply moving and impactful song. “Your Power” proves that Eilish is much more than just a pop star – she is a true artist with a gift for crafting poignant and thought-provoking music.