Music has been an integral part of human life for centuries. It has the power to touch our hearts and souls, evoke emotions and memories, and unite people from all walks of life. The year 1943 was no different, and it produced a plethora of unforgettable melodies that continue to be cherished even after nearly eight decades. From wartime ballads to romantic love songs, the music of 1943 reflected the spirit and mood of the era. In this article, we will take a nostalgic journey back in time to revisit the 100 greatest songs from 1943.

This list of songs includes a mix of genres, ranging from swing, jazz, and blues to country and pop. Some of these songs were written and performed by the legendary musicians of the time, such as Duke Ellington, Bing Crosby, and Ella Fitzgerald, while others were performed by lesser-known artists who nevertheless left an indelible mark on the music industry. These songs were the soundtrack of people’s lives during the war years, providing comfort, hope, and joy amid the chaos and uncertainty.

The article will explore each song’s background, its cultural significance, and its lasting impact on music history. By delving into these 100 greatest songs from 1943, we hope to pay tribute to the artists who created them and provide a glimpse into the musical landscape of a bygone era.

1. “Pistol Packin’ Mama” by Al Dexter / Bing Crosby & Andrews Sisters

“Pistol Packin’ Mama” is a lively and energetic song that was originally written and recorded by Al Dexter in 1942. The song tells the story of a woman who carries a pistol and is not afraid to use it. The catchy melody, accompanied by the upbeat rhythm and lively vocal harmonies, made the song an instant hit during the war years. The song was also popularized by Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters, who recorded their version in 1943, which became even more successful than Dexter’s original. “Pistol Packin’ Mama” is considered a classic of the Western swing genre and a timeless representation of the music of the 1940s.

2. “Don’t Cry, Baby” by Erskine Hawkins (Jimmy Mitchelle)

“Don’t Cry, Baby” is a soulful and emotional song that was recorded by Erskine Hawkins in 1943. The song features the powerful vocals of Jimmy Mitchelle, who sings about lost love and the pain that comes with it. The slow and melancholic melody, accompanied by the smooth jazz arrangement, perfectly captures the song’s bittersweet tone. “Don’t Cry, Baby” became a popular ballad during the war years, resonating with many people who had to endure the separation and loss caused by the conflict. The song is a timeless classic that continues to evoke feelings of nostalgia and melancholy.

3. “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” by Bing Crosby

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” is a heartwarming and sentimental Christmas song that was recorded by Bing Crosby in 1943. The song features Crosby’s signature crooning voice, accompanied by a gentle orchestra arrangement. The lyrics of the song evoke a longing for home and family during the holiday season, making it a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families during the war. The song became an instant classic, resonating with millions of people around the world and becoming one of the most beloved Christmas songs of all time. “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” is a timeless masterpiece that continues to inspire and uplift people.

4. “(Goodnight) Irene” by Leadbelly

“(Goodnight) Irene” is a blues and folk song that was written and performed by Leadbelly in 1933, but gained widespread popularity after a new version was recorded in 1943. The song features Leadbelly’s powerful and soulful vocals, accompanied by his distinctive guitar playing. The lyrics of the song tell the story of a man who is longing for his lost love, Irene. The song became an anthem for many people during the war years, providing a source of comfort and solace amid the turmoil and uncertainty of the time. “(Goodnight) Irene” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire and move people today.

5. “Shoo-Shoo Baby” by Andrews Sisters / Ella Mae Morse

“Shoo-Shoo Baby” is an upbeat and swinging song that was recorded by the Andrews Sisters in 1943, but also became popular by Ella Mae Morse’s version. The song features the Sisters’ signature vocal harmonies, accompanied by a lively orchestra arrangement. The lyrics of the song describe a bomber plane that is flying over enemy lines during the war, with the crew’s hope of returning home safely. The song became an instant hit during the war years, providing a source of inspiration and entertainment for many soldiers and civilians. “Shoo-Shoo Baby” is a fun and energetic song that continues to be loved by audiences today.

6. “Bésame Mucho” by Jimmy Dorsey (Bob Eberly & Kitty Kallen)

“Bésame Mucho” is a romantic and sensual song that was written by Consuelo Velázquez and recorded by Jimmy Dorsey in 1943. The song features the smooth and mellow vocals of Bob Eberly and Kitty Kallen, accompanied by a lush orchestra arrangement. The lyrics of the song describe the longing and passion of a lover, asking for “kiss me a lot” in Spanish. The song became a hit during the war years, appealing to people’s desire for love and connection during difficult times. “Bésame Mucho” is a timeless classic that continues to be loved and performed by musicians around the world.

7. “Comin’ In On A Wing And A Prayer” by Song Spinners / Willie Kelly / Four Vagabonds

“Comin’ In On A Wing And A Prayer” is a patriotic and uplifting song that was recorded by several artists, including Song Spinners, Willie Kelly, and Four Vagabonds in 1943. The song features a spirited vocal performance, accompanied by a lively orchestra arrangement. The lyrics of the song describe the bravery and determination of American pilots during the war, as they navigate their planes through dangerous skies to complete their missions. The song became a popular anthem during the war years, inspiring and uplifting people’s spirits. “Comin’ In On A Wing And A Prayer” is a timeless classic that continues to evoke feelings of patriotism and pride.

8. “You’ll Never Know” by Dick Haymes

“You’ll Never Know” is a romantic and heartfelt song that was recorded by Dick Haymes in 1943. The song features Haymes’ smooth and tender vocals, accompanied by a gentle orchestra arrangement. The lyrics of the song express the depth of love and devotion that a person can feel for another, promising that “you’ll never know just how much I love you.” The song became an instant hit during the war years, resonating with people’s longing for connection and love amid the uncertainty and chaos of the time. “You’ll Never Know” is a timeless classic that continues to touch people’s hearts.

9. “As Time Goes By” by Rudy Vallee

“As Time Goes By” is a classic song that was originally written by Herman Hupfeld in 1931, but gained renewed popularity after being featured in the film “Casablanca” in 1942. The song was recorded by several artists, including Rudy Vallee in 1943. The song features Vallee’s smooth and soothing vocals, accompanied by a simple piano arrangement. The lyrics of the song express the enduring nature of love and the passage of time, with the iconic line “You must remember this, a kiss is just a kiss.” “As Time Goes By” is a timeless classic that continues to be loved and performed today.

10. “Star Eyes” by Jimmy Dorsey (Bob Eberly & Helen O’Connell)

“Star Eyes” is a romantic and dreamy song that was recorded by Jimmy Dorsey in 1943, featuring the enchanting vocals of Bob Eberly and Helen O’Connell. The song features a lush orchestra arrangement with a smooth and soothing saxophone melody. The lyrics of the song describe the beauty and allure of a lover’s eyes, comparing them to stars in the night sky. The song became a hit during the war years, providing a source of comfort and escapism for people in difficult times. “Star Eyes” is a timeless classic that continues to enchant and captivate audiences today.

11. “Sunday, Monday, or Always” by Bing Crosby

“Sunday, Monday, or Always” is a romantic and upbeat song that was recorded by Bing Crosby in 1943. The song features Crosby’s smooth and mellow vocals, accompanied by a lively orchestra arrangement. The lyrics of the song express the depth of a person’s love and devotion, promising to be there for their loved one “Sunday, Monday, or always.” The song became a hit during the war years, providing a source of joy and optimism for people in difficult times. “Sunday, Monday, or Always” is a timeless classic that continues to be loved and performed today.

12. “Mairzy Doats” by Merry Macs

“Mairzy Doats” is a playful and whimsical song that was recorded by the Merry Macs in 1943. The song features a catchy melody with silly and nonsensical lyrics that are meant to be humorous and lighthearted. The title of the song comes from a play on words, with the lyrics instructing listeners to “mairzy doats and dozy doats and liddle lamzy divey.” The song became a popular novelty hit during the war years, providing a source of fun and entertainment for people in difficult times. “Mairzy Doats” is a quirky and memorable song that continues to be loved and sung today.

13. “That Old Black Magic” by Glenn Miller

“That Old Black Magic” is a timeless classic that was originally written by Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer in 1942. The song was recorded by several artists, including Glenn Miller in 1943. The song features a sultry and seductive melody, with Miller’s orchestra providing a smooth and sophisticated accompaniment. The lyrics of the song describe the powerful and mysterious allure of a lover’s charms, comparing them to “that old black magic” that is difficult to resist. “That Old Black Magic” became a hit during the war years and remains a beloved standard in the American songbook today.

14. “My Heart Tells Me” by Glen Gray (Eugenie Baird)

“My Heart Tells Me” is a romantic ballad that was recorded by Glen Gray and his Casa Loma Orchestra in 1943, featuring vocals by Eugenie Baird. The song features a slow and melodic tune, with lush orchestral accompaniment that complements Baird’s velvety voice. The lyrics of the song express the intense feelings of love and desire that one experiences when falling in love. “My Heart Tells Me” became a popular hit during the war years, providing a source of comfort and hope for people separated from their loved ones. The song is a timeless classic that continues to be cherished today.

15. “It Can’t Be Wrong” by Dick Haymes / Allen Miller / Four Vagabonds

“It Can’t Be Wrong” is a romantic ballad performed by Dick Haymes, Allen Miller, and Four Vagabonds. Released in 1942 during World War II, the song reflects the longing and uncertainty felt by lovers separated by the conflict. The haunting melody and heartfelt lyrics express the enduring love that refuses to be broken, even in the face of distance and uncertainty. Haymes’ velvety baritone voice beautifully captures the emotional depth of the song, while the harmonies of the Four Vagabonds add a soulful dimension to the performance. “It Can’t Be Wrong” remains a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences today.

16. “Do Nothin’ Till You Hear From Me” by Duke Ellington (Al Hibbler)

“Do Nothin’ Till You Hear From Me” is a jazz standard composed by Duke Ellington with lyrics by Bob Russell. Originally written as an instrumental piece, the song gained popularity when vocalist Al Hibbler added lyrics and recorded it in 1944. The song’s lyrics advise caution in matters of the heart, warning against acting impulsively without proper information. Hibbler’s smooth baritone voice complements Ellington’s elegant melody, evoking a sense of sophistication and class. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to the timeless appeal of Duke Ellington’s music and the skillful interpretation of Al Hibbler.

17. “Let’s Get Lost” by Vaughn Monroe / Kay Kyser / Jimmy Dorsey (Bob Eberly)

“Let’s Get Lost” is a romantic ballad that has become a beloved jazz standard. Originally recorded by Vaughn Monroe in 1943, the song was later covered by Kay Kyser and Jimmy Dorsey with vocals by Bob Eberly. The song’s lyrics speak to the thrill of being lost in love and the desire to escape from the world for a while. The melody, with its lush orchestration and dreamy quality, perfectly captures the mood of the lyrics. Eberly’s smooth crooning style adds a romantic and nostalgic touch to the song, making it a timeless classic that continues to enchant audiences today.

18. “Five Guys Named Moe” by Louis Jordan

“Five Guys Named Moe” is an upbeat and catchy jump blues song by Louis Jordan. Originally recorded in 1943, the song became a hit and was later adapted into a successful musical. The lyrics tell the story of five different men, all named Moe, who come to the aid of the protagonist, offering advice and encouragement. The song’s playful lyrics, infectious melody, and Jordan’s signature saxophone solos make it a joyful and energetic romp that continues to delight audiences today. “Five Guys Named Moe” is a prime example of Jordan’s innovative and influential contribution to the development of rhythm and blues and rock and roll.

19. “People Will Say We’re In Love” by Bing Crosby & Trudy Erwin / Frank Sinatra

“People Will Say We’re In Love” is a classic love song written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II for the musical “Oklahoma!” Bing Crosby and Trudy Erwin were the first to record the song in 1943, but it was Frank Sinatra’s version in 1946 that became a hit. The song’s lyrics express the feelings of two people in love who are hesitant to reveal their true emotions due to societal expectations. The melody is memorable, and the vocal performances by both Crosby and Sinatra are heartfelt and romantic, making “People Will Say We’re In Love” a timeless classic that remains popular today.

20. “I Heard You Cried Last Night” by Harry James (Helen Forrest)

“I Heard You Cried Last Night” is a beautiful and melancholic ballad performed by Harry James and featuring the vocals of Helen Forrest. Released in 1943, the song’s lyrics express the pain and sorrow of unrequited love, with the singer consoling the object of her affection after hearing them cry over someone else. The song’s melody is hauntingly beautiful, with James’ trumpet providing a mournful counterpoint to Forrest’s emotional vocals. The song’s timeless theme and heartfelt performances by James and Forrest make it a classic example of the best of the Big Band era.

21. “They’re Either Too Young or Too Old” by Jimmy Dorsey (Kitty Kallen)

“They’re Either Too Young or Too Old” is a lighthearted swing tune that was popularized by Jimmy Dorsey and Kitty Kallen in 1943. The song’s playful lyrics humorously express the challenges of finding a suitable romantic partner during wartime, with the singer rejecting potential suitors who are either too young or too old. The melody is catchy and upbeat, with Dorsey’s band providing a lively accompaniment to Kallen’s sweet vocals. The song’s light-hearted tone and relatable theme make it a popular example of the musical styles of the era and a fun reminder of the challenges faced by young lovers during wartime.

22. “Deacon Jones” by Louis Jordan

“Deacon Jones” is a lively and upbeat jump blues song by Louis Jordan. Originally recorded in 1940, the song tells the story of a charismatic preacher named Deacon Jones, whose preaching style is so infectious that it turns the whole town upside down. Jordan’s energetic vocals and saxophone playing, combined with the song’s catchy melody and driving beat, create a joyful and danceable tune that is typical of the jump blues genre. “Deacon Jones” is a prime example of Jordan’s ability to combine humor and social commentary with the musical styles of his time, making it a timeless classic that continues to entertain audiences today.

23. “Holiday For Strings” by David Rose

“Holiday for Strings” is an instrumental piece written by David Rose in 1942. The song was inspired by Rose’s love of classical music and his interest in creating a piece that would showcase the strings section of the orchestra. The melody is light and whimsical, with the strings providing a dreamy and ethereal backdrop. The song’s popularity led to multiple recordings by different orchestras, and it became a staple of the easy listening genre in the 1950s and 1960s. “Holiday for Strings” is a beautiful example of Rose’s ability to create sophisticated and elegant music that transcends time and genre.

24. “It Started All Over Again” by Tommy Dorsey (Frank Sinatra)

“It Started All Over Again” is a tender ballad recorded by Tommy Dorsey and featuring the vocals of Frank Sinatra in 1942. The song’s lyrics express the pain and heartache of lost love, with the singer reflecting on the memories and emotions that come flooding back after seeing their former lover again. The melody is simple and beautiful, with Dorsey’s orchestra providing a subtle and delicate accompaniment to Sinatra’s heartfelt vocals. The song’s timeless theme and emotional performance by Sinatra make it a classic example of the best of the Big Band era and a poignant reminder of the power of love and loss.

25. “No Love, No Nothin'” by Ella Mae Morse / Johnny Long (Patti Dugan)

“No Love, No Nothin'” is a swinging tune that was popularized by Ella Mae Morse and Patti Dugan in 1943. The song’s lyrics express the singer’s determination to find love, even in the face of adversity and disappointment. The melody is upbeat and lively, with Morse’s or Dugan’s powerful vocals and Long’s orchestra providing a catchy and infectious accompaniment. The song’s positive message and fun-loving style make it a prime example of the musical styles of the era, and a reminder of the resilience and determination of young people during wartime.

26. “All For You” by King Cole Trio

“All for You” is a romantic ballad recorded by the King Cole Trio in 1943. The song’s lyrics express the singer’s devotion and commitment to their loved one, promising to do anything and everything for them. The melody is gentle and soothing, with Nat King Cole’s soft and soulful vocals accompanied by his own piano playing and the subtle instrumentation of the trio. The song’s timeless theme and beautiful performance by Cole make it a classic example of the best of the Big Band era and a heartfelt expression of love and devotion that continues to resonate with audiences today.

27. “A Slip of the Lip (Can Sink a Ship)” by Duke Ellington (Ray Nance)

“A Slip of the Lip (Can Sink a Ship)” is a cautionary tune recorded by Duke Ellington and featuring the vocals of Ray Nance in 1942. The song’s lyrics warn of the dangers of careless talk and the importance of keeping secrets during wartime. The melody is upbeat and jazzy, with Ellington’s orchestra providing a lively and swinging accompaniment to Nance’s playful vocals. The song’s catchy refrain and memorable lyrics made it a popular wartime hit and a reminder of the importance of personal responsibility and patriotism during times of conflict.

28. “In My Arms” by Dick Haymes

“In My Arms” is a beautiful ballad recorded by Dick Haymes in 1946. The song’s lyrics express the singer’s longing for the warmth and comfort of their loved one’s embrace. The melody is gentle and romantic, with Haymes’ smooth and velvety vocals accompanied by a soft and subtle orchestration. The song’s timeless theme and Haymes’ exquisite performance make it a classic example of the best of the Big Band era and a heartfelt expression of love and affection that continues to resonate with audiences today. The song captures the tender moments of love and the beauty of the romance of the era.

29. “I Can’t Stand Losing You” by Ink Spots

“I Can’t Stand Losing You” is a hauntingly beautiful ballad recorded by The Ink Spots in 1943. The song’s lyrics express the anguish and heartache of a lover who cannot bear the thought of losing their beloved. The melody is mournful and soulful, with The Ink Spots’ signature harmonies accompanied by a subtle and evocative orchestration. The song’s timeless theme and emotional depth make it a classic example of the best of the Big Band era and a poignant reminder of the power of love and loss. The Ink Spots’ performance captures the raw emotion and vulnerability of the song’s lyrics.

30. “Victory Polka” by Bing Crosby & Andrews Sisters

“Victory Polka” is an upbeat and patriotic tune recorded by Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters in 1943, at the height of World War II. The song’s lyrics celebrate the Allied victory and the end of the war in Europe. The melody is lively and energetic, with Crosby and The Andrews Sisters’ harmonies accompanied by a brass-heavy, swinging orchestration. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious rhythm made it an instant hit and a beloved anthem of the era. “Victory Polka” remains a timeless example of the power of music to unite people during times of conflict and to celebrate moments of triumph.

31. “Sweet Slumber” by Lucky Millinder (Trevor Bacon)

“Sweet Slumber” is a soulful and seductive ballad recorded by Lucky Millinder in 1943, featuring the smooth vocals of Trevor Bacon. The song’s lyrics describe the longing for a lover’s embrace and the comfort of being held in their arms. The melody is slow and sensuous, with Millinder’s Big Band providing a smoky and sultry orchestration. The song’s romantic theme and alluring melody make it a classic example of the best of the Big Band era and a testament to the power of love and desire. “Sweet Slumber” is a timeless reminder of the beauty and passion of romance.

32. “My Ideal” by Jimmy Dorsey (Bob Eberly) / Billy Butterfield (Margaret Whiting) / Maxine Sullivan

“My Ideal” is a romantic ballad that was originally recorded by the Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra in 1942. The song features the velvety vocals of Bob Eberly and a lush, sentimental arrangement that perfectly captures the bittersweet longing and heartache of unrequited love. Over the years, the song has been covered by many artists, including Billy Butterfield and Margaret Whiting, and Maxine Sullivan, each bringing their own unique interpretation to the haunting melody. “My Ideal” is a timeless classic that remains one of the most enduring and beloved songs of the Big Band era, with its universal theme of love and loss still resonating with listeners today.

33. “Ration Blues” by Louis Jordan

“Ration Blues” is a lively and upbeat song by the legendary musician and bandleader, Louis Jordan. Released in 1943 during World War II, the song speaks to the hardships and difficulties faced by people on the home front as they dealt with rationing and shortages of essential goods. Jordan’s infectious rhythm and playful lyrics, however, convey a sense of resilience and humor in the face of adversity. “Ration Blues” is a quintessential example of Jordan’s unique style, which blended swing, jazz, and blues into a sound that was both musically innovative and immensely popular with audiences of the time.

34. “Solitude” by Benny Goodman & Charlie Chsitian

“Solitude” is a landmark instrumental track from Benny Goodman and Charlie Christian, showcasing Christian’s virtuosic guitar playing and innovative use of amplified sound. Released in 1941, the song highlights the interplay between Christian’s fluid guitar lines and Goodman’s clarinet, as they trade off solos and play in harmony. Christian’s contributions to the song and his impact on jazz guitar playing in general cannot be overstated, and “Solo Flight” remains a testament to his technical abilities and musical vision. The track has since become a beloved classic in the jazz canon, influencing generations of guitar players to come.

35. “My Shining Hour” by Glen Gray (Eugenie Baird)

“My Shining Hour” is a classic jazz standard composed by Harold Arlen with lyrics by Johnny Mercer. The song was made famous by Glen Gray and his Casa Loma Orchestra in 1943, with vocalist Eugenie Baird. It has since been covered by many artists including Ella Fitzgerald and Diana Krall. The song features an upbeat swing tempo with catchy lyrics about finding the perfect moment in life. The instrumental solos, particularly the saxophone, are lively and playful. Overall, “My Shining Hour” is a joyful and optimistic tune that captures the spirit of the swing era.

36. “Sentimental Lady (I Didn’t Know About You)” by Duke Ellington

“Sentimental Lady (I Didn’t Know About You)” is a jazz standard composed by Duke Ellington with lyrics by Bob Russell. The song was originally recorded in 1940 by Ellington’s orchestra with vocals by Herb Jeffries. It features a lush and romantic melody, enhanced by Ellington’s masterful arrangement and his signature use of the saxophone section. The lyrics tell the story of a man who meets a woman and falls in love with her, not realizing that she is already in a relationship. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a beloved classic of the jazz repertoire.

37. “G.I. Jive” by Johnny Mercer

“G.I. Jive” is a lively swing song by Johnny Mercer, released in 1944, during World War II. The song’s lyrics aim to boost the morale of soldiers by referring to popular wartime themes such as rationing, patriotism, and military life. The tune features a catchy chorus and upbeat melody, accompanied by a tight swing band. Mercer’s voice is smooth and expressive, evoking a sense of hope and optimism. The song was a big hit during the war years and is still considered a classic of the era, reflecting the spirit and energy of the swing era and its wartime context.

38. “Are You Ready?” by Lucky Millinder (Trevor Bacon)

“Are You Ready?” is a lively and energetic swing jazz tune by Lucky Millinder, featuring the powerful vocals of Trevor Bacon. The song’s driving rhythm and upbeat tempo immediately grab the listener’s attention, while the catchy melody and playful lyrics make it impossible not to dance along. With its call and response structure and call to action lyrics, “Are You Ready?” is a perfect example of the exuberance and excitement of the swing era. The song is full of dynamic solos and instrumental breaks, showcasing the incredible talents of Millinder’s orchestra. Overall, it’s a fun and uplifting piece of music that captures the joy of swing.

39. “It Must Be Jelly (‘Cause Jam Don’t Shake Like That)” by Glenn Miller

“It Must Be Jelly (‘Cause Jam Don’t Shake Like That)” is a lively swing song recorded by Glenn Miller and His Orchestra in 1942. The song’s catchy chorus, which repeats the title phrase, is backed by a lively horn section and upbeat rhythm. The lyrics are playful and humorous, with the singer claiming that he knows his girl is cheating on him because “jelly don’t shake like that.” The song has since become a classic example of the big band swing genre, and is known for its lively energy and danceable rhythm.

40. “Velvet Moon” by Harry James

“Velvet Moon” is a slow, sultry instrumental piece by Harry James, a renowned trumpeter and bandleader of the swing era. The piece features James’ signature smooth and romantic style of playing, with his trumpet notes gently cascading over a lush orchestral arrangement. The song has a dreamy quality, transporting the listener to a moonlit night full of romance and tranquility. “Velvet Moon” is a perfect showcase for James’ musical talents and his ability to evoke emotions through his music. The song has become a beloved classic of the swing era, capturing the essence of a bygone era.

41. “Appolo Jump” by Lucky Millinder

“Apollo Jump” by Lucky Millinder is a classic swing song from the 1940s that captures the energy and excitement of the era. The song features a driving rhythm section, lively horns, and a catchy melody that will have you tapping your feet and swinging your hips in no time. The lyrics celebrate the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, which was a cultural hub for African American music and entertainment during the time. With its upbeat tempo, fun lyrics, and vibrant instrumentation, “Apollo Jump” is a timeless example of the swing era’s joyful and exuberant sound.

42. “Rusty Dusty Blues” by Count Basie (Jimmy Rushing)

“Rusty Dusty Blues” is a classic jazz and blues song by Count Basie featuring the soulful vocals of Jimmy Rushing. The song has a slow, melancholic tempo with a distinctive piano riff and gentle brass accompaniment. Rushing’s emotive singing captures the sorrow and weariness of a man who has lost everything, including his love, and is left with only the dusty memories of a bygone era. The lyrics evoke the images of a desolate town and abandoned streets, and the mournful melody adds to the overall feeling of sadness and nostalgia. “Rusty Dusty Blues” is a timeless piece of music that showcases the artistry of both Basie and Rushing.

43. “Oh, What A Beautiful Morning” by Oklahoma Orchestra (Alfred Drake) / Bing Crosby & Trudy Erwin

“Oh, What A Beautiful Morning” is a classic Broadway show tune from the musical “Oklahoma!” It has been recorded by various artists, including the Oklahoma Orchestra featuring Alfred Drake and Bing Crosby with Trudy Erwin. The song’s uplifting and joyful melody, accompanied by a lively orchestra, captures the excitement and hopefulness of a brand new day. The lyrics celebrate the beauty of nature and the promise of a fresh start, encouraging listeners to seize the day and embrace all the possibilities it holds. The song’s infectious energy and optimism have made it a beloved classic and a popular choice for weddings, graduations, and other celebratory occasions.

44. “Don’t Stop Now” by Bunny Banks Trio (Bonnie Davis) / Beverly White

“Don’t Stop Now” is an upbeat jazz and rhythm and blues song by the Bunny Banks Trio featuring Bonnie Davis on vocals and Beverly White on piano. The song has a fast-paced tempo with a catchy melody and a driving rhythm. Davis’ powerful and soulful voice adds to the energetic vibe of the song as she sings about seizing the moment and not letting anything stand in the way of achieving one’s dreams. White’s piano playing is both playful and dynamic, making “Don’t Stop Now” a perfect dance tune that is sure to get listeners moving. The song is a lively and inspiring celebration of life and the pursuit of happiness.

45. “Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart” by Judy Garland

“Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart” is a classic pop song performed by the legendary Judy Garland. The song has a lively and playful melody, with Garland’s rich and expressive voice bringing out the song’s romantic and whimsical nature. The lyrics are full of charming and nostalgic imagery, describing the feeling of falling in love and the thrill of being swept off one’s feet. Garland’s performance is captivating, with her effortless vocal range and impeccable timing showcasing her incredible talent as a singer and performer. “Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart” remains a beloved classic that has stood the test of time.

46. “Riffette” by Freddie Slack

“Riffette” is a classic instrumental jazz piece by Freddie Slack, originally released in 1946. The song features an upbeat tempo with a swinging rhythm and a memorable piano riff that is repeated throughout the track. The arrangement is characterized by its lively energy, with the piano and brass instruments taking turns to play the main melody. The song showcases the virtuosity of Slack’s piano playing and his ability to create a catchy tune that stands the test of time. “Riffette” is a quintessential example of the Big Band era of jazz music and continues to be a popular tune among jazz enthusiasts today.

47. “Cherry” by Harry James

“Cherry” is a jazz classic by Harry James, released in 1941. The song features a fast-paced swing tempo and a catchy melody that showcases James’ trumpet virtuosity. The tune is characterized by its energetic rhythm section and dynamic horn arrangements. James’ solos are particularly impressive, with his technical proficiency and expressive playing shining through. “Cherry” became a popular hit during the Big Band era of jazz and remains a beloved tune among jazz enthusiasts today. The song represents the pinnacle of James’ musical abilities and serves as a testament to his enduring legacy as a jazz great.

48. “Johnny Zero” by Song Spinners

“Johnny Zero” is a classic vocal jazz tune by the Song Spinners, originally released in 1948. The song features a smooth, swinging rhythm and a memorable melody that is carried by the group’s harmonized vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a down-on-his-luck man named Johnny Zero, who is struggling to find his place in the world. The Song Spinners deliver the lyrics with heartfelt emotion, capturing the character’s sense of despair and longing. “Johnny Zero” is a timeless piece of vocal jazz that showcases the Song Spinners’ impressive vocal talents and their ability to convey complex emotions through music.

49. “Mean Old ‘Frisco Blues” by Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup

“Mean Old ‘Frisco Blues” is a classic blues tune by Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup, originally released in 1942. The song features a simple yet powerful guitar riff that is characteristic of the Delta blues style, along with Crudup’s raw and emotive vocals. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of the struggles faced by African Americans in San Francisco during the 1940s, touching on themes of poverty, discrimination, and social injustice. “Mean Old ‘Frisco Blues” is a timeless piece of blues music that showcases Crudup’s unique voice and his ability to capture the essence of the blues in its rawest form.

50. “Murder, He Says” by Dinah Shore

“Murder, He Says” is a classic vocal jazz tune by Dinah Shore, originally released in 1943. The song features a catchy melody and a swinging rhythm, with Shore’s smooth vocals gliding over the top. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is pursued by a man with dangerous intentions, using colorful language and witty wordplay to convey the sense of danger and intrigue. The arrangement is characterized by its playful energy, with the horn section and rhythm section providing a lively backdrop for Shore’s vocals. “Murder, He Says” is a timeless piece of jazz music that showcases Shore’s vocal talent and her ability to convey complex emotions through music.

51. “Let’s Beat Out Some Love” by Buddy Johnson (Warren Evans)

“Let’s Beat Out Some Love” is a lively R&B tune by Buddy Johnson (with vocals by Warren Evans), originally released in 1954. The song features a driving beat and a catchy melody, with Evans’ vocals conveying a sense of playful energy and sexual tension. The lyrics encourage the listener to let go of their inhibitions and “beat out” their love through dance and physical expression. The arrangement is characterized by its lively horn section and rollicking piano, creating a festive atmosphere that is perfect for dancing. “Let’s Beat Out Some Love” is a classic R&B tune that captures the spirit of 1950s party culture.

52. “Oh! Miss Jaxon” by Charlie Barnet (“Peanuts” Holland)

“Oh! Miss Jaxon” is an up-tempo swing tune by Charlie Barnet, with vocals by “Peanuts” Holland. Originally released in 1939, the song features a lively rhythm section and a memorable horn arrangement, with Barnet’s saxophone playing leading the charge. The lyrics tell the story of Miss Jaxon, a woman who is the object of desire for the narrator, using clever wordplay and innuendo to convey the sense of attraction and excitement. Holland’s vocals are full of energy and enthusiasm, adding to the song’s sense of playful joy. “Oh! Miss Jaxon” is a classic swing tune that captures the spirit of the Big Band era of jazz music.

53. “Rhapsody in Blue” by Glenn Miller

“Rhapsody in Blue” is a timeless classic by Glenn Miller, originally composed by George Gershwin in 1924. The song features a sweeping, romantic melody that is carried by Miller’s signature big band sound, with a full horn section and lively rhythm section providing a dynamic backdrop. The song is characterized by its lush harmonies and intricate arrangements, showcasing Miller’s ability to create complex and nuanced musical pieces. “Rhapsody in Blue” has become a beloved piece of American music, representing the pinnacle of both Gershwin’s and Miller’s musical legacies and serving as a testament to the enduring power of the big band sound.

54. “Jingle Bells” by Bing Crosby & Andrews Sisters

“Jingle Bells” is a classic Christmas song performed by Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters, originally released in 1943. The song features a lively melody and a festive arrangement, with the Andrews Sisters’ harmonized vocals providing a playful counterpoint to Crosby’s smooth crooning. The lyrics are based on the classic Christmas carol and convey a sense of holiday cheer and goodwill. The arrangement is characterized by its jingling bells and swinging rhythm, creating a festive atmosphere that is perfect for holiday gatherings and celebrations. “Jingle Bells” is a beloved holiday classic that captures the spirit of Christmas and has become a staple of the season’s musical canon.

55. “Oklahoma!” by Alfred Drake

“Oklahoma!” is the title song from the 1943 musical of the same name, with music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. The song features a lively, upbeat melody and a soaring vocal performance by Alfred Drake, who originated the role of Curly in the original Broadway production. The lyrics convey a sense of optimism and hope, celebrating the beauty and freedom of the Oklahoma landscape. The song’s rousing chorus and upbeat tempo have made it a beloved classic, and it remains one of the most recognizable and iconic musical theater tunes of all time.

56. “I Never Mention Your Name” by Jack Leonard / Dick Haymes

“I Never Mention Your Name” is a romantic ballad performed by both Jack Leonard and Dick Haymes. Originally released in 1941, the song features a lush arrangement and a heartfelt vocal performance. The lyrics convey a sense of longing and regret, with the narrator expressing their desire to be with the person they love while acknowledging the pain of their separation. Both Leonard and Haymes deliver a sensitive and nuanced vocal performance, conveying the emotional weight of the lyrics with subtlety and grace. “I Never Mention Your Name” is a timeless love song that captures the enduring power of romance and heartbreak.

57. “Poinciana (Song Of The Tree)” by Benny Carter

“Poinciana (Song of the Tree)” is a classic Latin jazz standard originally composed by Nat Simon in 1936. Benny Carter’s 1961 rendition of the song features a lush orchestral arrangement, with sweeping strings and horns that complement the Latin percussion and guitar. The melody is carried by a soaring trumpet solo, which is followed by a lush saxophone arrangement that brings a touch of melancholy to the piece. The song is characterized by its evocative atmosphere, conjuring images of a tropical paradise and a sense of longing and nostalgia. “Poinciana” has become a beloved jazz standard, capturing the essence of Latin jazz and the timeless beauty of Nat Simon’s composition.

58. “John Henry” by Leadbelly

“John Henry” by Leadbelly is a classic American folk song that tells the story of a legendary African American steel-driving man. Leadbelly’s vocals are powerful and soulful, conveying the strength and determination of John Henry as he competes against a steam-powered drill to prove his worth as a worker. The music features a simple guitar accompaniment that emphasizes the raw emotion of the lyrics. “John Henry” has become an iconic example of the African American folk tradition and has been covered by many artists throughout the years, cementing its place in American musical history.

59. “Hey Lawdy Mama (Meet Me in the Bottom)” by Any Kirk (June Richmond)

“Hey Lawdy Mama (Meet Me in the Bottom)” by Andy Kirk (featuring June Richmond on vocals) is an upbeat and lively swing tune from the 1930s. The song features Richmond’s powerful and soulful vocals, with lyrics that celebrate the joys of dancing and partying. The music is accompanied by a swinging big band, with horns and percussion that create a dynamic and infectious sound. Overall, “Hey Lawdy Mama” is a fun and energetic example of the swing music that was popular in the 1930s and 1940s, and a testament to the talent of Andy Kirk and June Richmond.

60. “Shame And Scandal” by Sir Lancelot

“Shame and Scandal” is a calypso song that originated in Trinidad and Tobago in the 1940s. The song tells the story of a man who discovers that his daughter is involved in a scandalous affair with a man from a rival family. Sir Lancelot’s 1952 rendition of the song features a lively calypso beat, with infectious rhythms and catchy lyrics that invite the listener to sing and dance along. The song’s playful melody and humorous lyrics have made it a beloved classic, and it remains a popular party and dance tune to this day. “Shame and Scandal” is a timeless calypso classic that captures the spirit of Caribbean music and culture.

61. “Rosalita” by Al Dexter

“Rosalita” is a country swing song written and performed by Al Dexter in 1944. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat tempo, with lively fiddle and steel guitar solos that evoke the sound of Western swing. The lyrics tell the story of a man who falls in love with Rosalita, a beautiful Mexican girl, and dreams of running away with her to a life of adventure and romance. Dexter’s twangy vocal delivery and the song’s infectious rhythm have made “Rosalita” a classic of country music, and it remains a beloved dance tune for fans of Western swing and honky-tonk.

62. “Dreamer” by Kay Armen

“Dreamer” is a romantic ballad originally written by Tommy Dorsey and Johnny Burke in 1944. Kay Armen’s 1952 rendition of the song features a lush orchestral arrangement, with soaring strings and a gentle piano accompaniment that sets the mood for the song’s heartfelt lyrics. Armen’s tender vocal delivery conveys the yearning and hopefulness of the lyrics, which tell the story of a person who dreams of finding true love. “Dreamer” has become a beloved standard of the American Songbook, capturing the essence of romantic yearning and the timeless beauty of Dorsey and Burke’s melody.

63. “From Twilight ‘Til Dawn” by Ceelle Burke / Freddy Martin

“From Twilight ‘Til Dawn” is a classic swing tune written by Ceelle Burke and Freddy Martin in 1942. The song’s lively tempo and upbeat melody are characteristic of the swing era, with Freddy Martin’s orchestra providing a tight and polished instrumental backing for Ceelle Burke’s vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a couple who dances the night away, from twilight until dawn, lost in the rhythms and excitement of the music. “From Twilight ‘Til Dawn” is a timeless example of swing music’s joyous spirit, and its catchy melody and infectious rhythms continue to captivate audiences today.

64. “If You Please” by Bing Corsby

“If You Please” is a classic swing tune performed by the legendary Bing Crosby. The song features a breezy, upbeat melody that perfectly captures the carefree spirit of the swing era, with Bing’s smooth vocals and the orchestra’s lively instrumental backing creating a lively and entertaining mood. The lyrics are playful and humorous, telling the story of a man trying to impress a woman with his dance moves, only to be met with indifference. “If You Please” is a timeless example of the wit and charm of swing music, and Bing Crosby’s performance remains a beloved classic of the genre.

65. “Big Boy” by Ray McKinley (Imogene Lynn)

“Big Boy” is a lively swing tune written by Ray McKinley, featuring the vocals of Imogene Lynn. The song features a catchy, upbeat melody and driving rhythm, with the orchestra’s tight instrumental backing creating a lively and energetic mood. Imogene Lynn’s vocals are sassy and confident, telling the story of a woman who knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to go after it. “Big Boy” is a fun and playful example of swing music’s upbeat and joyful spirit, and its lively tempo and catchy melody continue to captivate audiences today.

66. “Down In The Valley” by Andrews Sisters

“Down in the Valley” is a classic folk song performed here by the Andrews Sisters, a popular vocal group of the swing era. The song features a simple and plaintive melody that speaks to the hardship and struggles of life, with the Andrews Sisters’ harmonizing vocals conveying a sense of longing and melancholy. The stripped-down arrangement, featuring only guitar and vocals, lends the song an intimate and heartfelt quality that resonates with listeners. “Down in the Valley” is a timeless example of the enduring power of folk music to capture the human experience and evoke deep emotions.

67. “Tweedle-O-Twill” by Gene Autry

“Tweedle-O-Twill” is a classic Western swing tune performed by Gene Autry, the legendary “singing cowboy” of the mid-20th century. The song features a lively and upbeat melody that showcases Autry’s signature yodeling vocals and the driving rhythm of the Western swing genre. The lyrics, with their playful wordplay and light-hearted humor, tell the story of a romance gone awry, with Autry’s vocals conveying a sense of wistful resignation. “Tweedle-O-Twill” is a fun and infectious example of Western swing’s infectious energy and Autry’s enduring legacy as a pioneer of American country music.

68. “Come Sunday” by Duke Ellington

“Come Sunday” is a spiritual jazz composition by Duke Ellington, featuring the soulful vocals of Mahalia Jackson. The song is a powerful expression of faith and hope, with Jackson’s rich and emotive voice conveying a sense of spiritual longing and conviction. Ellington’s lush orchestration provides a stirring backdrop for Jackson’s vocals, with sweeping strings and evocative horns adding depth and texture to the piece. “Come Sunday” is a testament to the enduring power of spiritual music, and a moving example of the collaboration between two of the most influential musicians of the 20th century.

69. “That’ll Just ‘Bout Knock Me Out” by Louis Jordan

“That’ll Just ‘Bout Knock Me Out” is a lively and energetic rhythm and blues song by Louis Jordan, released in 1950. With its infectious melody and Jordan’s trademark playful vocals, the song is a perfect example of his unique blend of jazz, blues, and boogie-woogie. Jordan’s backing band, the Tympany Five, provides a tight and swinging rhythm section, punctuated by the interjections of Jordan’s saxophone solos. “That’ll Just ‘Bout Knock Me Out” is a classic example of the jump blues sound that Jordan helped popularize, and remains a popular and beloved song to this day.”Rose Ann of Charing Cross” is a romantic and sentimental song, performed by the Four Vagabonds and Peter Piper in 1943. The lyrics tell the story of a soldier who meets a beautiful nurse named Rose Ann at the Charing Cross Hospital in London during World War II. Despite the war and the distance that separates them, the soldier falls deeply in love with Rose Ann and dreams of being reunited with her someday. The song features a lush orchestration and harmonies, creating a warm and soothing atmosphere that perfectly captures the longing and hopefulness of the lyrics.

70. “Rose Ann Of Charing Cross” by Four Vagabonds / Peter Piper

“Rose Ann of Charing Cross” is a romantic and sentimental song, performed by the Four Vagabonds and Peter Piper in 1943. The lyrics tell the story of a soldier who meets a beautiful nurse named Rose Ann at the Charing Cross Hospital in London during World War II. Despite the war and the distance that separates them, the soldier falls deeply in love with Rose Ann and dreams of being reunited with her someday. The song features a lush orchestration and harmonies, creating a warm and soothing atmosphere that perfectly captures the longing and hopefulness of the lyrics.

71. “Prince Charming” by Harry James

“Prince Charming” by Harry James is a timeless classic that captures the essence of romance and courtship. The upbeat swing tune, with its infectious melody and lively brass section, sets the mood for a charming love story. The song’s lyrics evoke the image of a dashing and debonair prince who is the embodiment of every girl’s dream. Harry James’ smooth and soulful vocals blend seamlessly with the jazzy instrumentals, creating a magical and captivating experience. “Prince Charming” is a celebration of love and the hope of finding that special someone who can make all our dreams come true.

72. “Rum & Coca-Cola” by Lord Invader

“Rum & Coca-Cola” by Lord Invader is a calypso classic that became an instant hit upon its release in 1943. The song’s catchy melody and playful lyrics depict the impact of American military presence on the island of Trinidad during World War II. Lord Invader’s humorous and satirical approach highlights the cultural clash between the locals and the foreign soldiers who were stationed there. The song’s irresistible rhythm and upbeat tempo make it a joyous celebration of Caribbean culture and identity. “Rum & Coca-Cola” is a timeless gem that continues to captivate audiences with its infectious energy and clever wordplay.

73. “The Old Gray Mare Is Back Where She Used to Be” by Carson Robinson

“The Old Gray Mare Is Back Where She Used to Be” is a traditional folk song that was popularized in the early 20th century by Carson Robinson. The song’s upbeat melody and catchy chorus celebrate the resilience and endurance of an aging horse. The lyrics depict the joyous reunion of the old gray mare with her former owner, as they reminisce about the good times they had together. Carson Robinson’s lively and spirited performance captures the essence of the song’s playful and nostalgic vibe. “The Old Gray Mare Is Back Where She Used to Be” is a charming and uplifting classic that continues to delight listeners of all ages.

74. “I’m Old Fashioned” by Fred Astaire

“I’m Old Fashioned” is a romantic jazz standard performed by the legendary Fred Astaire. The song, written by Jerome Kern and Johnny Mercer, celebrates the timeless appeal of traditional romance and courtship. Astaire’s smooth and soulful vocals, accompanied by the elegant piano and soft strings, create a nostalgic and intimate atmosphere. The lyrics evoke the simple yet profound joys of falling in love and cherishing the memories of a bygone era. “I’m Old Fashioned” is a testament to the enduring power of love and the beauty of classic Hollywood music. It remains a beloved classic and a testament to Astaire’s enduring talent.

75. “Ten Little Soldiers” by Four Vagabonds

“Ten Little Soldiers” by Four Vagabonds is a haunting and melancholic ballad that tells the story of ten soldiers who meet their tragic fate one by one. The song’s mournful melody and poignant lyrics capture the sense of loss and despair that often accompanies war. The Four Vagabonds’ soulful and heartfelt harmonies add an emotional depth to the song, emphasizing the tragedy of the soldiers’ untimely deaths. “Ten Little Soldiers” is a poignant and thought-provoking tribute to the sacrifices made by those who serve their country, reminding us of the importance of peace and the devastating consequences of war.

76. “This Is the Army, Mr Jones” by Horace Heidt

“This Is the Army, Mr Jones” is a patriotic World War II era song that pays tribute to the soldiers who fought for their country. Horace Heidt’s lively and spirited performance captures the upbeat and optimistic mood of the time. The song’s catchy melody and memorable chorus reflect the sense of pride and determination that characterized the war effort. The lyrics emphasize the importance of unity and sacrifice in the face of adversity. “This Is the Army, Mr Jones” is a timeless classic that serves as a reminder of the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought for freedom and democracy.

77. “My Heart and I Decided” by Ella Fitzgerald

“My Heart and I Decided” is a beautiful and romantic ballad performed by the incomparable Ella Fitzgerald. The song’s gentle and melodic tune sets the perfect backdrop for Fitzgerald’s exquisite vocal performance. The lyrics express the bittersweet feelings of falling in love and the fear of losing that love. Fitzgerald’s emotive and heartfelt delivery adds a poignant depth to the song, conveying the vulnerability and tenderness of the human heart. “My Heart and I Decided” is a timeless classic that captures the essence of love and the joys and sorrows that come with it, reminding us of the power of music to touch our hearts and souls.

78. “Get Me on Your Mind” by Jay McShann (Al Hibbler)

“Get Me on Your Mind” is a soulful and bluesy jazz ballad performed by Jay McShann with vocals by Al Hibbler. The song’s smooth and mellow melody is complemented by Hibbler’s rich and velvety voice, creating a sensual and intimate atmosphere. The lyrics express the longing and desire for someone’s affection and attention. Hibbler’s emotive delivery adds a raw and heartfelt quality to the song, conveying the intensity of the emotions behind the lyrics. “Get Me on Your Mind” is a timeless classic that showcases the power of jazz and blues to capture the essence of the human experience.

79. “Close To You” by Frank Sinatra

“Close To You” is a beautiful and tender ballad performed by the legendary Frank Sinatra. The song’s gentle and romantic melody sets the perfect mood for Sinatra’s emotive and soulful vocals. The lyrics express the depth of love and the desire to be close to someone special. Sinatra’s smooth and sophisticated delivery adds a timeless elegance to the song, conveying the intimacy and vulnerability of the human heart. “Close To You” is a classic that continues to captivate audiences with its timeless message of love and the power of music to connect us to the ones we cherish.

80. “Home in San Antone” by Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys

“Home in San Antone” is a lively and upbeat Western swing classic performed by Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys. The song’s catchy and infectious melody is driven by the band’s swinging rhythm and Wills’ signature fiddle playing. The lyrics celebrate the joys of returning home to San Antonio and reuniting with loved ones. The Texas Playboys’ spirited and enthusiastic performance captures the exuberance and vitality of the Western swing genre, reminding us of the rich musical heritage of the American West. “Home in San Antone” is a toe-tapping classic that continues to delight audiences with its infectious energy and timeless charm.

81. “Washington Whirliglig” by Charlie Barnet

“Washington Whirligig” is an upbeat and energetic swing tune performed by bandleader Charlie Barnet and his orchestra. The song’s catchy melody and driving rhythm showcase the virtuosity of the musicians, particularly the horns and saxophones. The title is a reference to the political climate of Washington D.C. in the 1940s, where power and influence were constantly in flux. “Washington Whirligig” captures the frenetic energy and excitement of the nation’s capital during this time, with Barnet’s band providing a musical backdrop for the fast-paced changes and shifting alliances. The song is a testament to the enduring popularity of swing music and its ability to capture the spirit of its time.

82. “Hit That Jive, Jack” by Four Vagabonds

“Hit That Jive, Jack” is a classic swing tune performed by the Four Vagabonds, a vocal quartet known for their harmonious and playful style. The song’s infectious rhythm and catchy lyrics celebrate the joy and exuberance of swing music, with the group urging listeners to “jump and jive” to the beat. The Four Vagabonds’ smooth and effortless vocals perfectly capture the carefree spirit of the era, transporting listeners to a time of swing dances and big band orchestras. “Hit That Jive, Jack” remains a beloved classic of the swing era, embodying the timeless appeal of the genre and its ability to bring people together in celebration of music and life.

83. “Mandy, Make Up Your Mind” by Tommy Dorsey

“Mandy, Make Up Your Mind” is a classic swing tune performed by bandleader Tommy Dorsey and his orchestra, with vocals by Stuart Foster. The song’s upbeat melody and catchy lyrics tell the story of a man pleading with his indecisive lover to make up her mind and choose between him and another suitor. The Dorsey orchestra’s swinging rhythm and virtuosic musicianship provide the perfect accompaniment to Foster’s smooth vocals, creating a musical experience that is both romantic and energetic. “Mandy, Make Up Your Mind” is a timeless classic of the swing era, evoking the romance and excitement of the time and showcasing the enduring appeal of big band music.

84. “Mission To Moscow” by Benny Goodman

“Mission To Moscow” is a swing instrumental piece performed by bandleader Benny Goodman and his orchestra. The song’s catchy melody and lively rhythm showcase the virtuosity of the musicians, particularly the saxophones and trumpets. The title of the song refers to a diplomatic mission to the Soviet Union in 1942, and the piece was written as a tribute to the journey. The song captures the excitement and optimism of the time, as the world came together in the fight against fascism. “Mission To Moscow” is a testament to the enduring popularity of swing music and its ability to capture the spirit of its time.

85. “Think of Me” by Roy Rogers

“Think of Me” is a classic country ballad performed by the iconic American singer and actor, Roy Rogers. The song is a heartfelt plea to a former lover, urging them to remember the good times they shared and to keep their memories alive. The slow, melodic tune is carried by Rogers’ smooth and emotive vocals, accompanied by a simple but effective arrangement of acoustic guitar and fiddle. With its timeless lyrics and timeless sound, “Think of Me” is a poignant and timeless reminder of the enduring power of love and the importance of holding on to cherished memories.

86. “On A Monday” by Leadbelly

“On A Monday” is a traditional blues song performed by the legendary American folk and blues musician, Leadbelly. The song features Leadbelly’s signature deep, resonant voice and rhythmic guitar playing, accompanied by a simple percussion track. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has been left by his lover and is struggling to come to terms with his heartbreak. Despite its somber theme, the song is imbued with a sense of resilience and perseverance, as the protagonist vows to keep going even in the face of adversity. “On A Monday” is a powerful example of the enduring power of the blues to express the deepest emotions of the human experience.

87. “Pushin’ Sand” by Kay Kyser

“Pushin’ Sand” is a swing jazz song performed by bandleader and radio personality, Kay Kyser. The song features lively instrumentation, including horns, piano, and percussion, as well as a catchy call-and-response chorus. The lyrics are a humorous take on the ups and downs of life on the road as a traveling musician, with Kyser singing about the challenges of navigating unfamiliar towns and dealing with difficult audiences. The song’s playful tone and infectious energy make it a classic example of the swing era’s focus on upbeat, danceable music that brought joy and escape to listeners during difficult times.

88. “Jump Town” by Harry James

“Jump Town” is a classic swing jazz instrumental performed by the renowned trumpet player and bandleader, Harry James. The song features a lively and intricate arrangement, with James’ virtuosic trumpet playing serving as the centerpiece. The rhythm section, including drums, bass, and piano, provide a steady, propulsive groove, while the horns add colorful flourishes and counterpoint. The song’s upbeat energy and dynamic interplay between the musicians make it a perfect example of the swing era’s focus on high-energy, danceable music that captured the spirit of joy and celebration during difficult times. “Jump Town” remains a beloved classic of the genre to this day.

89. “Something To Remember You” by Dinah Shore

“Something To Remember You” is a classic torch song performed by the legendary American singer and actress, Dinah Shore. The song features Shore’s smooth and emotive vocals, accompanied by a lush arrangement of strings and piano. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is struggling to move on from a past love and finds solace in holding on to memories of the relationship. The song’s poignant melody and heartfelt lyrics capture the bittersweet emotions of heartbreak and longing, making it a timeless example of the enduring power of the torch song genre.

90. “I’ll Never Make The Same Mistake Again” by Ink Spots

“I’ll Never Make The Same Mistake Again” is a classic R&B ballad performed by the Ink Spots, one of the most popular vocal groups of the 1930s and ’40s. The song features the group’s signature four-part harmonies, accompanied by a simple but effective arrangement of piano and percussion. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has learned from his past mistakes and is determined to be a better partner in his next relationship. The song’s timeless message of self-improvement and growth, combined with the Ink Spots’ smooth and soulful vocal delivery, make it a beloved classic of the R&B genre.

91. “Miss Molly” by Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys

“Miss Molly” is a classic western swing tune performed by Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys, one of the most influential bands of the 1930s and ’40s. The song features Wills’ signature fiddle playing, accompanied by a lively rhythm section including drums, bass, and piano. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is smitten with a woman named Miss Molly, praising her beauty and charm. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo, combined with Wills’ virtuosic musicianship and the band’s infectious energy, make it a beloved classic of the western swing genre and a testament to the enduring power of American roots music.

92. “East Side Of The Rockies” by Andrews Sisters

“East Side of the Rockies” is a classic swing-era tune performed by the Andrews Sisters, a vocal group known for their tight harmonies and energetic performances. The song features the sisters’ signature close harmonies, accompanied by a lively brass section and a swinging rhythm section. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who longs to travel to the other side of the Rockies to be with her lover, despite the challenges of the journey. The song’s infectious melody and upbeat tempo, combined with the Andrews Sisters’ dynamic vocal interplay, make it a beloved classic of the swing era and a testament to the enduring popularity of the vocal harmony group.

93. “The Prodigal Son” by Roy Acuff

“The Prodigal Son” is a classic country gospel song performed by the legendary American singer and fiddler, Roy Acuff. The song features Acuff’s warm and emotive vocals, accompanied by a simple but effective arrangement of acoustic guitar and fiddle. The lyrics tell the story of the biblical prodigal son, who squanders his inheritance but ultimately returns to his father’s home to seek forgiveness. The song’s timeless message of redemption and grace, combined with Acuff’s heartfelt delivery and virtuosic fiddle playing, make it a beloved classic of the country gospel genre and a testament to the enduring power of faith-based music.

94. “Rubber Bounce” by Sonny Boy Williams

“Rubber Bounce” by Sonny Boy Williams is a classic blues tune with a playful and upbeat rhythm. The song features Williams’ distinctive harmonica playing, which adds a lively and joyful energy to the track. The lyrics describe a dance called the “Rubber Bounce,” which is said to make the dancers feel like they’re bouncing on rubber. Williams’ vocals are full of personality and charm, making the song a fun and catchy tune that’s sure to get your feet tapping. Overall, “Rubber Bounce” is a great example of the energetic and infectious blues music that Sonny Boy Williams was known for.

95. “The Fuddy Duddy Watchmaker” by Kay Kyser

“The Fuddy Duddy Watchmaker” by Kay Kyser is a whimsical and humorous tune from the 1940s. The song tells the story of a watchmaker who is so obsessed with his craft that he neglects everything else in his life, including his love interest. The lyrics are clever and playful, full of puns and wordplay that reflect the lighthearted tone of the music. Kyser’s vocals are accompanied by a lively swing band, complete with horns and a catchy melody that’s sure to get stuck in your head. Overall, “The Fuddy Duddy Watchmaker” is a delightful example of the fun and carefree music of the era.

96. “Your Socks Don’t Match” by Fats Waller

“Your Socks Don’t Match” by Fats Waller is a playful and upbeat jazz tune from the 1930s. The song’s lyrics poke fun at a lover’s mismatched socks, but also express the singer’s affection for their quirks and imperfections. Waller’s piano playing is lively and infectious, setting a bouncy rhythm that’s impossible not to move to. His vocals are full of personality, with a warm and playful tone that adds to the song’s charm. Overall, “Your Socks Don’t Match” is a fun and lighthearted example of the jazz music that Fats Waller was known for.

97. “Old Acquaintance” by Jo Stafford

“Old Acquaintance” by Jo Stafford is a hauntingly beautiful ballad from the 1940s. The song’s lyrics reflect on the bittersweet memories of a past relationship and the feelings that linger even after it’s over. Stafford’s vocals are tender and emotive, conveying the wistful and nostalgic mood of the song. The music is sparse, with a simple piano melody and soft string accompaniment that enhances the emotional impact of the lyrics. Overall, “Old Acquaintance” is a poignant and heartfelt example of the powerful storytelling that Jo Stafford was known for in her music.

98. “Columbus Stockade Blues” by Jimmie Davis

“Columbus Stockade Blues” by Jimmie Davis is a classic country blues tune from the 1920s. The song tells the story of a man who is imprisoned in the Columbus stockade and longs to be reunited with his lover. Davis’ vocals are plaintive and soulful, expressing the sadness and longing of the lyrics. The music features a simple guitar melody and a steady rhythm that adds to the song’s melancholy feel. Overall, “Columbus Stockade Blues” is a timeless example of the heartfelt and poignant storytelling that is at the heart of country blues music.

99. “Move It Over” by Ethel Mermen

“Move It Over” by Ethel Merman is a lively and upbeat show tune from the 1930s. The song features Merman’s powerful vocals, which are full of energy and sass. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is fed up with her lazy and unambitious lover and urges him to “move it over” and make room for someone who will treat her better. The music is accompanied by a swinging big band, with horns and percussion that add to the song’s infectious rhythm. Overall, “Move It Over” is a fun and playful example of the classic Broadway music that Ethel Merman was known for.

100. “Four or Five Times” by Woody Herman

“Four or Five Times” by Woody Herman is a classic swing tune from the 1930s. The song’s lyrics describe the joy and excitement of being in love and wanting to spend all your time with your partner. Herman’s vocals are smooth and mellow, complementing the upbeat melody of the music. The band features a swinging horn section and a lively rhythm section that creates a dynamic and infectious sound. Overall, “Four or Five Times” is a fun and energetic example of the swing music that was popular in the 1930s and 1940s.