The 2000s saw the emergence of several music genres and the rise of many iconic musicians. From pop to hip hop to R&B, the 2000s provided us with some of the catchiest and most memorable songs in modern music history. With this in mind, compiling a list of the 100 greatest popular songs of the 2000s is no easy feat.

Our list includes a diverse range of songs that captured the essence of the 2000s, from upbeat dance tracks to soulful ballads. We considered factors such as commercial success, critical acclaim, and cultural impact when selecting our top 100. Whether you were a fan of pop princesses like Britney Spears and Beyoncé or preferred the smooth sounds of John Legend and Alicia Keys, our list has something for everyone. Join us as we take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the most beloved songs of the 2000s.

1. PJ Harvey, “Good Fortune”

PJ Harvey’s “Good Fortune” is a dynamic and empowering rock song from her 2000 album, “Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea.” The song opens with a driving drumbeat and guitar riff, which are soon joined by Harvey’s distinctive vocals. Lyrically, the song is about the ups and downs of life, and the importance of staying positive and persevering through difficult times. Harvey’s intense delivery and the song’s catchy chorus make it a standout track on the album. At just under three minutes, “Good Fortune” is a potent dose of Harvey’s raw, unapologetic rock sound.

2. 2Gether, “The Hardest Part About Breaking Up (Is Getting Back Your Stuff)”

“2Gether” was a parody boy band that gained popularity in the early 2000s. “The Hardest Part About Breaking Up (Is Getting Back Your Stuff)” is a lighthearted pop song from their debut album. The song is about the difficulties of breaking up and the awkwardness of having to retrieve belongings from an ex-partner. The upbeat melody and humorous lyrics make it a fun listen, but it is unlikely to be considered a musical masterpiece. Despite this, the song’s catchy chorus and tongue-in-cheek attitude make it a guilty pleasure for those who remember the boy band era.

3. Delerium feat. Sarah McLachlan, “Silence”

“Delerium feat. Sarah McLachlan’s” “Silence” is a haunting and ethereal song from their 1997 album, “Karma.” The song features McLachlan’s beautiful vocals set against a dreamy, atmospheric backdrop of synthesizers and electronic beats. The lyrics are introspective and melancholic, with McLachlan singing about the search for inner peace and the struggle to find meaning in life. The song’s slow, hypnotic rhythm and evocative soundscapes create a mood of introspection and contemplation. “Silence” became a massive hit and is considered a classic of the electronic music genre. It is a beautiful and timeless song that continues to captivate listeners with its haunting beauty.

4. Hoku, “Another Dumb Blonde”

Hoku’s “Another Dumb Blonde” is a fun and catchy pop song from her 2000 self-titled album. The song’s lyrics play on the stereotype of the ditzy blonde, with Hoku singing about not being taken seriously because of her appearance. The song’s upbeat melody and Hoku’s bubbly vocals make it a fun and infectious listen, although the lyrics may not be particularly empowering for women. Despite this, “Another Dumb Blonde” was a hit and remains a nostalgic favorite for fans of early 2000s pop music. At just over three minutes, the song is a short but sweet burst of infectious energy.

5. Jagged Edge, “Let’s Get Married”

Jagged Edge’s “Let’s Get Married” is a smooth and soulful R&B song from their 2000 album, “J.E. Heartbreak.” The song features the group’s signature harmonies and a mellow, mid-tempo groove. Lyrically, the song is a romantic proposal, with the group members singing about their desire to commit to their partners and start a life together. The song’s romantic sentiment and smooth production make it a classic of the R&B genre. “Let’s Get Married” was a hit for Jagged Edge and has remained a popular wedding song since its release. At just over four minutes, the song is a romantic and soulful declaration of love.

6. Ricky Martin, “She Bangs”

Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” is a high-energy pop song from his 2000 album, “Sound Loaded.” The song features a Latin-inspired beat and Martin’s signature vocals, which alternate between English and Spanish lyrics. The song’s lyrics are about a woman who drives Martin crazy, with the title serving as a double entendre. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious rhythm make it a fun and danceable track. “She Bangs” was a hit for Martin and remains a popular choice for parties and club nights. At just over four minutes, the song is a testament to Martin’s talent as a performer and his ability to create infectious pop music.

7. Beenie Man feat. Mya, “Girls Dem Sugar”

Beenie Man feat. Mya’s “Girls Dem Sugar” is a reggae-influenced R&B song from Beenie Man’s 2000 album, “Art and Life.” The song features Mya’s sultry vocals and Beenie Man’s signature dancehall sound. Lyrically, the song is about the power of attractive women, with Beenie Man and Mya singing about the ways in which they are captivated by their beauty. The song’s catchy chorus and danceable rhythm make it a popular choice for clubs and parties. “Girls Dem Sugar” was a hit for Beenie Man and helped to bring dancehall music to a wider audience. At just over four minutes, the song is a testament to the infectious energy of the reggae and dancehall genres.

8. Carlos Vives, “Fruta Fresca”

Carlos Vives’ “Fruta Fresca” is a lively and upbeat Latin pop song from his 1999 album, “El Amor de Mi Tierra.” The song features Vives’ distinctive vocals and a vibrant mix of traditional and modern Latin rhythms. Lyrically, the song is about the joy of life and the simple pleasures of fresh fruit. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious rhythm make it a popular choice for parties and dance clubs. “Fruta Fresca” was a hit for Vives and remains a classic of the Latin pop genre. At just over four minutes, the song is a testament to Vives’ talent as a songwriter and performer.

9. Limp Bizkit, “Break Stuff”

Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff” is a hard-hitting nu metal song from their 2000 album, “Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water.” The song features Fred Durst’s aggressive vocals and heavy guitars, with a pounding drum beat driving the song forward. Lyrically, the song is about the frustrations of life and the desire to break free from them. The song’s intense energy and aggressive sound make it a popular choice for mosh pits and extreme sports. “Break Stuff” was a hit for Limp Bizkit and remains a classic of the nu metal genre. At just over two minutes, the song is a short but explosive burst of energy.

10. Carl Thomas, “I Wish”

Carl Thomas’ “I Wish” is a soulful R&B song from his 2000 album, “Emotional.” The song features Thomas’ smooth vocals and a mellow, mid-tempo groove. Lyrically, the song is about the pain of losing a loved one and the desire to turn back time and fix things. The song’s emotional depth and Thomas’ heartfelt delivery make it a powerful and moving track. “I Wish” was a hit for Thomas and has remained a popular choice for R&B fans since its release. At just over five minutes, the song is a testament to the power of soulful ballads to connect with listeners on an emotional level.

11. Zombie Nation, “Kernkraft 400” (Sport Chant Stadium Remix)

“Kernkraft 400” is an instrumental dance track by German electronic artist Zombie Nation. The song features a catchy, repetitive melody and a driving beat that is often played at sports events and used in TV shows and movies. The “Sport Chant Stadium Remix” version adds a stadium chant element to the original track, making it even more suitable for use in sports contexts. The song has become a popular anthem for sports fans around the world and has been used at many high-profile events, including the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

12. P!nk, “There You Go”

“There You Go” is the debut single from American singer P!nk. Released in 2000, the song features a blend of R&B and pop influences, with P!nk’s powerful vocals delivering lyrics about moving on from a failed relationship. The track was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning P!nk a nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 2001 Grammy Awards. The music video for the song features P!nk in a variety of colorful outfits and settings, showcasing her bold and distinctive style that has become a hallmark of her career.

13. O-Town, “Liquid Dreams”

“Liquid Dreams” is a 2000 pop song by American boy band O-Town. The track features a catchy chorus and lyrics about the band members’ fantasies of being intimate with various celebrities. The song’s title refers to the dreams, or fantasies, the members have about these women. The track was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and helping to establish O-Town as one of the leading boy bands of the early 2000s. Despite some controversy over its suggestive lyrics, “Liquid Dreams” remains a nostalgic favorite for many fans of the era.

14. The White Stripes, “Hello Operator”

“Hello Operator” is a 2000 rock song by American duo The White Stripes. The track features driving guitar riffs and pounding drums, as well as Jack White’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a man who calls his operator to get the number of a woman he is interested in, only to find that she has already moved on with someone else. The song was a critical success and helped to establish The White Stripes as one of the leading rock bands of the early 2000s. The track’s raw energy and catchy hooks continue to make it a fan favorite to this day.

15. Toby Keith, “How Do You Like Me Now?!”

“How Do You Like Me Now?!” is a 1999 country song by American singer Toby Keith. The track features a driving beat and catchy lyrics about a man who has become successful and wants to prove his worth to a former lover who once rejected him. The song was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning Keith the Academy of Country Music Award for Male Vocalist of the Year. The track’s message of perseverance and determination has made it a favorite for fans of country music and beyond.

16. Mandy Moore, “I Wanna Be With You”

“I Wanna Be With You” is a 2000 pop song by American singer Mandy Moore. The track features a catchy melody and upbeat lyrics about wanting to be with someone and never wanting to let go. The song was originally included on Moore’s second studio album of the same name, but was re-recorded and released as a single in conjunction with her starring role in the film “Center Stage.” The track was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and helping to establish Moore as a rising star in the music and entertainment industries.

17. Black Rob, “Whoa!”

“Whoa!” is a hit hip-hop single by Black Rob, released in 2000. The song features a catchy and repetitive chorus over a sample from The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” and a driving beat produced by Buckwild. The lyrics focus on Black Rob’s success and extravagant lifestyle, with references to cars, jewelry, and women. The song’s popularity led to Black Rob’s debut album, “Life Story,” reaching number 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. “Whoa!” has since become a staple of ’90s and 2000s hip-hop, frequently appearing on playlists and in pop culture references.

18. The Dandy Warhols, “Bohemian Like You”

“Bohemian Like You” is a catchy and upbeat rock song by The Dandy Warhols, released in 2000. The song features jangly guitars, a driving beat, and lead singer Courtney Taylor-Taylor’s drawling vocals. The lyrics are about a bohemian woman who is attractive but down-to-earth, and who the singer wishes to impress. The song’s music video, which features a group of attractive people at a party, became popular on MTV and helped to popularize the song. “Bohemian Like You” has since become a staple of alternative rock radio and is frequently used in films and television shows.

19. Miss Kittin & The Hacker, “Frank Sinatra”

“Frank Sinatra” is a 2001 electroclash single by Miss Kittin & The Hacker. The song features Miss Kittin’s sultry vocals over a catchy electronic beat, and references the iconic singer Frank Sinatra. The lyrics are about a woman who is “living like Frank Sinatra,” living life on her own terms and with confidence. The song’s music video, which features Miss Kittin and The Hacker performing in a futuristic setting, became popular on MTV and helped to popularize the electroclash genre. “Frank Sinatra” has since become a cult classic of electronic music, frequently appearing on playlists and in DJ sets.

20. Hanson, “This Time Around”

“This Time Around” is a pop rock single by Hanson, released in 2000. The song features a driving beat, harmonizing vocals from the Hanson brothers, and a catchy chorus. The lyrics are about persevering through tough times and coming out stronger on the other side. The song’s music video, which features the Hanson brothers performing in a street parade, became popular on MTV and helped to revive the band’s popularity. “This Time Around” has since become a staple of 2000s pop rock, and is frequently used in films and television shows. The song is considered a fan favorite among Hanson’s discography.

21. 3LW, “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)”

The R&B trio 3LW released “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” in 2000. The song, written by Diane Warren, features upbeat pop production with catchy hooks and harmonies. The lyrics address a woman fed up with her partner’s infidelity and promises to put herself first. The track’s message resonated with audiences, reaching the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. 3LW’s signature sound of soulful vocals and catchy choruses is showcased in this empowering tune.

22. Sting feat. Cheb Mami, “Desert Rose”

Sting’s “Desert Rose,” featuring Cheb Mami, is a fusion of Arabic and Western music. Released in 1999, the song features a distinctively Middle Eastern sound with its use of traditional instruments and Mami’s Arabic vocals. The lyrics describe a journey to find a mythical desert flower, with Sting’s vocals offering a sense of wanderlust and mystique. The track was a commercial success, charting in the Top 20 in several countries. The song’s unique blend of genres and cultures makes it a standout in Sting’s discography and a memorable example of cross-cultural collaboration in music.

23. Kylie Minogue, “Spinning Around”

“Spinning Around” marked Kylie Minogue’s triumphant return to pop music in 2000. The upbeat dance-pop track, written by Paula Abdul and others, features a disco-inspired beat and lyrics about moving on from a past relationship. The accompanying music video, showcasing Minogue’s iconic gold hot pants, became an instant classic. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat production propelled it to chart success worldwide, becoming one of Minogue’s signature hits. “Spinning Around” is a timeless dance anthem that solidified Minogue’s status as a pop icon.

24. Samantha Mumba, “Gotta Tell You”

Samantha Mumba’s “Gotta Tell You,” released in 2000, is an infectious pop-R&B fusion. The song’s upbeat production, featuring a memorable guitar riff, perfectly complements Mumba’s sultry vocals. The lyrics, about the excitement of a new relationship, are relatable and universal. The track’s success, reaching the Top 10 in several countries, launched Mumba’s music career. The accompanying music video, showcasing Mumba’s dance skills, further cemented her status as a rising pop star. “Gotta Tell You” remains a standout track in Mumba’s discography and a beloved example of early 2000s pop music.

25. The Baha Men, “Who Let the Dogs Out?”

The Baha Men’s “Who Let the Dogs Out?” is an iconic party anthem that gained widespread popularity in 2000. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat Caribbean-inspired production make it a staple of sports games and dance parties. The lyrics, referencing dogs and their owners, are fun and nonsensical, encouraging listeners to let loose and have a good time. The track’s success, reaching the Top 40 in several countries, made The Baha Men a household name. “Who Let the Dogs Out?” is a feel-good track that continues to bring joy and energy to listeners of all ages.

26. Erykah Badu, “Bag Lady”

Erykah Badu’s “Bag Lady,” released in 2000, is a soulful and introspective R&B track. The song’s haunting production, featuring a looping sample of a piano riff and a drumbeat, sets the mood for Badu’s emotive vocals. The lyrics address the baggage people carry from past relationships, urging listeners to let go and move on. The track’s message, delivered with Badu’s signature blend of wisdom and vulnerability, resonated with audiences and earned her a Grammy nomination. “Bag Lady” remains a beloved track in Badu’s discography and a poignant reminder of the importance of self-love and emotional healing.

27. Air, “Playground Love”

“Playground Love” by French electronic duo Air is a dreamy and atmospheric track that appeared on the soundtrack for the film “The Virgin Suicides.” The song’s haunting melody, featuring a gentle acoustic guitar riff and ethereal vocals by Gordon Tracks, perfectly captures the mood of the film. The lyrics, about a forbidden teenage romance, add to the song’s wistful and nostalgic tone. “Playground Love” is a standout track in Air’s discography and a beloved example of early 2000s ambient music.

28. Janet Jackson, “Doesn’t Really Matter”

Janet Jackson’s “Doesn’t Really Matter,” released in 2000, is a bright and upbeat pop-R&B track. The song’s infectious production, featuring a funky bassline and electronic flourishes, perfectly complements Jackson’s sultry vocals. The lyrics, about the importance of inner beauty and self-confidence, are empowering and uplifting. The track’s success, reaching the Top 10 in several countries, solidified Jackson’s status as a pop icon. The accompanying music video, showcasing Jackson’s futuristic fashion and dance moves, further cemented her status as a trailblazing artist. “Doesn’t Really Matter” remains a beloved track in Jackson’s discography and a testament to her artistic vision.

29. Deftones, “Change (In the House of Flies)”

“Change (In the House of Flies)” is a hauntingly beautiful track from the Deftones’ 2000 album “White Pony.” The song’s atmospheric soundscape is created by the interplay between the shimmering guitar lines, heavy bass, and the brooding vocals of Chino Moreno. The lyrics evoke a sense of unease and uncertainty, with Moreno singing about a desire for transformation and escape from the mundane. The chorus is particularly memorable, with its soaring melody and cathartic release. “Change (In the House of Flies)” is widely regarded as one of Deftones’ best songs, and its influence can be heard in the work of many contemporary alternative rock bands.

30. Savage Garden, “I Knew I Loved You”

“I Knew I Loved You” is a romantic ballad by the Australian duo Savage Garden, released in 1999. The song is driven by a simple yet effective piano melody, with lush orchestration adding to the sense of grandeur. The lyrics are unabashedly romantic, with singer Darren Hayes professing his love for the object of his affection. The chorus is instantly memorable, with its soaring vocal melody and catchy hook. “I Knew I Loved You” was a commercial success, reaching number one in both the US and Australia. It remains a beloved classic of the late 90s, and a staple of romantic playlists to this day.

31. Fuel, “Hemorrhage (In My Hands)”

Fuel, “Hemorrhage (In My Hands)” (100 words)

“Hemorrhage (In My Hands)” is a rock ballad by the American band Fuel. Released in 2000, the song became one of the band’s biggest hits, reaching the top of the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart. The lyrics describe the pain of losing someone you love and the feeling of holding onto them even though they’re gone. The song’s emotional power is conveyed through powerful vocals, soaring guitar riffs, and a pounding drumbeat. With its raw emotion and catchy chorus, “Hemorrhage (In My Hands)” has become a staple of 2000s rock and a classic of the genre.

32. Incubus, “Stellar”

“Stellar” is a song by the American rock band Incubus, released in 2000 as the second single from their album “Make Yourself.” The song features a mellow, dreamy sound with a catchy melody and poetic lyrics. The lyrics describe a romantic relationship that is both passionate and tumultuous, with lines like “meet me in outer space” and “you make me feel like I am free again.” The song’s smooth guitar riffs and steady drumbeat create a relaxed atmosphere that perfectly complements the lyrics. “Stellar” remains one of Incubus’ most popular songs, with its timeless sound and relatable themes still resonating with fans today.

33. Marc Anthony, “You Sang to Me”

“You Sang to Me” is a romantic ballad by American singer Marc Anthony, released in 2000. The song features Anthony’s signature soulful vocals accompanied by acoustic guitar, piano, and a gentle rhythm section. The lyrics tell the story of a chance encounter between two people who fall in love after the man hears the woman singing. The song’s tender melody and heartfelt lyrics have made it a favorite for weddings and romantic occasions. “You Sang to Me” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and cementing Anthony’s place as one of the most popular Latin music artists of his time.

34. Toni Braxton, “He Wasn’t Man Enough”

“He Wasn’t Man Enough” is a classic R&B song by American singer Toni Braxton, released in 2000. The song features a funky beat, catchy hook, and Braxton’s sultry vocals. The lyrics describe a woman who is unimpressed by a man’s attempts to win her back after he cheated on her. The song’s sassy attitude and empowering message struck a chord with audiences, earning it a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. “He Wasn’t Man Enough” remains one of Braxton’s most iconic songs, with its infectious groove and memorable chorus still delighting fans over two decades later.

35. David Gray, “Babylon”

“Babylon” is a folk-rock song by British singer-songwriter David Gray, released in 2000. The song features Gray’s distinctive vocals, acoustic guitar, and a catchy melody that blends folk and rock influences. The lyrics describe a world in turmoil and the search for meaning in the midst of chaos. The song’s upbeat tempo and optimistic message have made it a fan favorite, and it remains one of Gray’s most popular songs. “Babylon” helped to establish Gray as a major force in the British music scene and helped to popularize the folk-rock genre among a wider audience.

36. BBMak, “Back Here”

“Back Here” is a pop ballad by the English boy band BBMak, released in 2000. The song features the group’s tight harmonies, memorable melody, and lyrics about the pain of losing someone you love. The song’s simple yet effective arrangement, with acoustic guitar, piano, and strings, highlights the group’s vocal prowess. “Back Here” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on several charts around the world. The song remains a favorite among fans of 2000s pop and helped to establish BBMak as one of the era’s most popular boy bands.

37. Madonna, “Don’t Tell Me

“Don’t Tell Me” is an upbeat dance-pop song by American pop icon Madonna, released in 2000. The song features a pulsing electronic beat, catchy guitar riff, and Madonna’s confident vocals. The lyrics describe a woman who refuses to be told what to do and is determined to live life on her own terms. “Don’t Tell Me” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and cementing Madonna’s status as one of the most influential artists of her generation. The song remains a fan favorite and a testament to Madonna’s enduring popularity.

38. Peaches, “F–k the Pain Away”

“F–k the Pain Away” is an electroclash song by Canadian musician Peaches, released in 2000. The song features a raw, unapologetic sound that blends punk, hip-hop, and electronic influences. The lyrics are explicit and provocative, describing a woman who seeks pleasure and release in the face of pain and hardship. The song’s confrontational style and frank lyrics challenged traditional notions of gender and sexuality and helped to establish Peaches as a leading voice in the underground music scene. “F–k the Pain Away” remains a landmark song in the electroclash genre and a testament to Peaches’ boundary-pushing artistry.

39. SR-71, “Right Now”

“Right Now” is a punk-pop song by American band SR-71, released in 2000. The song features a fast-paced, guitar-driven sound, catchy hooks, and lyrics about living life to the fullest and seizing the moment. The song’s energetic and uplifting message struck a chord with audiences, and it became one of the band’s most popular songs. “Right Now” helped to cement SR-71’s status as one of the leading bands in the punk-pop genre and remains a fan favorite to this day.

40. Aaron Carter, “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)”

“Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” is a bubblegum pop song by American singer Aaron Carter, released in 2000. The song features a catchy melody, sing-along chorus, and lyrics about throwing a party and having a good time. The song’s upbeat, carefree sound and youthful energy helped to establish Carter as one of the leading teen idols of his generation. “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 on several charts and becoming a staple of 2000s pop culture. The song remains a fan favorite and a testament to Carter’s enduring popularity.

41. Enrique Iglesias, “Be With You”

“Be With You” is a song by Enrique Iglesias that was released in 2000. The track features a mix of Latin pop and dance-pop genres and is known for its infectious beat and catchy melody. The song talks about the artist’s desire to be with his lover and spend time with her. The lyrics are romantic and passionate, reflecting the deep love that the artist feels for his partner. “Be With You” was a commercial success and became one of Enrique Iglesias’s most popular songs.

42. At the Drive-In, “One Armed Scissor”

“One Armed Scissor” is a post-hardcore song by At the Drive-In that was released in 2000. The track features a unique blend of punk rock and experimental rock genres and is characterized by its driving rhythm and frenzied energy. The lyrics of the song touch on themes of isolation, disillusionment, and rebellion against the system. The song’s title is a metaphor for feeling powerless and trapped in a difficult situation. “One Armed Scissor” was a critical success and is considered one of At the Drive-In’s signature songs, helping to establish the band’s reputation as a leading force in the post-hardcore genre.

43. No Doubt, “Simple Kind of Life”

“Simple Kind of Life” is a song by No Doubt that was released in 2000. The track is a pop-rock ballad that features the band’s signature sound, characterized by Gwen Stefani’s powerful vocals and the use of synthesizers and guitars. The song’s lyrics reflect Stefani’s personal experiences, particularly her struggle to balance her career and personal life. The track is introspective and emotional, conveying a sense of vulnerability and longing for a simpler life. “Simple Kind of Life” was well-received by critics and is considered one of No Doubt’s most heartfelt and personal songs.

44. Ja Rule feat. Lil Mo & Vita, “Put It on Me”

“Put It on Me” is a hip-hop and R&B song by Ja Rule featuring Lil Mo and Vita. The track was released in 2000 and became a massive hit, peaking at number eight on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features a catchy beat and an infectious chorus that showcases the vocal talents of Lil Mo and Vita. The lyrics of the song talk about the challenges of being in a committed relationship and the importance of loyalty and trust. “Put It on Me” is a classic example of early 2000s hip-hop and R&B and remains a beloved song to this day.

45. Mya, “Case of the Ex (Whatcha Gonna Do)”

“Case of the Ex (Whatcha Gonna Do)” is a song by Mya that was released in 2000. The track is an upbeat and catchy R&B tune that features a distinctive guitar riff and a groovy bassline. The song’s lyrics are about a woman confronting her ex-boyfriend’s new partner and warning her to stay away from him. The track showcases Mya’s vocal range and her ability to blend different genres seamlessly. “Case of the Ex” was a commercial success, peaking at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and remains a beloved R&B classic of the early 2000s.

46. Common, “The Light”

“The Light” is a song by rapper Common that was released in 2000. The track is a soulful and introspective hip-hop ballad that features a sample from Bobby Caldwell’s “Open Your Eyes.” The song’s lyrics celebrate the beauty of love and the importance of nurturing a healthy relationship. The track showcases Common’s poetic talent and his ability to blend different musical styles seamlessly. “The Light” was a commercial and critical success, peaking at number 95 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance in 2001.

47. SoulDecision feat. Thrust, “Faded”

“Faded” is a song by Canadian band SoulDecision featuring Thrust that was released in 2000. The track is an infectious blend of pop, R&B, and hip-hop, characterized by its catchy chorus and groovy bassline. The song’s lyrics talk about the challenges of letting go of a past relationship and moving on. The track showcases the vocal talents of SoulDecision’s lead singer Trevor Guthrie and features a guest rap verse by Thrust. “Faded” was a commercial success, peaking at number six on the Canadian Singles Chart and number 22 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and remains a beloved song of the early 2000s.

48. Creed, “With Arms Wide Open”

“With Arms Wide Open” is a song by American rock band Creed that was released in 2000. The track is a power ballad characterized by its soaring guitar riffs and emotional lyrics. The song’s lyrics talk about the joy and excitement of becoming a father for the first time and the sense of responsibility that comes with it. The track showcases lead singer Scott Stapp’s powerful vocals and the band’s ability to create anthemic rock songs. “With Arms Wide Open” was a commercial success, peaking at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and winning a Grammy Award for Best Rock Song in 2001.

49. Dream, “He Loves U Not”

“He Loves U Not” is a song by American girl group Dream that was released in 2000. The track is a catchy and upbeat pop tune that features the group’s signature harmonies and a danceable beat. The song’s lyrics are about a girl who realizes that her boyfriend is not in love with her and decides to move on. The track showcases the vocal talents of the group’s members, particularly lead vocalist Melissa Schuman. “He Loves U Not” was a commercial success, peaking at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming a fan favorite of the early 2000s pop scene.

50. Green Day, “Minority”

“Minority” is a song by American punk rock band Green Day that was released in 2000. The track is a fast-paced and energetic punk anthem that features the band’s signature sound, characterized by distorted guitars and aggressive drumming. The song’s lyrics talk about the importance of individuality and the struggle to resist conformity. The track showcases the band’s ability to write catchy and politically-charged punk songs that appeal to a wide audience. “Minority” was a commercial and critical success, peaking at number seven on the US Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart and becoming a staple of Green Day’s live shows.

51. Bloodhound Gang, “The Bad Touch”

“The Bad Touch” is a 1999 hit song by the Bloodhound Gang. The song is a funky, upbeat track with a mix of rock and electronic elements. It’s known for its humorous lyrics, with references to popular culture and sexual innuendos. The chorus features the catchy line, “You and me, baby, ain’t nothin’ but mammals, so let’s do it like they do on the Discovery Channel.” The music video is also notable for its colorful, surreal visuals and animal costumes. “The Bad Touch” became a commercial success and reached the top 10 in multiple countries.

52. Son by Four, “A Puro Dolor”

Rican boy band Son by Four. The song, which translates to “By Pure Pain,” was a massive hit in Latin America and the United States in the early 2000s. Its romantic lyrics and melodic tune have made it a staple at weddings and romantic events. The music video features the band members singing in various locations while a woman reminisces about her lost love. “A Puro Dolor” won numerous awards and remains one of the most popular Latin ballads of all time.

53. Third Eye Blind, “Never Let You Go”

“Never Let You Go” is a 2000 single by Third Eye Blind, an American rock band. The song features a catchy guitar riff and upbeat tempo, contrasting with its melancholic lyrics about a failed relationship. The chorus repeats the line, “I’ll never let you go if you promise not to fade away,” expressing a desire to hold onto someone even as they grow distant. The music video features the band performing in a futuristic, sci-fi setting. “Never Let You Go” was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

54. Lonestar, “Amazed”

“Amazed” is a country-pop ballad by American band Lonestar. Released in 1999, the song became a massive crossover hit, reaching the top of both the country and pop charts in the United States. Its romantic lyrics and soaring melody have made it a popular choice for first dances at weddings. The song tells the story of a man who is amazed by his lover and everything she does. The music video features the band performing in a barn, interspersed with scenes of a couple’s romantic moments. “Amazed” won multiple awards and remains a beloved country classic.

55. Vertical Horizon, “Everything You Want”

“Everything You Want” is a 1999 single by American rock band Vertical Horizon. The song features a driving guitar riff and soaring chorus, with lyrics about unrequited love and the desire to be with someone who doesn’t reciprocate those feelings. The music video features the band performing in a dimly lit room, interspersed with shots of a man wandering through a city. “Everything You Want” was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of the band’s most popular songs.

56. Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Otherside”

“Otherside” is a 2000 single by American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers. The song features a haunting guitar riff and introspective lyrics about drug addiction and the struggle to overcome it. The chorus repeats the line, “How long, how long will I slide?” expressing a sense of hopelessness and despair. The music video features the band performing in a dark, moody setting, interspersed with surreal, abstract imagery. “Otherside” was a critical and commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning the band a Grammy Award.

57. Vitamin C, “Graduation (Friends Forever)”

“Graduation (Friends Forever)” is a 2000 single by American singer Vitamin C. The song features a cheerful, upbeat tune and lyrics about the bittersweet experience of graduating from high school and leaving friends behind. The chorus repeats the line, “As we go on, we remember, all the times we had together,” expressing nostalgia and gratitude for the memories shared. The music video features Vitamin C singing at a graduation ceremony, interspersed with shots of students saying goodbye to each other. “Graduation (Friends Forever)” was a commercial success and remains a popular choice at graduation ceremonies.

58. Radiohead, “Optimistic”

“Optimistic” is a 2000 single by British rock band Radiohead. The song features a driving beat and a mix of acoustic and electric guitars, with lyrics that express a hopeful outlook in the face of adversity. The chorus repeats the line, “You can try the best you can, you can try the best you can, the best you can is good enough,” emphasizing the importance of effort and perseverance. The music video features the band performing in a studio while abstract, kaleidoscopic imagery is projected onto them. “Optimistic” was a critical success and remains a fan favorite.

59. LeAnn Rimes, “Can’t Fight the Moonlight

“Can’t Fight the Moonlight” is a 2000 single by American singer LeAnn Rimes. The song features a pop-country sound and catchy melody, with lyrics about falling in love and being unable to resist the pull of romance. The chorus repeats the line, “Can’t fight the moonlight, no matter how hard you try,” expressing the idea that love is inevitable and irresistible. The music video features Rimes performing in a western-themed bar, interspersed with shots of characters from the movie “Coyote Ugly,” in which the song appeared. “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” was a commercial success and remains a beloved pop-country classic.

60. The Avalanches, “Since I Left You”

“Since I Left You” is a 2000 single by Australian electronic group The Avalanches. The song features a mix of samples from various genres, including disco, funk, and soul, creating a unique and danceable sound. The lyrics are minimal, consisting mainly of the title phrase repeated throughout the song. The music video features a group of people dancing and partying in various locations, interspersed with surreal, dreamlike imagery. “Since I Left You” was a critical and commercial success, earning the Avalanches widespread acclaim and paving the way for their future work.

61. Christina Aguilera, “Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You)”

Christina Aguilera’s “Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You)” is a lively pop anthem that was released in 2000. With an upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics, the song encourages listeners to let loose and have fun. Aguilera’s powerful vocals shine as she confidently sings about wanting someone’s attention and affection. The song features elements of R&B and hip-hop, with a strong beat and infectious chorus that make it a dance floor favorite. “Come on Over Baby” was a hit for Aguilera, cementing her status as a rising pop star and earning her a place in music history.

62. U2, “Beautiful Day”

U2’s “Beautiful Day” is an uplifting rock song that was released in 2000. The track’s memorable guitar riff and driving rhythm section provide the perfect backdrop for Bono’s soaring vocals. The song’s lyrics are about finding hope and optimism in the midst of difficult times, making it an anthem for anyone facing adversity. “Beautiful Day” became a commercial and critical success, earning U2 a Grammy Award for Record of the Year and becoming one of their most beloved songs.

63. Jay-Z, “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)”

Jay-Z’s “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)” is a party-ready hip-hop track that was released in 2000. The song features a catchy chorus and infectious beat, with Jay-Z’s smooth flow leading the way. The lyrics are playful and flirty, with Jay-Z trying to convince a woman to give him a chance. The track’s production, courtesy of The Neptunes, incorporates elements of funk and R&B, creating a sound that was fresh and modern at the time of its release. “I Just Wanna Love U” was a hit for Jay-Z, solidifying his status as one of the most influential rappers of his era.

64. Bon Jovi, “It’s My Life”

Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” is a classic rock anthem that was released in 2000. The song features a powerful guitar riff and memorable chorus, with Jon Bon Jovi’s vocals soaring over the top. The lyrics are about taking control of your own destiny and living life on your own terms, making it a timeless message of empowerment. “It’s My Life” was a hit for Bon Jovi, earning them a new generation of fans and cementing their status as one of the most iconic rock bands of all time.

65. Mystikal, “Shake Ya Ass”

Mystikal’s “Shake Ya Ass” is a high-energy hip-hop party anthem that was released in 2000. The song features a funky beat, horn samples, and an infectious chorus that encourages listeners to shake their behinds on the dance floor. The lyrics are braggadocious and playful, with Mystikal boasting about his own skills and encouraging his audience to let loose and have a good time. “Shake Ya Ass” was a hit for Mystikal, earning him mainstream success and establishing him as one of the most dynamic and charismatic rappers of his generation.

66. Santana feat. The Product G&B, “Maria Maria”

Santana’s “Maria Maria” is a Latin-infused hip-hop track featuring The Product G&B that was released in 1999. The song features a smooth guitar riff, a groovy bassline, and a catchy chorus that combines elements of R&B and Latin music. The lyrics pay homage to a beautiful woman named Maria, describing her in poetic and romantic terms. “Maria Maria” was a massive hit for Santana, earning him multiple awards and accolades and cementing his status as one of the most innovative and influential guitarists of all time. The song remains a beloved classic of 1990s music.

67. Nine Days, “Absolutely (Story of a Girl)”

Nine Days’ “Absolutely (Story of a Girl)” is a catchy pop rock song that was released in 2000. The song features driving guitar riffs, sing-along choruses, and a memorable melody that sticks in your head long after the song is over. The lyrics tell the story of a girl who is the subject of the singer’s affection, with the chorus repeating the phrase “this is the story of a girl, who cried a river and drowned the whole world.” “Absolutely (Story of a Girl)” was a hit for Nine Days, earning them mainstream success and solidifying their place in the early 2000s pop rock scene.

68. Backstreet Boys, “Shape of My Heart”

Backstreet Boys’ “Shape of My Heart” is a mid-tempo pop ballad that was released in 2000. The song features the band’s signature harmonies over a gentle acoustic guitar riff and a subdued drum beat. The lyrics are introspective and romantic, with the singer reflecting on the shape of his heart and how it has been affected by his love for someone else. “Shape of My Heart” was a hit for the Backstreet Boys, earning them critical acclaim and cementing their status as one of the most successful boy bands of all time.

69. Alice Deejay, “Better Off Alone”

Alice Deejay’s “Better Off Alone” is an upbeat dance track that was released in 1998. The song features a pulsing beat, hypnotic synth lines, and a catchy vocal hook that repeats throughout the song. The lyrics are simple but effective, with the singer declaring that she is better off alone than with someone who doesn’t appreciate her. “Better Off Alone” was a massive hit for Alice Deejay, becoming one of the most iconic dance tracks of the late 1990s and early 2000s and helping to popularize the trance music genre.

70. Britney Spears, “Lucky”

Britney Spears’ “Lucky” is a pop ballad that was released in 2000. The song features a simple yet catchy melody, soft piano and guitar accompaniments, and lyrics that explore the darker side of fame and fortune. The lyrics tell the story of a young woman named Lucky, who seemingly has it all but feels empty and lonely inside. The song’s emotional depth and vulnerability struck a chord with many of Spears’ fans, and “Lucky” remains a fan favorite to this day. The song showcases Spears’ vocal range and ability to convey complex emotions through her music.

71. Wheatus, “Teenage Dirtbag”

“Teenage Dirtbag” is a 2000 hit single by the American rock band Wheatus. It was written by the band’s frontman Brendan B. Brown and tells the story of a high school outcast who is in love with a popular girl. The song’s catchy melody and relatable lyrics struck a chord with audiences, becoming an anthem for misfits and teenagers around the world. Its success helped propel Wheatus to fame, and the song continues to be a beloved and frequently covered classic. With its upbeat tempo and sing-along chorus, “Teenage Dirtbag” remains a nostalgic favorite for many.

72. Faith Hill, “The Way You Love Me”

“The Way You Love Me” is a country-pop song by American singer Faith Hill, released in 2000. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody complement Hill’s powerful vocals as she sings about the overwhelming effect her lover’s affection has on her. It became a chart-topping hit, earning Hill a Grammy nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. The accompanying music video features Hill’s playful and energetic performance, further showcasing her dynamic stage presence. “The Way You Love Me” remains a fan favorite and is considered one of Hill’s signature songs.

73. 3 Doors Down, “Kryptonite”

“Kryptonite” is a rock song by American band 3 Doors Down, released in 2000. The song’s hard-hitting guitar riffs and driving drums complement the anthemic chorus as the lyrics describe feeling invincible with the love and support of a partner. Its catchy melody and relatable lyrics made it a massive hit, earning 3 Doors Down a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song. The accompanying music video features the band’s energetic performance and showcases their rockstar persona. “Kryptonite” remains one of the band’s most recognizable and popular songs, with its message of strength and resilience resonating with audiences worldwide.

74. Dr. Dre feat. Eminem, “Forgot About Dre”

“Forgot About Dre” is a rap song by American hip-hop artist Dr. Dre, featuring Eminem. Released in 2000, the song is a scathing response to critics who dismissed Dre’s relevance in the music industry. Its aggressive beat and sharp lyrics showcase the artists’ dynamic and unapologetic style, and Eminem’s fiery verse adds an extra layer of intensity to the song. “Forgot About Dre” became a commercial and critical success, earning Dre a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. Its impact on the hip-hop genre is still felt today, with its influence on modern rap music undeniable.

75. Ludacris feat. Shawnna, “What’s Your Fantasy”

“What’s Your Fantasy” is a 2000 hit single by American rapper Ludacris, featuring Shawnna. The song’s sexually charged lyrics and catchy beat made it a club favorite, with Ludacris’ confident and playful delivery adding to its appeal. The music video features the artists’ energetic and fun-filled performance, further enhancing the song’s party vibe. “What’s Your Fantasy” was Ludacris’ breakthrough hit, helping to establish him as a leading force in hip-hop. Its impact on the genre is still felt today, with the song’s influence on modern rap undeniable.

76. Destiny’s Child, “Jumpin’ Jumpin’”

“Jumpin’ Jumpin'” is a 2000 R&B hit single by American girl group Destiny’s Child. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat melody describe a night out at a club with friends, with each member showcasing their powerful vocals. Its success helped propel Destiny’s Child to superstardom, earning them a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. The accompanying music video features the trio’s fierce and confident performance, further cementing their status as pop icons. “Jumpin’ Jumpin'” remains a fan favorite and a testament to Destiny’s Child’s talent and enduring influence.

77. Moby, “Porcelain”

“Porcelain” is an ambient track by American musician Moby, released in 2000. The song’s haunting melody and dreamlike atmosphere make it a standout on Moby’s album “Play,” which became a landmark release in electronic music. Its use of samples from old blues and gospel recordings helped to popularize the use of sampling in modern music. “Porcelain” was also featured in numerous films and TV shows, further solidifying its cultural impact. Its minimalist approach to music-making and introspective lyrics have made it a favorite among fans of ambient and electronic music alike.

78. Blink-182, “Adam’s Song”

“Adam’s Song” is a 2000 alternative rock song by American band Blink-182. The song’s introspective lyrics and melancholic melody explore the themes of depression, isolation, and suicide. Written by drummer Travis Barker, the song was inspired by a teenager who committed suicide and resonated with many fans struggling with similar issues. The accompanying music video features the band’s somber and emotional performance, further emphasizing the song’s message of hopelessness and despair. “Adam’s Song” remains one of Blink-182’s most beloved and powerful songs, highlighting the band’s ability to tackle difficult subjects with honesty and vulnerability.

79. Sisqo, “The Thong Song”

“The Thong Song” is a 2000 hit single by American R&B artist Sisqo. The song’s catchy chorus, upbeat melody, and provocative lyrics about women’s underwear made it a cultural phenomenon and a staple of early 2000s pop music. The accompanying music video features Sisqo’s energetic and charismatic performance, further enhancing the song’s popularity. “The Thong Song” became Sisqo’s signature hit and earned him critical and commercial success. Its impact on pop culture is still felt today, with the song’s influence on modern R&B and hip-hop undeniable.

80. Eminem, “The Real Slim Shady”

“The Real Slim Shady” is a 2000 hit single by American rapper Eminem. The song’s sarcastic lyrics and bouncy beat critique the music industry and its obsession with fame and celebrity culture. Its controversial lyrics and provocative imagery caused a stir upon its release, further establishing Eminem as a provocative and boundary-pushing artist. The music video features Eminem’s humorous and over-the-top performance, further emphasizing the song’s satirical nature. “The Real Slim Shady” became Eminem’s breakthrough hit, earning him a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance and cementing his status as a leading force in hip-hop.

81. Lee Ann Womack, “I Hope You Dance”

“I Hope You Dance” is a heartfelt country ballad by Lee Ann Womack, released in 2000. The song’s lyrics inspire listeners to cherish life’s moments and take chances, urging them to “dance” through life’s journey. It features soaring strings, a gentle acoustic guitar, and Womack’s emotive vocals. The song was a commercial and critical success, reaching number one on multiple Billboard charts and winning several awards, including a Grammy. Its message of hope and resilience has made it a popular choice for graduations, weddings, and other celebrations. The song’s timeless appeal continues to inspire and uplift listeners around the world.

82. Jennifer Lopez, “Love Don’t Cost a Thing”

“Love Don’t Cost a Thing” is an upbeat pop and R&B song by Jennifer Lopez, released in 2000. The song’s lyrics describe a woman who is tired of materialistic gestures and seeks genuine love and affection. It features a catchy chorus, funky beats, and Lopez’s signature sultry vocals. The song was a commercial success, peaking in the top ten on multiple Billboard charts and earning Lopez a Grammy nomination. Its catchy melody and empowering message have made it a fan favorite and a staple of 2000s pop culture. The song’s enduring popularity continues to inspire listeners to seek love based on connection and respect, rather than superficial material possessions.

84. D’Angelo, “Untitled (How Does It Feel)”

D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” is a slow-burning R&B ballad that oozes sensuality. The song is built around D’Angelo’s soulful vocals and a sparse, yet groovy bassline. The lyrics express the intense desire and longing for a lover, as D’Angelo asks “How does it feel? How does it feel?”. The song’s climax features an extended falsetto note that showcases the singer’s impressive vocal range. “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” is a masterclass in seduction, making it an essential track for any R&B playlist.

85. OutKast, “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)”

“B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” by OutKast is an explosive hip-hop track that blends elements of punk and electronic music. The song’s fast-paced beat and frenzied delivery by Andre 3000 and Big Boi create an adrenaline-fueled experience that will leave listeners breathless. The lyrics touch on social issues, such as police brutality and the prison-industrial complex, while also celebrating the power of music to bring people together. With its catchy hooks and energetic performances, “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” is a timeless classic that showcases OutKast’s innovative approach to hip-hop.

86. Eminem feat. Dido, “Stan”

In “Stan,” Eminem tells the story of an obsessive fan who becomes increasingly unhinged in his letters to the rapper. The song features a haunting sample of Dido’s “Thank You,” which provides the track’s melancholic melody. Eminem’s verses showcase his storytelling skills, as he adopts the persona of both the fan and himself, offering a nuanced commentary on the relationship between artists and their fans. “Stan” is a powerful and emotional track that explores themes of fame, obsession, and the responsibilities that come with being a public figure. It remains a fan favorite and a testament to Eminem’s lyrical prowess. (

87. Britney Spears, “Oops!…I Did It Again”

Britney Spears’ “Oops!…I Did It Again” is a pop classic that showcases the singer’s undeniable charisma and charm. The song’s infectious beat and catchy hooks are complemented by Spears’ playful vocals, which deliver the song’s tongue-in-cheek lyrics with just the right amount of sass. The track’s iconic music video, featuring Spears in a red latex catsuit, has become a cultural touchstone. “Oops!…I Did It Again” remains a fan favorite and a testament to Spears’ status as one of the most influential pop stars of her generation.

88. NSYNC, “Bye Bye Bye

“Bye Bye Bye” by NSYNC is a quintessential boy band anthem that combines catchy hooks with an irresistible dance beat. The song’s upbeat energy is matched by its tongue-in-cheek lyrics, which poke fun at a toxic relationship. The track’s iconic music video, featuring the group performing synchronized dance moves, has become a cultural touchstone. “Bye Bye Bye” is a pop classic that showcases NSYNC’s impeccable harmonies and impressive vocal range. It remains a fan favorite and a testament to the enduring popularity of the boy band genre.

89. Destiny’s Child, “Say My Name”

Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” is a Grammy-winning R&B song that tells the story of a woman suspecting her partner of infidelity. The song’s signature chorus features the woman demanding that her partner say her name to confirm his loyalty. The song’s catchy beat and powerful vocals, particularly those of lead singer Beyoncé, make it a classic of the genre. Released in 1999, “Say My Name” became a massive commercial success and remains an iconic song of the 90s and early 2000s. Its music video, featuring the group’s members in futuristic outfits, is also a memorable part of pop culture.

90. Madonna, “Music” (No. 1, Hot 100)

Madonna’s “Music” is a dance-pop song that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2000. The song features electronic beats, catchy melodies, and Madonna’s signature provocative lyrics. The music video, directed by Jonas Åkerlund, features Madonna and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen in a tongue-in-cheek parody of the music industry. “Music” marked a departure from Madonna’s previous albums, with a more electronic and experimental sound. The song and its accompanying album were both commercial successes, further cementing Madonna’s status as a pop icon. “Music” remains a popular dance anthem and one of Madonna’s most recognizable hits.

91. NSYNC, “It’s Gonna Be Me

“It’s Gonna Be Me” is a pop song by boy band NSYNC, released in 2000. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat tempo make it a quintessential pop hit of the early 2000s. The lyrics tell the story of a man trying to convince his partner to give their relationship another chance. The song’s music video, featuring the group as toy dolls come to life, is a fun and memorable part of pop culture. “It’s Gonna Be Me” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and remains one of NSYNC’s most popular songs. Its success helped solidify the group’s status as one of the biggest boy bands of all time.

92. Papa Roach, “Last Resort”

“Last Resort” by Papa Roach is a hard-hitting nu-metal anthem that explores themes of depression, suicide, and mental health. The song’s aggressive guitar riffs and pounding drums are matched by lead singer Jacoby Shaddix’s raw vocals, which deliver the song’s emotional lyrics with conviction. The chorus, featuring the memorable refrain “Cut my life into pieces, this is my last resort,” has become a rallying cry for fans struggling with mental health issues. “Last Resort” remains a fan favorite and a testament to Papa Roach’s ability to tackle difficult subject matter with honesty and vulnerability.

93. Christina Aguilera, “What a Girl Wants”

“What a Girl Wants” is a pop song by Christina Aguilera, released in 1999. The song features powerful vocals from Aguilera and a catchy beat, making it an instant hit. The lyrics explore the desires of a woman in a relationship, expressing the need for honesty and respect. The music video, featuring Aguilera in various settings and outfits, is a testament to her status as a pop icon. “What a Girl Wants” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned Aguilera a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. The song remains a beloved classic of the late 90s and early 2000s pop scene.

94. Aaliyah, “Try Again”

“Try Again” is a Grammy-nominated R&B song by Aaliyah, released in 2000. The song features a catchy beat and Aaliyah’s sultry vocals, making it a standout hit of the time. The lyrics explore the ups and downs of a relationship and the need to keep trying despite setbacks. The song was written for the film “Romeo Must Die,” in which Aaliyah starred, and its music video features scenes from the movie. “Try Again” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and remains a classic of the R&B genre. Its success helped further establish Aaliyah as a rising star in the music industry before her tragic death in 2001.

95. Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Californication”

“Californication” by Red Hot Chili Peppers is a classic alternative rock track that blends haunting melodies with hard-hitting guitar riffs. The song’s introspective lyrics explore the darker side of the entertainment industry and its impact on the culture of California. The track’s memorable chorus, featuring the refrain “Destruction leads to a very rough road, but it also breeds creation,” has become a rallying cry for fans of the band. “Californication” remains a fan favorite and a testament to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ability to deliver thought-provoking lyrics with an infectious beat.

96. Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg, “The Next Episode”

“The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg is a classic hip-hop track that blends funky beats with clever wordplay. The song’s infectious chorus, featuring the refrain “Smoke weed every day,” has become a cultural touchstone. The track’s memorable music video, featuring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg cruising through the streets of Los Angeles, has become an iconic representation of West Coast rap culture. “The Next Episode” remains a fan favorite and a testament to Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s ability to deliver classic tracks that blend hard-hitting beats with clever wordplay.

97. Jay-Z feat. UGK, “Big Pimpin’”

“Big Pimpin'” by Jay-Z feat. UGK is a classic hip-hop track that blends catchy hooks with clever wordplay. The song’s infectious chorus, featuring the refrain “Big pimpin’, spendin’ cheese,” has become a cultural touchstone. The track’s memorable music video, featuring Jay-Z and UGK partying on a yacht in the Caribbean, has become an iconic representation of the luxurious lifestyle associated with hip-hop culture. “Big Pimpin'” remains a fan favorite and a testament to Jay-Z’s ability to deliver classic tracks that blend hard-hitting beats with clever wordplay. (

98. Nelly, “Hot (S***) Country Grammar”

“Hot (S***) Country Grammar” by Nelly is a classic hip-hop track that blends funky beats with clever wordplay. The song’s catchy chorus, featuring the refrain “I’m goin’ down down baby, yo’ street in a Range Rover,” has become a cultural touchstone. The track’s memorable music video, featuring Nelly and his crew partying in the streets of St. Louis, has become an iconic representation of the Midwest rap scene. “Hot (S***) Country Grammar” remains a fan favorite and a testament to Nelly’s ability to deliver classic tracks that blend hard-hitting beats with clever wordplay.

99. Macy Gray, “I Try”

“I Try” by Macy Gray is a soulful ballad that became a smash hit in the early 2000s. The song’s introspective lyrics and Gray’s distinctive voice made it an instant classic. The track’s memorable music video, featuring Gray wandering through a cityscape in a flowing dress, has become an iconic representation of the singer’s unique style. “I Try” remains a fan favorite and a testament to Gray’s ability to deliver emotionally charged performances that resonate with listeners.

100. DMX, “Party Up (Up in Here)”

“Party Up (Up in Here)” by DMX is a high-energy hip-hop track that blends aggressive beats with clever wordplay. The song’s catchy chorus, featuring the refrain “Y’all gonna make me lose my mind, up in here, up in here,” has become a cultural touchstone. The track’s memorable music video, featuring DMX and his crew partying in a club, has become an iconic representation of the late ’90s/early 2000s hip-hop scene. “Party Up (Up in Here)” remains a fan favorite and a testament to DMX’s ability to deliver classic tracks that blend hard-hitting beats with clever wordpl