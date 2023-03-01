The 1990s were a decade of musical innovation and experimentation, as new genres emerged and existing styles evolved. From grunge and alternative rock to hip-hop and pop, the 1990s produced some of the most iconic and influential music of all time. In this article, we will be exploring the 100 greatest popular songs of the 1990s, examining how they helped to shape the musical landscape of the decade and continue to influence artists today.

Our list includes a diverse range of genres and artists, from Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” to Mariah Carey’s “Vision of Love.” We will be looking at the cultural impact of each song, as well as its commercial success and critical acclaim. Along the way, we’ll explore the stories behind the songs, including their creation, production, and reception. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of 1990s music or just getting into the decade’s iconic tunes, this list is sure to have something for everyone. Join us as we journey through the greatest popular songs of the 1990s and celebrate the music that defined a generation.

1. Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” is one of Nirvana’s most famous songs and is considered a grunge rock anthem. Released in 1991, it became an instant hit due to its catchy melody, powerful guitar riffs, and Kurt Cobain’s raw vocals. The song’s lyrics are cryptic and have been interpreted in various ways, but it is generally believed to be a commentary on the apathy and disillusionment of youth culture in the early 90s. The music video for the song, featuring a high school gymnasium and disaffected students, has become iconic and was pivotal in launching the grunge movement.

2. U2 – “One”

“One” is a ballad by the Irish rock band U2, released in 1991. The song’s theme is unity and interconnectedness, and it has been interpreted as a commentary on the band’s own struggles to stay together. The music is characterized by a haunting guitar melody and Bono’s emotive vocals, with lyrics that speak to the human condition and the need for compassion and empathy. “One” has become one of U2’s most enduring and popular songs, and has been covered by numerous artists in various genres.

3. Backstreet Boys – “I Want It That Way”

“I Want It That Way” is a pop ballad by the Backstreet Boys, released in 1999. The song’s lyrics are a plea for emotional honesty and clarity in a relationship, and its catchy chorus has made it one of the most memorable and beloved songs of the boy band era. The song’s music video, featuring the group dancing and singing in front of a futuristic airport, has become iconic and is frequently parodied.

4. Whitney Houston – “I Will Always Love You”

“I Will Always Love You” is a powerful ballad originally written and recorded by country singer Dolly Parton in 1974. Whitney Houston’s 1992 cover, featured in the movie “The Bodyguard,” became a cultural phenomenon and is considered one of the greatest love songs of all time. Houston’s stunning vocals and emotional delivery, coupled with the song’s soaring melody, have made it a staple of weddings and romantic occasions. The song’s lyrics express a bittersweet farewell to a lover, with a promise of eternal love and devotion.

5. Madonna – “Vogue”

“Vogue” is a dance-pop anthem by Madonna, released in 1990. The song’s lyrics and music video are a tribute to the underground drag ball culture of New York City, where performers would compete in elaborate costumes and dance routines. The song’s catchy chorus and iconic spoken-word bridge have made it a classic of the pop music canon, and its influence on fashion and dance culture cannot be overstated. “Vogue” is one of Madonna’s most enduring and beloved songs, and has been covered and sampled by numerous artists in various genres.

6. Sir Mix-A-Lot – “Baby Got Back”

“Baby Got Back” is a hip-hop song by Sir Mix-A-Lot, released in 1992. The song’s lyrics celebrate and objectify women with curvy figures, and its catchy chorus and infectious beat have made it a classic of the genre. The song’s music video, featuring a parade of women with large behinds, was controversial at the time but has since become iconic. “Baby Got Back” remains a staple of parties and dance floors to this day, and has been sampled and covered by numerous artists.

7. Britney Spears – “Baby One More Time”

“Baby One More Time” is a pop song by Britney Spears, released in 1998. The song’s infectious beat, catchy melody, and iconic music video, featuring Spears in a schoolgirl outfit, made it an instant hit and helped launch her career as a pop superstar. The song’s lyrics speak to the ups and downs of young love and the desire to be given a second chance. “Baby One More Time” remains one of Spears’ most recognizable and beloved songs.

8. TLC – “Waterfalls”

“Waterfalls” is a R&B song by the girl group TLC, released in 1995. The song’s lyrics touch on themes of drug use, HIV/AIDS, and urban violence, and the chorus encourages the listener to “stick to the rivers and the lakes that you’re used to.” The song’s music video, featuring computer-generated waterfalls and the group’s signature futuristic fashion, won numerous awards and remains a classic of the era. “Waterfalls” is widely regarded as one of the best songs of the 90s, and has been covered and sampled by numerous artists.

9. R.E.M. – “Losing My Religion”

“Losing My Religion” is a folk-rock song by R.E.M., released in 1991. The song’s title is an idiomatic expression that refers to the moment of frustration when one reaches the end of their patience, and the lyrics speak to the feelings of doubt and uncertainty that can arise when one’s beliefs are challenged. The song’s mandolin riff and Michael Stipe’s emotive vocals have made it a classic of the genre, and its music video, featuring religious and mythological imagery, won numerous awards and remains iconic.

10. Sinéad O’Connor – “Nothing Compares 2 U”

“Nothing Compares 2 U” is a haunting ballad originally written by Prince and recorded by Sinéad O’Connor in 1990. The song’s lyrics express a sense of loss and heartbreak, with O’Connor’s emotive vocals giving the song a raw and vulnerable quality. The song’s music video, featuring O’Connor’s face in extreme close-up, won numerous awards and remains iconic. “Nothing Compares 2 U” is widely regarded as one of the greatest breakup songs of all time, and has been covered and sampled by numerous artists.

11. Celine Dion – “My Heart Will Go On”

Celine Dion – “My Heart Will Go On”: Released in 1997, this song is best known as the theme song for the movie Titanic. Written by James Horner and Will Jennings, the song became a massive commercial success and earned Celine Dion two Grammy Awards. The power ballad showcases Dion’s powerful vocals as she sings about the enduring nature of love. The song’s memorable melody and emotional lyrics make it an iconic piece of 90s music.

12. Beck – “Loser”

Beck – “Loser”: “Loser” was the debut single of American singer-songwriter Beck, released in 1993. It’s a unique combination of folk, rock, and hip hop with nonsensical lyrics that still manages to captivate listeners with its infectious energy. The song’s iconic chorus, “I’m a loser, baby, so why don’t you kill me?”, became a catchphrase and helped Beck gain a devoted following. “Loser” became an instant hit and earned Beck international acclaim, earning him a Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

13. Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue – “Whatta Man”

Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue – “Whatta Man”: “Whatta Man” is a 1993 song by hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa and R&B group En Vogue. The song is a tribute to a good man, celebrating his virtues and qualities. The upbeat and catchy song features verses from Salt-N-Pepa and a memorable hook sung by En Vogue. The song became a massive commercial success, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning a platinum certification. The song’s message of appreciating good men, combined with the infectious beat, has made it a classic of 90s music.

14. House of Pain – “Jump Around”

House of Pain – “Jump Around”: Released in 1992, “Jump Around” is a high-energy, party-starting hip hop song by American group House of Pain. The song’s driving beat and catchy chorus quickly became a hit, and it remains a popular anthem to this day. The lyrics encourage listeners to get up and jump around, creating a fun and energetic atmosphere. “Jump Around” peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and its memorable hook has been sampled and referenced in many other songs and popular culture.

15. Soundgarden – “Black Hole Sun”

Soundgarden – “Black Hole Sun”: “Black Hole Sun” is a song by the American rock band Soundgarden, released in 1994. The song is known for its haunting melody, somber lyrics, and hypnotic guitar riff. The song’s lyrics describe a world in which everything is decaying, and the sun itself has turned black. The song became a commercial success and earned Soundgarden two Grammy Awards. “Black Hole Sun” remains one of Soundgarden’s most popular and enduring songs, and it is considered a classic of 90s grunge music.

16. Eminem – “My Name Is”

Eminem – “My Name Is”: “My Name Is” is a debut single by American rapper Eminem, released in 1999. The song samples the melody of “I Got the…” by Labi Siffre and has a comical tone with Eminem taking on his alter-ego Slim Shady, making fun of celebrities and society’s norms. The music video also gained notoriety for its humor and outrageousness, making Eminem an instant sensation in the world of rap.

17. Counting Crows – “Mr. Jones”

Counting Crows – “Mr. Jones”: “Mr. Jones” is a single by American rock band Counting Crows, released in 1993. The song features a catchy melody, distinctive guitar riffs, and poetic lyrics that touch on themes of identity, art, and self-expression. The song is driven by the steady beat of drums and the emotive vocals of lead singer Adam Duritz. “Mr. Jones” became one of the band’s biggest hits and a staple of 90s alternative rock radio.

18. Ricky Martin – “Livin’ la Vida Loca”

Ricky Martin – “Livin’ la Vida Loca”: “Livin’ la Vida Loca” is a single by Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, released in 1999. The song is characterized by its upbeat Latin pop sound, catchy melody, and danceable beat. The lyrics speak of the wild, passionate lifestyle of a woman who drives the narrator crazy. The song became a worldwide hit and propelled Martin to international fame. It has been credited with helping to bring Latin music to the mainstream in the late 1990s.

19. Vanilla Ice – “Ice Ice Baby”

Vanilla Ice – “Ice Ice Baby”: “Ice Ice Baby” is a single by American rapper Vanilla Ice, released in 1990. The song samples the bassline from “Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie and features Vanilla Ice’s rapid-fire rapping style over a catchy beat. The song became a massive hit, making Vanilla Ice the first white rapper to achieve mainstream success. The song has been both praised for its catchy beat and criticized for its sampling and alleged lack of originality.

20. NSYNC – “Tearin’ Up My Heart”

NSYNC – “Tearin’ Up My Heart”: “Tearin’ Up My Heart” is a single by American boy band *NSYNC, released in 1997. The song features a poppy, upbeat sound, catchy chorus, and polished harmonies that showcase the group’s vocal talents. The lyrics speak of a love that is tearing the narrator’s heart apart. The song became a hit, helping to launch *NSYNC to superstardom and cementing their place as one of the biggest boy bands of the 90s.

21. Pearl Jam – “Jeremy”

“Jeremy” is a grunge rock song by Pearl Jam, released in 1991. The song’s lyrics, inspired by a tragic news story of a student’s suicide in front of his classmates, touch on themes of bullying, social isolation, and mental illness. The song’s music video, which depicts a violent and chaotic classroom scene, won numerous awards and remains iconic. “Jeremy” remains one of Pearl Jam’s most popular and enduring songs, and is widely regarded as a classic of the grunge era.

22. Alanis Morissette – “You Oughta Know”

“You Oughta Know” is an alternative rock song by Alanis Morissette, released in 1995. The song’s angry and confrontational lyrics, directed at an ex-lover who has moved on to someone else, struck a chord with listeners and helped establish Morissette as a major force in the music industry. The song’s raw and emotive vocals, coupled with its driving guitar riffs, have made it a classic of the genre. “You Oughta Know” remains one of Morissette’s most popular and recognizable songs, and has been covered and sampled by numerous artists.

23. Dr. Dre (featuring Snoop Doggy Dogg) – “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang”

“Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” is a gangsta rap song by Dr. Dre, featuring Snoop Doggy Dogg, released in 1992. The song’s funky beat and laid-back vibe, coupled with its gritty and explicit lyrics, helped establish Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg as major players in the genre. The song’s music video, featuring classic cars, beautiful women, and an all-star cameo from comedian Chris Tucker, remains iconic. “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” is widely regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop songs of all time, and has been sampled and covered by numerous artists.

24. Mariah Carey – “Vision of Love”

“Vision of Love” is a pop ballad by Mariah Carey, released in 1990. The song’s soaring vocals, coupled with its gospel-infused instrumentation, helped establish Carey as a major new talent in the music industry. The song’s lyrics speak to the power of love and the transformative effect it can have on a person’s life. “Vision of Love” remains one of Carey’s most beloved and enduring songs, and has been covered and sampled by numerous artists.

25. Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Under the Bridge”

“Under the Bridge” is an alternative rock song by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, released in 1992. The song’s melancholic melody and introspective lyrics, inspired by lead singer Anthony Kiedis’ experiences with drug addiction and isolation, struck a chord with listeners and helped establish the band as major players in the genre. The song’s music video, featuring the band performing on a rooftop overlooking the city of Los Angeles, remains iconic. “Under the Bridge” remains one of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ most popular and enduring songs, and has been covered and sampled by numerous artists.

26. MC Hammer – “U Can’t Touch This”

MC Hammer – “U Can’t Touch This”: “U Can’t Touch This” is a classic 1990 hit by MC Hammer, known for its catchy beat and iconic dance moves. It features samples from the Rick James song “Super Freak,” and Hammer’s rap verses and signature “Hammer pants” made it a popular dance track. The song was a massive commercial success, topping charts around the world and winning multiple awards, including Best R&B Song and Best Rap Solo Performance at the 33rd Annual Grammy Awards.

27. Destiny’s Child – “Say My Name”

Destiny’s Child – “Say My Name”: “Say My Name” is a song by American girl group Destiny’s Child, released in 1999. The song won two Grammy Awards for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and Best R&B Song, becoming one of the group’s most successful and iconic songs. It features lead vocals by Beyoncé Knowles, and the song’s harmonies and lyrics about suspicion and infidelity struck a chord with audiences worldwide. The track was also popular for its innovative music video, which was filmed in a split-screen format.

28. Metallica – “Enter Sandman”

Metallica – “Enter Sandman”: “Enter Sandman” is a heavy metal classic by American band Metallica, released in 1991. The song features a dark, ominous opening riff that builds to a thunderous chorus and iconic guitar solo. The lyrics are inspired by nightmares and fear of the unknown, making it a fan favorite at Metallica concerts around the world. “Enter Sandman” remains one of the band’s most popular and recognizable tracks, and it helped to cement their status as one of the greatest metal bands of all time.

29. Beastie Boys – “Sabotage”

Beastie Boys – “Sabotage”: “Sabotage” is a 1994 hit song by American hip hop group Beastie Boys. It is known for its driving guitar riff and frenetic energy, as well as its music video, which parodies 1970s crime dramas. The song was a commercial success, charting high on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning critical acclaim. “Sabotage” has become one of the Beastie Boys’ most beloved songs and a defining track of the 1990s alternative music scene.

30. Hanson – “MMMBop”

Hanson – “MMMBop”: “MMMBop” is a bubblegum pop hit by American boy band Hanson, released in 1997. The song features catchy harmonies and upbeat, infectious energy, and it became an instant sensation worldwide. “MMMBop” topped the charts in multiple countries, including the US, UK, and Australia, and it earned the group multiple awards and nominations. Although Hanson went on to release more music, “MMMBop” remains their most famous and beloved track, and it continues to be a nostalgic favorite for many who grew up in the 1990s.

31. Radiohead – “Creep”

Radiohead’s “Creep” is a haunting ballad that explores themes of self-doubt, inadequacy, and unrequited love. The opening guitar riff is instantly recognizable and sets the tone for the rest of the song. Singer Thom Yorke’s vocals range from soft and delicate to powerful and anguished, perfectly capturing the emotions conveyed in the lyrics. The chorus, with its unforgettable line “But I’m a creep, I’m a weirdo,” has become a cultural touchstone. “Creep” became a hit after its release in 1993 and has since become one of Radiohead’s most well-known and beloved songs, cementing its place as an alt-rock classic.

32. 12. BLACKstreet – “No Diggity”

“No Diggity” by BLACKstreet is a 1996 R&B classic that hit the top of the charts in the US. The song features a smooth groove, catchy hooks, and the charismatic raps of Dr. Dre. It’s a perfect example of the New Jack Swing style of R&B that was popular in the 90s, and its sexy, confident vibe still makes it a popular track for parties and clubs today.

33. Spice Girls – “Wannabe” (1997, #1 US)

“Wannabe” by Spice Girls is a pop anthem from 1997 that dominated the charts worldwide, including the US. The song features the group’s trademark harmonies, a catchy chorus, and a message of female empowerment. It’s a timeless classic that still resonates with audiences today, and its impact on pop culture cannot be overstated.

34. Third Eye Blind – “Semi-Charmed Life” (1997, #4 US)

“Semi-Charmed Life” by Third Eye Blind is a 1997 alt-rock hit that was a radio favorite for months. It features catchy hooks, upbeat guitar riffs, and a sing-along chorus that’s impossible to resist. The song’s lyrics, however, are darker than its bouncy melody, describing the struggles of addiction and the search for a meaningful connection. Despite its serious themes, the song remains a staple of 90s nostalgia playlists.

35. Oasis – “Wonderwall” (1995, #8 US)

“Wonderwall” is a popular song by the British rock band Oasis. Released in 1995, it became an instant hit, reaching the top ten in several countries. The song is known for its catchy melody and lyrics that are open to interpretation. It has been covered by many artists and has become a staple of 1990s rock music. “Wonderwall” is often cited as one of the greatest songs of all time.

36. C+C Music Factory – “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)”

“Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” (1991, #1 US): “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” is a dance-pop song by C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams. Released in 1990, the song became a massive hit, topping the charts in several countries, including the US. The song’s energetic beats and catchy hooks make it a staple of 1990s dance music. It has been covered and sampled by numerous artists, cementing its place in popular culture.

37. Green Day – “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” (1998)

Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” is a song by the American punk rock band Green Day. Released in 1998, the song became a hit, and it is often played at graduation ceremonies and other events as a symbol of moving on. The song’s acoustic guitar riff and poignant lyrics make it a standout among Green Day’s discography. While it was initially a critical and commercial disappointment, it has since become one of the band’s most well-known and beloved songs.

38. Christina Aguilera – “Genie In A Bottle” (1999, #1 US)

“Genie In A Bottle” (1999, #1 US) is a pop classic that marked Christina Aguilera’s arrival in the music industry. The song’s catchy melody and catchy chorus had audiences singing along and earned the song multiple awards. Its lyrics speak of a young woman’s desire to break free and explore life’s possibilities. The song’s music video featured Aguilera performing and dancing in a genie-inspired outfit, adding to the song’s playful vibe.

39. Goo Goo Dolls – “Iris” (1998)

Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” (1998) is a powerful rock ballad that has become a staple of 90s music. The song’s lyrics are introspective and emotional, reflecting on a person’s desire to be seen and understood. Its soaring melody and powerful vocals, combined with a driving guitar riff, have made it an enduring classic. The song’s music video, featuring the band performing in a Gothic castle, adds to its ethereal and haunting feel.

40. Color Me Badd – “I Wanna Sex You Up”

Color Me Badd’s “I Wanna Sex You Up” (1991, #2 US) is a pop R&B classic that brought a fresh sound to the airwaves. The song’s lyrics speak to its title, expressing the band’s desire to get intimate with their partner. Its upbeat rhythm and catchy melody, combined with its sensual lyrics, made it a hit on the dance floor. The song’s music video, featuring the band performing in a nightclub, adds to its lively and playful feel. While its lyrics may be controversial, the song remains a testament to 90s pop culture.

41. 2Pac (featuring Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman) – “California Love”

“California Love” is a hip-hop classic by 2Pac featuring Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman. Released in 1995, it’s a tribute to the West Coast, with a funky beat, catchy hook, and confident, braggadocious verses from the two rappers. The chorus, sung by Troutman, samples the iconic funk hit “Woman to Woman” by Joe Cocker. The music video, directed by Hype Williams, features a post-apocalyptic Mad Max-style setting and extravagant cars. “California Love” became a massive hit, peaking at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning 2Pac a posthumous Grammy nomination.

42. Alice in Chains – “Man in the Box” (1990)

“Man in the Box” is a grunge classic by Alice in Chains, released in 1990. It’s a brooding, heavy track with a sludgy guitar riff and haunting vocals from frontman Layne Staley. The lyrics are cryptic and suggest a sense of confinement and oppression, with lines like “Won’t you come and save me, save me?” The music video, directed by Paul Rachman, features surreal, nightmarish imagery of the band performing in a box while surrounded by disturbing scenes of violence and chaos. “Man in the Box” helped establish Alice in Chains as one of the most distinctive and influential bands of the grunge era.

43. Weezer – “Buddy Holly” (1994)

“Buddy Holly” is a 1994 hit single by the American rock band Weezer. The song is a tribute to the 1950s rock and roll legend Buddy Holly and features power-pop guitars and catchy melodies. The lyrics are simple but effective, telling a story of teenage love and heartbreak through references to Holly’s music and persona. The music video, directed by Spike Jonze, cleverly inserts Weezer into footage from the classic sitcom “Happy Days,” with the band performing on the set of Arnold’s Drive-In. “Buddy Holly” became one of Weezer’s biggest hits, peaking at #2 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart.

44. Naughty by Nature – “O.P.P.” (1991, #6 US)

“O.P.P.” is a 1991 hip-hop hit by the American group Naughty by Nature. The song’s title is an acronym for “Other People’s Property,” but the lyrics suggest a more risqué interpretation, with references to infidelity and sexual promiscuity. The track features a sample of the Jackson 5’s “ABC” and a catchy, call-and-response chorus. “O.P.P.” became one of the biggest hits of 1991, reaching #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning Naughty by Nature a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. The song has since become a hip-hop classic and a staple of ’90s nostalgia playlists.

45. Spin Doctors – “Two Princes” (1993, #7 US)

“Two Princes” is a 1993 hit single by the American rock band Spin Doctors. The song is driven by a catchy guitar riff, a groovy bassline, and a sing-along chorus. The lyrics tell a story of two princes competing for the love of a woman, with the protagonist proclaiming his worthiness and denouncing his rival’s wealth. The music video, directed by filmmaker Rich Murray, features the band performing in a New York City apartment while various characters come and go. “Two Princes” became a massive hit, reaching #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Spin Doctors a nomination for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal at the 1994 Grammy Awards.

46. The Fugees – “Killing Me Softly With His Song” (1996)

“Killing Me Softly With His Song” is a 1996 hit single by the American hip-hop group The Fugees. The song is a cover of the 1973 hit by Roberta Flack and features a sample of “Bonita Applebum” by A Tribe Called Quest. The Fugees’ version is driven by Lauryn Hill’s soulful vocals, backed by Wyclef Jean’s guitar and Pras Michel’s rapping. The lyrics describe a powerful emotional connection between the protagonist and a musician who moves her with his music. The music video, directed by Marcus Raboy, features the group performing in a colorful, bohemian setting. “Killing Me Softly With His Song” became a massive hit, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning The Fugees a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

47. Collective Soul – “Shine” (1994, #11 US)

“Shine” is a 1994 hit single by the American rock band Collective Soul. The song is driven by a catchy guitar riff, a pulsating bassline, and a powerful chorus that showcases lead singer Ed Roland’s soaring vocals. The lyrics are uplifting and optimistic, encouraging the listener to find strength and hope in the face of adversity. The music video, directed by Francis Lawrence, features the band performing in an abandoned warehouse while various images and symbols flash on the screen. “Shine” became Collective Soul’s breakthrough hit, reaching #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helping to establish the band as one of the most popular rock acts of the mid-1990s.

48. L.L. Cool J – “Mama Said Knock You Out” (1990, #17 US)

“Mama Said Knock You Out” is a 1990 hit single by the American rapper L.L. Cool J. The song is driven by a sample of James Brown’s “Funky Drummer,” with L.L. Cool J’s aggressive flow and bold lyrics taking center stage. The track features iconic lines like “Don’t call it a comeback, I’ve been here for years” and “I’m gonna knock you out,” showcasing the rapper’s bravado and confidence. The music video, directed by Michael Bay, features L.L. Cool J in various gritty, urban settings, surrounded by a crew of dancers and supporters. “Mama Said Knock You Out” became one of L.L. Cool J’s biggest hits, reaching #17 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning him a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance.

49. Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch – “Good Vibrations”

“Good Vibrations” is a 1991 hit single by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, led by actor Mark Wahlberg. The song is driven by a sample of the bassline from the 1980 hit “Love Sensation” by Loleatta Holloway, with added rap verses and a catchy chorus sung by guest vocalist Loleatta Holloway. The lyrics are confident and boastful, with Marky Mark proclaiming his success and popularity. The music video, directed by Scott Kalvert, features Marky Mark and his crew performing in various urban settings. “Good Vibrations” became a massive hit, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch a nomination for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group at the 1992 Grammy Awards.

50. Joan Osborne – “One of Us”

“One of Us” is a 1995 hit single by American singer-songwriter Joan Osborne. The song is driven by a simple guitar riff and Osborne’s soulful vocals, with lyrics that contemplate the idea of God as a human being. The song’s refrain, “What if God was one of us / Just a slob like one of us,” became a cultural phenomenon and a popular topic of conversation. The music video, directed by Mark Seliger and Fred Woodward, features Osborne performing in a subway car while various people react to her music. “One of Us” became Joan Osborne’s biggest hit, reaching #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning her multiple Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

51. En Vogue – “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)”

En Vogue’s 1992 hit “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” showcases the vocal prowess of the R&B girl group as they sing about moving on from a past relationship. The song features an upbeat tempo, a catchy chorus, and a spoken-word section that has become one of the most iconic moments in 90s music history. With its empowering message and memorable hook, “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” became a massive commercial success, reaching #2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and solidifying En Vogue’s place as one of the top girl groups of the decade.

52. Hootie & the Blowfish – “Only Wanna Be With You” (1995, #6 US)

Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be With You” was a chart-topping hit in 1995, featuring the band’s signature blend of rock and pop. The song’s catchy melody, infectious chorus, and upbeat energy made it an instant favorite among fans of the genre. With its references to classic rock legends and frontman Darius Rucker’s distinctive vocals, “Only Wanna Be With You” remains a beloved staple of 90s music.

53. Jay-Z featuring Amil and Ja Rule – “Can I Get A…” (1998)

Jay-Z’s 1998 hit “Can I Get A…” featuring Amil and Ja Rule showcases the rapper’s smooth flow and lyricism. With its infectious beat and catchy chorus, the song became a commercial success, reaching the top 20 of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Can I Get A…” also marked a significant moment in Jay-Z’s career, cementing his status as one of the top hip-hop artists of the 90s and setting the stage for his future successes.

54. Sugar Ray – “Fly” (1997)

Sugar Ray’s 1997 hit “Fly” is a classic example of the 90s pop-rock sound. With its catchy guitar riffs, upbeat tempo, and infectious chorus, the song became an instant fan favorite and a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s playful lyrics about flying and escapism, combined with frontman Mark McGrath’s distinctive vocals, cemented “Fly” as one of the most memorable songs of the decade. “Fly” also marked a turning point for Sugar Ray, propelling them from underground status to mainstream success. The song’s massive popularity paved the way for the band’s future hits and solidified their place in the 90s music canon. Today, “Fly” remains a beloved staple of the era, celebrated for its catchy melodies and infectious energy.

55. Shania Twain – “You’re Still the One” (1998, #2 US)

Shania Twain’s 1998 hit “You’re Still the One” is a timeless country-pop classic. The song’s heartfelt lyrics, catchy melody, and Twain’s powerful vocals made it an instant fan favorite and a chart-topping hit. The song’s message of enduring love struck a chord with listeners around the world, propelling “You’re Still the One” to become one of the most iconic love songs of the 90s. The song’s commercial success helped solidify Twain’s status as a superstar in the music industry, and it has continued to resonate with audiences to this day. “You’re Still the One” remains a beloved staple of the 90s, celebrated for its emotional depth and musical prowess. Its place in the cultural zeitgeist is a testament to Twain’s talent as a songwriter and performer, and to the enduring power of love in all its forms.

56. Fiona Apple – “Criminal” (1996, #21 US)

“Criminal” is a sultry and introspective single from Fiona Apple’s debut album “Tidal.” It explores themes of self-destructiveness and vulnerability, with Apple lamenting the consequences of her actions while also acknowledging her complicity in them. The song’s driving beat and Apple’s soulful vocals make for a powerful and unforgettable listening experience. The music video, directed by Mark Romanek, is equally iconic and features Apple writhing in a slinky black dress as she sings the song’s provocative lyrics.

57. Matchbox Twenty – “3 A.M.”

“3 A.M.” is a mid-tempo rock ballad from Matchbox Twenty’s debut album “Yourself or Someone Like You.” The song’s introspective lyrics were inspired by lead singer Rob Thomas’s experiences with his mother’s cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment. The poignant chorus, “She says it’s cold outside and she hands me my raincoat / She’s always worried about things like that,” is a powerful reminder of the impact that illness can have on families. The song’s stripped-down instrumentation and Thomas’s emotive vocals make for a heartfelt and memorable performance.

58. Jewel – “Who Will Save Your Soul” (1996, #11 US)

“Who Will Save Your Soul” is a folk-inspired single from Jewel’s debut album “Pieces of You.” The song’s lyrics address themes of spirituality and self-discovery, encouraging listeners to search for meaning beyond material possessions. Jewel’s plaintive vocals and acoustic guitar playing create a sense of intimacy and sincerity, making the song an instant classic. The music video, directed by Dean Karr, features Jewel busking in a subway station and has become an iconic representation of her early years as a struggling musician.

59. Bell Biv DeVoe – “Poison” (1990, #2 US)

“Poison” is a classic New Jack Swing track from Bell Biv DeVoe’s debut album of the same name. With its infectious groove, catchy chorus, and clever wordplay, the song quickly became a staple of 90s R&B and hip-hop. The lyrics caution against the dangers of love and lust, comparing them to a toxic substance. The music video, directed by Lionel C. Martin, features the group performing slick dance moves against a futuristic backdrop, cementing their status as one of the era’s most influential acts.

60. Sophie B. Hawkins – “Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover” (1992, #5 US)

“Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover” is a sultry and provocative single from Sophie B. Hawkins’s debut album “Tongues and Tails.” The song’s lyrics express Hawkins’s desire for a romantic relationship with someone who is already involved with someone else. With its driving beat and catchy chorus, the song became a breakout hit for Hawkins, earning her a reputation as one of the era’s most exciting new artists. The music video, directed by S. Pelligrino, features Hawkins performing against a backdrop of swirling colors and psychedelic imagery, capturing the song’s sensual and otherworldly vibe.

61. Sheryl Crow – “All I Wanna Do” (1993, #2 US)

Sheryl Crow’s “All I Wanna Do” is a fun and infectious pop-rock anthem that quickly became a classic after its release in 1993. The song reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won Crow several awards, including the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. With its upbeat tempo, catchy chorus, and witty lyrics about living in the moment and enjoying life’s simple pleasures, “All I Wanna Do” perfectly captures the carefree spirit of the ’90s. Crow’s distinctive voice and the song’s upbeat, guitar-driven sound make it a timeless classic that continues to be enjoyed by fans of all ages.

62. Live – “I Alone” (1994)

“I Alone” is an alternative rock classic by the band Live, released in 1994. The song features a driving rhythm, soaring vocals, and intricate guitar work that exemplify the band’s unique style. The lyrics are introspective and poetic, exploring themes of self-discovery and personal growth. The chorus, with its haunting refrain of “I alone love you,” is both melancholic and anthemic, resonating with fans who have been moved by Live’s emotionally charged performances. “I Alone” remains a beloved song in the band’s catalog and a standout example of the power and passion that characterized the alternative rock movement of the ’90s.

63. The Notorious B.I.G. feat. Mase & Puff Daddy – “Mo Money Mo Problems”

“Mo Money Mo Problems” is a classic hip-hop track featuring The Notorious B.I.G., Mase, and Puff Daddy. Released in 1997, the song became an instant hit, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With its infectious beat, catchy hook, and larger-than-life production, “Mo Money Mo Problems” perfectly captures the opulent excess of the late ’90s rap scene. The lyrics are playful and boastful, reflecting the extravagant lifestyles of the artists and their peers. The song remains a beloved staple of hip-hop culture and a testament to the immense talent of The Notorious B.I.G., one of the most influential rappers of all time.

64. The Presidents of the United States of America – “Peaches” (1995)

“Peaches” is a quirky and playful rock song by The Presidents of the United States of America, released in 1995. The track features catchy guitar riffs, humorous lyrics, and an infectious chorus that celebrates the simple pleasure of eating peaches. With its upbeat tempo and sing-along quality, “Peaches” became an instant favorite among alternative rock fans and helped establish the band’s unique sound and style. The song remains a beloved classic of the ’90s alternative scene and a testament to the enduring appeal of catchy, guitar-driven rock music.

65. Digital Underground – “The Humpty Dance” (1990, #11 US)

“The Humpty Dance” is a funky and irreverent hip-hop classic by Digital Underground, released in 1990. The song features a catchy bassline, witty lyrics, and a memorable chorus that invites listeners to “do the Humpty Hump.” With its fun-loving spirit and playful references to ’80s pop culture, “The Humpty Dance” quickly became a hit, reaching #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track helped establish Digital Underground as one of the most innovative and influential acts of the early ’90s hip-hop scene, paving the way for the genre’s continued evolution and experimentation.

66. Edwin McCain – “I’ll Be” (1998, #5 US)

“I’ll Be” is a heartwarming and romantic ballad by Edwin McCain, released in 1998. The song features a soulful vocal performance, tender acoustic guitar, and lyrics that express a deep and abiding love. With its heartfelt sincerity and stirring melody, “I’ll Be” quickly became a favorite among fans of pop and adult contemporary music. The song’s popularity was further cemented by its inclusion in several popular films and TV shows, making it a cherished part of the ’90s musical canon and a beloved example of the power of love to move and inspire.

67. Deee-Lite – “Groove Is In The Heart” (1990, #4 US)

“Groove Is In The Heart” is a funky and upbeat dance classic by Deee-Lite, released in 1990. The song features a driving bassline, infectious horn samples, and vocals that celebrate the joy and energy of the dance floor. With its catchy hooks and irresistible groove, “Groove Is In The Heart” quickly became a hit, reaching #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track helped establish Deee-Lite as one of the most innovative and influential acts of the early ’90s dance and electronic music scene, inspiring a generation of artists and fans with its infectious energy and creative spirit.

68. Will Smith – “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” (1998, #1 US)

Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” is a fun and upbeat hip-hop track by Will Smith, released in 1998. The song features a catchy sample from Sister Sledge’s “He’s the Greatest Dancer,” a lively beat, and lyrics that encourage listeners to let loose and dance. With its infectious energy and catchy hooks, “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” quickly became a hit, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track helped solidify Will Smith’s status as a leading figure in the world of hip-hop and pop music, inspiring countless fans to embrace their inner dancer and enjoy the simple pleasures of a good beat.

69. Korn – “Freak on a Leash” (1998)

“Freak on a Leash” is a heavy and intense nu-metal track by Korn, released in 1998. The song features distorted guitars, powerful vocals, and a driving rhythm section that combine to create a sonic assault on the senses. With its raw intensity and unapologetic aggression, “Freak on a Leash” quickly became a favorite among fans of alternative and metal music, helping to establish Korn as one of the most influential and groundbreaking acts of the ’90s rock scene. The track remains a beloved example of the power of heavy music to express raw emotion and connect with listeners on a visceral level.

70. Arrested Development – “Tennessee” (1992, #6 US)

“Tennessee” is a socially conscious and soulful hip-hop track by Arrested Development, released in 1992. The song features a sample from Prince’s “Alphabet St.,” a lush musical arrangement, and lyrics that explore themes of poverty, racism, and hope. With its thoughtful message and powerful vocal performance, “Tennessee” quickly became a hit, reaching #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track helped establish Arrested Development as one of the most innovative and socially conscious acts of the early ’90s hip-hop scene, inspiring a generation of artists and fans with its commitment to meaningful music and positive change.

71. Barenaked Ladies – “One Week” (1998, #1 US)

Barenaked Ladies’ “One Week” is an upbeat pop-rock track that blends catchy melodies and playful lyrics. Released in 1998, it quickly climbed to the top of the US charts, propelled by its infectious energy and memorable chorus. The song’s lyrics are packed with pop culture references, rapid-fire wordplay, and tongue-twisting rhymes that make it a fun and quirky singalong. Musically, “One Week” features driving guitar riffs, punchy drums, and a bouncy bassline that keeps the energy high throughout. It’s a quintessential ’90s hit that remains a beloved classic to this day.

72. Marcy Playground – “Sex and Candy” (1998, #5 US)

Marcy Playground’s “Sex and Candy” is a sultry, atmospheric alternative rock hit from 1998. The song’s hypnotic groove is built around a slinky guitar riff and a simple, yet effective drumbeat. Lead singer John Wozniak’s vocals are hazy and seductive, drawing the listener into the song’s intimate and mysterious world. Lyrically, “Sex and Candy” is a surreal, stream-of-consciousness meditation on desire and lust. The song’s hypnotic quality and memorable chorus made it a hit, reaching the top five of the US charts and becoming a beloved alt-rock classic.

73. Cher – “Believe” (1999, #1 US)

Cher’s “Believe” is a dance-pop anthem that became one of the biggest hits of 1999. The song features a catchy, pulsing beat and soaring synthesizers that create an irresistible energy on the dance floor. Cher’s distinctive, Auto-Tuned vocals became the signature sound of the song, setting it apart from other dance-pop tracks of the era. Lyrically, “Believe” is an empowering anthem about moving on from heartbreak and finding strength in oneself. The song’s infectious energy, memorable hook, and iconic vocals made it a cultural phenomenon, reaching the top of the US charts and becoming a timeless classic of the late ’90s.

74. Kris Kross – “Jump” (1992, #1 US)

Kris Kross’ “Jump” is a high-energy, infectious hip-hop track that became a massive hit in 1992. The song’s catchy chorus and driving beat are built around a sample of “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5, giving it a classic Motown vibe. The duo’s playful, youthful rhymes and call-and-response vocals make “Jump” a fun and easy-to-sing-along party anthem. The accompanying music video, featuring the duo’s trademark backwards clothes, became an iconic visual for the song. “Jump” was a breakthrough hit for Kris Kross, reaching the top of the US charts and becoming one of the most memorable hip-hop tracks of the early ’90s.

75. Alice in Chains, “Man in the Box”

Alice in Chains’ “Man in the Box” is a brooding, heavy rock song that became a defining track of the grunge era. Released in 1990, the song’s dark, ominous guitar riffs and haunting vocal melodies captured the mood of the early ’90s alternative rock scene. The lyrics explore themes of isolation, control, and societal pressure, and the song’s iconic chorus has become a staple of rock radio. “Man in the Box” is a powerful statement from a band that would go on to become one of the most influential and enduring acts of the grunge era.

76. Blues Traveler – “Run-around” (1995, #8 US)

Blues Traveler’s “Run-around” is a catchy, upbeat blues-rock song that became a hit in 1995. The song’s infectious harmonica riff and upbeat tempo give it a lively energy that makes it a popular choice for live performances. Lead singer John Popper’s soulful, dynamic vocals and rapid-fire harmonica solos showcase the band’s impressive musicianship. Lyrically, “Run-around” explores themes of dishonesty and deceit in relationships, and the song’s memorable chorus has become a singalong favorite. “Run-around” is a classic example of the Blues Traveler’s signature blend of blues, rock, and jam band improvisation.

77. Ice Cube – “It Was a Good Day” (1992, #15 US)

Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day” is a classic hip-hop track from 1992 that tells the story of a day in the life of the legendary rapper. The song’s smooth, laid-back beat and funky bassline provide the perfect backdrop for Ice Cube’s vivid and witty lyrics. “It Was a Good Day” is a celebration of life’s simple pleasures, from a good meal to a pickup basketball game to a successful date. The song’s catchy chorus and memorable samples have made it a staple of hip-hop radio and a beloved track of the ’90s golden era.

78. Lenny Kravitz – “Are You Gonna Go My Way” (1993)

Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way” is a powerful rock anthem that showcases the singer’s signature blend of classic rock and soul influences. The song’s explosive guitar riff and driving beat create an urgent energy that makes it a standout track from Kravitz’s discography. The song’s lyrics are a call to action, urging the listener to join Kravitz on a journey of self-discovery and liberation. “Are You Gonna Go My Way” was a major hit in 1993, and the song’s video, featuring Kravitz’s rockstar persona and iconic dreadlocks, became an iconic visual of the ’90s music scene.

79. Meredith Brooks – “Bitch” (1997, #2 US)

Meredith Brooks’ “Bitch” is a rebellious, feminist anthem that became a hit in 1997. The song’s driving guitar riff and catchy chorus made it an instant favorite on rock radio, and the lyrics, which explore the complexities of female identity and empowerment, struck a chord with listeners. “Bitch” is a bold and unapologetic statement from Brooks, who sings with a fierce intensity that captures the song’s rebellious spirit. The track’s enduring popularity has made it a fixture of ’90s nostalgia and a beloved feminist anthem.

80. Right Said Fred – “I’m Too Sexy” (1992, #1 US)

Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” is a tongue-in-cheek dance-pop hit that took the world by storm in 1992. The song’s playful, upbeat melody and humorous lyrics, which poke fun at the fashion industry’s obsession with beauty and sex appeal, made it an instant classic. The track’s infectious chorus and memorable hook made it a favorite of dance clubs and parties around the world, and the video, featuring the band’s shirtless, buffed-up look, became an iconic visual of the ’90s music scene. “I’m Too Sexy” remains a beloved and irreverent classic of the era.

81. The Cranberries – “Linger” (1993, #8 US)

“Linger” by The Cranberries is a captivating alternative rock ballad that was released in 1993. The song features Dolores O’Riordan’s signature vocals that convey a sense of yearning and longing, while the jangly guitars and melodic bassline create a dreamy and ethereal atmosphere. The lyrics speak of a love that won’t fade away and a desire to hold onto memories of a past relationship. The song’s catchy chorus and emotional depth helped it climb to number 8 on the US charts. “Linger” remains an iconic track that showcases The Cranberries’ unique sound and O’Riordan’s exceptional talent as a vocalist and songwriter.

82. Cypress Hill – “Insane In The Brain” (1993, #19 US)

“Insane In The Brain” is a classic hip hop track released in 1993 by the legendary Cypress Hill. The song features a catchy and instantly recognizable beat, with funky horns and a heavy bassline that will get your head nodding. B-Real’s distinctive nasal voice and catchy lyrics about marijuana use and living life on the edge add to the song’s appeal. The infectious chorus, which includes the now-famous line “insane in the membrane,” helped the song climb to number 19 on the US charts. “Insane In The Brain” remains a beloved and influential track that showcases Cypress Hill’s unique style and contribution to hip hop culture.

83. Nelson – “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection” (1990, #1 US)

“(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection” is a power ballad by the American rock band Nelson, released in 1990. The song features harmonized vocals, catchy guitar riffs, and a memorable chorus that is sure to get stuck in your head. The lyrics express a desperate need for love and affection, and the song’s emotional intensity helped it climb to number 1 on the US charts. “Love and Affection” remains an iconic track that showcases Nelson’s unique style and contribution to the rock genre.

84. New Radicals – “You Get What You Give” (1998, #37 US)

“You Get What You Give” by the New Radicals is an alternative rock song that was released in 1998. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody, with lyrics that encourage listeners to live life to the fullest and pursue their dreams. The song’s infectious chorus and positive message helped it climb to number 37 on the US charts. The New Radicals’ distinctive sound, which blends elements of rock, pop, and soul, sets them apart from other alternative rock bands of the time. “You Get What You Give” remains a beloved track that continues to inspire and uplift listeners.

85. Snow – “Informer” (1993, #1 US)

“Informer” by Snow is a reggae fusion track that was released in 1993. The song features a distinctive beat, with Snow’s fast-paced and rhythmic vocals adding to its appeal. The lyrics, which tell the story of a criminal informant, are delivered in a unique style that blends elements of Jamaican patois and Canadian English. The song’s catchy chorus and memorable hooks helped it climb to number 1 on the US charts. “Informer” remains a popular track that is often associated with the early 90s and the rise of reggae fusion in mainstream music.

86. Geto Boys – “Mind Playing Tricks on Me” (1991, #23 US)

“Mind Playing Tricks on Me” by the Geto Boys is a hip hop classic that was released in 1991. The song features a haunting and atmospheric beat, with lyrics that speak of paranoia, anxiety, and mental health struggles. The Geto Boys’ raw and introspective lyrics, combined with their gritty and hard-hitting style, make “Mind Playing Tricks on Me” a powerful and thought-provoking track. The song’s innovative use of a sample from Isaac Hayes’ “Hung Up on My Baby” helped it climb to number 23 on the US charts. “Mind Playing Tricks on Me” remains a timeless and influential track that speaks to the human experience.

87. Duncan Sheik – “Barely Breathing” (1997, #16 US)

“Barely Breathing” by Duncan Sheik is an alternative rock ballad that was released in 1997. The song features a simple yet effective melody, with Sheik’s introspective lyrics and soothing vocals adding to its emotional impact. The song’s dreamy and atmospheric sound, combined with its themes of heartbreak and existentialism, helped it climb to number 16 on the US charts. “Barely Breathing” remains a beloved track that showcases Sheik’s unique style and contribution to the alternative rock genre.

88. Montell Jordan – “This Is How We Do It” (1995, #1 US)

“This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan is a classic R&B and hip hop track that was released in 1995. The song features a catchy beat, with Jordan’s smooth and confident vocals delivering lyrics about partying and having a good time. The song’s iconic chorus, which includes the now-famous line “this is how we do it,” helped it climb to number 1 on the US charts. “This Is How We Do It” remains a timeless and beloved track that continues to be a staple of 90s R&B and hip hop playlists.

89. The Breeders – “Cannonball” (1993)

“Cannonball” by The Breeders is an alternative rock classic that was released in 1993. The song features a distinctive bassline and driving guitar riff, with Kim Deal’s vocals adding to its infectious energy. The song’s catchy chorus, which includes the memorable line “I’ll be your whatever you want,” helped it become a commercial and critical success. “Cannonball” remains a beloved track that showcases The Breeders’ unique style and contribution to the alternative rock genre.

90. Liz Phair – “Never Said” (1993)

“Never Said” by Liz Phair is an indie rock track that was released in 1993. The song features a stripped-down sound, with Phair’s raw and honest lyrics and vocals adding to its emotional impact. The song’s themes of insecurity, self-doubt, and the desire for independence resonated with many listeners and helped it gain a cult following. “Never Said” remains a beloved track that showcases Phair’s unique voice and contribution to the indie rock genre. The song has since become a staple of 90s rock playlists and a timeless classic.

91. EMF – “Unbelievable” (1991, #1 US)

“Unbelievable” by EMF is a high-energy, dance-rock track released in 1991. The song features a driving beat, catchy guitar riffs, and a distinctive rap-style vocal delivery that is both playful and irreverent. The song’s lyrics express a sense of amazement and excitement, urging listeners to let go and enjoy the moment. With its infectious melody and upbeat tempo, “Unbelievable” quickly became a massive hit, reaching the number one spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning the band widespread critical acclaim. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the early 90s alternative music scene.

92. Paula Cole – “I Don’t Want to Wait” (1997, #11 US)

“I Don’t Want to Wait” is a soulful and introspective ballad by Paula Cole, released in 1997. The song showcases Cole’s powerful, emotive vocals and features a contemplative, piano-driven melody that builds to an anthemic chorus. The lyrics express a longing for connection and a desire to break free from the constraints of everyday life, capturing the sense of restlessness and yearning that many people experience. “I Don’t Want to Wait” became a major hit upon its release, reaching the top 20 of the US Billboard Hot 100 and cementing Cole’s place as a leading voice in the alternative music scene of the late 90s. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of its era.

93. Lisa Loeb – “Stay (I Missed You)” (1994, #1 US)

“Stay (I Missed You)” is a poignant acoustic ballad by Lisa Loeb, released in 1994. The song features Loeb’s delicate and expressive vocals, accompanied by a simple guitar riff that evokes a sense of intimacy and vulnerability. The lyrics express a sense of longing and regret, capturing the emotions of a person who has missed an opportunity to connect with someone they care about. “Stay (I Missed You)” became a massive hit upon its release, reaching the number one spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning Loeb widespread critical acclaim. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the mid-90s alternative music scene.

94. Sarah McLachlan – “Building a Mystery” (1997, #13 US)

“Building a Mystery” is a haunting and atmospheric ballad by Sarah McLachlan, released in 1997. The song features McLachlan’s ethereal and emotive vocals, layered over a brooding, atmospheric instrumental track. The lyrics explore themes of deception and self-discovery, reflecting on the ways in which people hide their true selves from the world. “Building a Mystery” became a major hit upon its release, reaching the top 20 of the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning McLachlan widespread critical acclaim. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the late 90s alternative music scene, known for its haunting melodies and introspective lyrics.

95. Gerardo – “Rico Suave” (1991, #7 US)

“Rico Suave” is a playful and infectious Latin pop track by Gerardo, released in 1991. The song features a driving dance beat, catchy guitar riffs, and Gerardo’s distinctive, charismatic vocal delivery. The lyrics celebrate the good life, expressing a sense of confidence and swagger that captures the spirit of the early 90s party scene. “Rico Suave” became a massive hit upon its release, reaching the top ten of the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning Gerardo widespread critical acclaim. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the early 90s Latin pop scene, known for its infectious energy and irreverent lyrics.

96. Missy Elliott – “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” (1997)

“The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” is a ground-breaking hip-hop track by Missy Elliott, released in 1997. The song features Elliott’s distinctive, futuristic production style, incorporating elements of funk and R&B to create a unique sonic landscape. The lyrics are full of attitude and swagger, showcasing Elliott’s confident and innovative approach to hip-hop music. “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” was a critical and commercial success upon its release, earning Elliott widespread acclaim and cementing her status as one of the most influential artists of the late 90s hip-hop scene. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its infectious beat and iconic music video.

97. Prince & The New Power Generation – “Gett Off” (1991, #27 US)

“Gett Off” is a funky and energetic track by Prince & The New Power Generation, released in 1991. The song features Prince’s trademark falsetto vocals, backed by a driving, danceable beat and a groovy bass line. The lyrics are playful and irreverent, expressing a sense of liberation and sexual freedom that was typical of Prince’s music at the time. “Gett Off” was a hit upon its release, reaching the top 30 of the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning Prince widespread critical acclaim. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the early 90s funk and dance music scene, known for its infectious energy and Prince’s electrifying performance.

98. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Achy Breaky Heart” (1992, #4 US)

“Achy Breaky Heart” is a country pop classic by Billy Ray Cyrus, released in 1992. The song features a catchy, upbeat melody, driven by a prominent guitar riff and Cyrus’s distinctive, twangy vocals. The lyrics are simple and heartfelt, expressing the pain and heartache of a failed relationship in a way that is both relatable and uplifting. “Achy Breaky Heart” was an instant hit upon its release, reaching the top five of the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning Cyrus widespread critical acclaim. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the early 90s country music scene, known for its infectious energy and catchy chorus.

99. Public Enemy – “911 Is a Joke” (1990)

“911 Is a Joke” is a politically charged hip-hop track by Public Enemy, released in 1990. The song addresses issues of systemic racism and inequality in the American healthcare system, using a mix of satire, humor, and righteous anger to call out the hypocrisy and injustice of the system. The track features Public Enemy’s trademark aggressive production style, incorporating elements of funk, rock, and soul to create a unique sonic landscape. “911 Is a Joke” was a critical and commercial success upon its release, earning Public Enemy widespread acclaim and cementing their status as one of the most influential groups of the early 90s hip-hop scene.

100. Fastball – “The Way” (1998)

“The Way” is a catchy and introspective rock track by Fastball, released in 1998. The song features a memorable guitar riff, melodic vocals, and reflective lyrics that explore themes of longing and nostalgia. The track’s catchy chorus and upbeat melody make it a crowd-pleaser, while its thoughtful lyrics give it a deeper emotional resonance. “The Way” was a hit upon its release, reaching the top five of the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning Fastball widespread critical acclaim. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the late 90s alternative rock scene, known for its catchy hook and emotional depth.