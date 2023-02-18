R&B singer-songwriter Aqyila has been nothing short of a runaway success over the past couple of years. Releasing tracks such as “Pressure” and “Vibe For Me” to critical acclaim, she has now kicked off the year with the official video release for her latest single, “OH!”, out today via Sony Music Canada. The music video, directed by Nathan Lau (Anders, Tobias), features Aqyila at her brilliant best as she reclaims her broken heart in a love story turned sour.

Penned in Los Angeles, the Toronto based singer-songwriter is expressing herself with a passion for music that is evident in everything she touches. With cascading harmonies that allow her voice to soar, her relationship with the camera elevates the songstress to the next level. Following a theme that everyone that has ever loved can relate to, the trials and tribulations of a failing relationship are interspersed with her vocal performance. “OH!” sees Aqyila in her best light – strong, resilient and powerful, she is proving to be the queen of her own destiny with the props to support her.

“The making of “OH!” was so amazing and fluid,” Aqyila says. “That’s the beauty of music, when you hear a song and you’re able to connect it to a memory, it means even more to you. I love when a song tells a story.”

The power of the sisterhood lies deep within and the journey that “OH!” tells is a delightful reminder that we can recover from the pain and the loss. An intoxicating beat and a commercial arrangement give the song more than some bang for your buck. It opens up a treasure trove of riches and then some.

Enjoy the ride as she stands up for her rights and demands to be loved on her own terms. OH! is more than just an exclamation. It is a statement that a world with Aqyila in it is a much better place to live.

About Agyila:

Singer-songwriter Aqyila is bringing soulful anthems back to R&B music. Big, shiny, hopeful ones, that is. The goal was first achieved last year when the Canadian talent dropped “Vibe for Me (Bob for Me)”—her first official single with Sony Music Entertainment Canada. The song— nominated at the 2022 JUNO Awards for ‘Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year’—is full of infectious island-inspired hooks that echo her Jamaican roots and, like some of Aqyila’s favorite artists, blends and bends pop, soul, and R&B genres. Her music is backed by a strong message, which relays the glories of sisterhood, positivity, and self-acceptance, all things Aqyila swears by. With her previous release, “Pressure,” a sultry, but fun R&B track, the young star celebrated themes of self-confidence. Now, as she returns with “OH!,” Aqyila begins to explore life’s inevitable and sometimes hurtful rites of passage.

