Beseja “CaddyMack” Moses who is the writer, producer and lead singer of the psychedelic funk and alternative R&B collective, Cadillac Muzik have released their unique new song “El Dorado Sky”.

“El Dorado Sky” will be the first record the band has released since their last independently released song “SpaceCowboy”.

“Eldorado Sky” may be one of the band’s most unique & eclectic records yet. It was created with a nostalgic old-school style combined with a modern-day vibe. The record was inspired by the funk, soul and rock legends, Jimi Hendrix, Funkadelic, Rick James, & Sly Stone.

Cadillac Muzik is an American psychedelic soul/funk and alternative hip hop fusion band hailing from San Antonio, Texas. They specialize in music production, live performance and songwriting.

The band includes the talented San Antonio-based artists, Beseja “CaddyMack” Moses and Scott “DaddyDvil” Campbell. The band Cadillac Muzik was inspired by Moses’ uncle, Jimmy Sampson – who was a member of the internationally renowned Ohio Players.

This music collective envisions itself as modern-day leaders of new age soul, blazing a trail for new independent funk & soul music creatives to be recognized.

The band members got their start when rapping with other family members in the group THK (Texas Hard Knocks) in 2003. By 2010 they had confidently found their Southern hip-hop soul sound. Since 2012, the collective has released an impressive 18 albums, EPs and singles.

They’ve been recognised with coveted spots on Billboard’s R&B charts and Cadillack Musik is now considered one of San Antonio’s most influential music groups with their unique sound and vibe.

“El Dorado Sky” is out now and streaming across all the usual platforms – make sure you add this to your playlists.

