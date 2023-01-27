Washington-born R&B singer, Kevin Ross released his new single “Look My Way” on Friday, January 27 on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms. This is the first single for this talented young artist and will be featured on the upcoming ‘Midnight Microdose’ Two Song project.

“Look My Way” is a song about the thrill associated with the early stages of infatuation. This exciting new single has undertones of classic R&B and is inspired by the early recordings of the Jackson 5. The song is layered with harmonious silky background vocals and dreamy rhythmics that complement Ross’ passionate and poised performance at the surface.

In this sublime new single, Kevin Ross contemplates his hopeful and passion-fueled desire for an unattainable woman singing about all he can do to get her attention.

At each chorus, he stays persistent as he sings, “I gotta make you look my way, because baby, there’s a lot of love on this side to give.” Influenced by the inherent romance embedded in classic R&B, “Look My Way” is a musical celebration of iconic influences through a smooth and modern lens.

Kevin Ross continues to make a standout achievement in R&B as an independent artist. His most recent single “Sweet Release” is currently in the Top 10 position on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart and broke the record as longest run with a #1 requested song on Sirius XM’s Heart & Soul. Kevin Ross is the “Master P” of R&B.

Singersroom asked Kevin Ross what drives him to create music and he said:

“I never wait around for anybody,” he explains. “I’m always making music with collaborators and by myself. Producing is part of who I was supposed to be all along as an artist. That’s not just an artist who can sing, but an artist who can write, produce, perform, and execute at the highest level possible in order to deliver to the masses.”

A complete artist (songwriter, producer, singer, performer) and creator of his own music label, Art Society Music Group (ASMG), Kevin Ross is rising to the forefront of the culture with #1 Billboard entries on the Adult R&B Chart, countless sold-out shows, and more than 100 million streams across platforms.

Along the way, he has picked up nominations at the Soul Train Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and iHeart Radio Music Awards. Credits / collaborations include artists such as Ty Dolla Sign, Kevin Hart, Ne-Yo, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, T.I., Tank, Lecrae, and Toni Braxton to name a few.

Kevin Ross will continue to forge ahead with more music in 2023 under his artist-owned label

Art Society Music Group (ASMG).

“Look My Way” is out now and is one to add to your playlists.

