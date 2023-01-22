On January 14, the talented R&B quartet, Khemistry released their debut single, “Don’t Stay Mad” on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms.

Khemistry’s musical vision is based on delivering the emotion, storytelling and harmonies of 90s-influence R&B. Their lyrics and storytelling focuses on themes of love, emotion and heartache. Their music is influenced by the 90s vocal harmony group Boyz II Men, Dru Hill, Jagged Edge, Jodeci, New Edition and similar artists.

The quartet Khemistry hailed from Clarksville, Tennessee and the group formed in 2022 combining forces of their solo acts: “Sangin Boy,” Jay Simmz, Terrell O’Neal and Mike Rich. Khemistry rapidly grew their fan base by continuously streamed their live sets on TikTok – creating a growing legion of fans hungry for the impeccable combination of love, emotion, storytelling and heart-wrenching melodies that defined previous eras of R&B. In a very short time, Khemistry’s videos have racked up more than two million streams across social platforms.

With over 60,000 followers on TikTok, it’s no surprise that their latest hit, “Don’t Stay Mad” has been eagerly anticipated by their fans.

The emotional ballad “Don’t Stay Mad” was written by Brian Lewis and produced by Isaac Bam Richardson and Jeremy Nixon.

Khemistry’s Mike Rich explains what inspired them to write the song:

“Messing up in a relationship is a reality and after the countless sorrys and apologies when there’s nothing left to say, all you can do is beg your partner to take you back. Sometimes the best thing is to admit you were wrong, try to see the situation from the other side and promise to do better.”

The single “Don’t Stay Mad” tells the story of a night out, stepping out, the fallout and the broken heart that follows, with an enduring plea for forgiveness. Bursting with heartfelt, four-part harmony, the new single showcases Khemistry’s rich blend of smooth, soulful vocals reminiscent of R&B’s golden era.

“Don’t Stay Mad” is out now and streaming on all the usual platforms and is a must-add to your playlists.



