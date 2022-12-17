Geneva featuring S4G4 releases new single “Larry Hoover”

On Tuesday, December 13, 2023 Geneva along with S4G4 released their new single “Larry Hoover” on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms. “Larry Hoover” was produced by Beatsbymour and composers were: Yuri Koller, Geneva Alexandra Bokowski, Demyn Joel Cruz and Erfan Farahdel.

The talented singer/songwriter has had a steadily busy couple of years of songwriting and recording, gearing up for a steady stream of single releases throughout 2023, including collaborations with other up-and-coming Toronto artists Basi Azul and EverythingOShauN.

Geneva’s dreamy hybrid blend of electronic, RnB and pop has been refined into a soul-soothing palette of warm sonic textures, ethereal vibes and scintillating sensations – with a solid infusion of urban grit for good measure.

In this hypnotic new single, the genre-agnostic underground songstress Geneva collaborates with local Toronto hip hop and R&B duo S4G4. This surprise slow-burn song is produced by up-and-coming female producer Mour. It’s perfect for a nighttime ride in the whip as the weather starts to dip below zero.

Moody, introspective and honest without sacrificing any power, “Larry Hoover” goes hard, showcasing each artist’s respective energy and vocals while blending seamlessly. While “Larry Hoover” has a chill, laidback quality, the track also possesses an understated build that makes the song feel at home on any current banger/R&B-centric playlist.

Geneva now has a growing catalog of past releases ranging from chill downtempo electronic, to house, to alt-RnB and encompassing collaborations with the likes of B. Bravo, Boddhi Satva, Felix Snow, Adam Tune of Keys N Krates and Lucian. She’s managed to defy convention while demonstrating an innate songwriting sensibility.

She refers to her sound as “futuristic throwback music”; forward-thinking and modern, yet classic and nostalgic.

Coming of age in the effervescent crossfire of convergent rave and hip hop scenes left an indelible mark on Geneva creatively; heavily inspired by everything from Chicago house to gangsta rap, 70s soul to techno, Geneva’s work has evolved into a compelling hybridized style all her own.

Geneva has been compared to artists like Kali Uchis, Jessy Lanza, LION BABE, and of course Sade. Her smooth, rich tone, emotive delivery and finely honed songwriting chops put her in the same lane as some of today’s most exciting crossover artists in the pop, electronic and RnB realm.

“Larry Hoover” is out now and streaming on all the usual platforms. It’s a must-add for your indie-R&B playlists.

