R&B trio 4PM releases new single “Some of the Time”

Talented trio, 4PM (also known as the Pena Brothers) are releasing their sublime new single “Some of the Time” on Friday, December 16, 2022 on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms.

4PM were first formed in 1991 (as an Acapella group called “IV Real”) where they began competing in talent shows in and around Baltimore, Maryland. Band members are Roberto Pena Jr, Larry McFarland, Martiz (Marty) Ware and Reney (Ray) Pena.

In 1994 while performing one of their original songs at a party in New York City, they were discovered by a record label executive. A few short weeks later they were signed to a deal and started recording their very first album under the new name “4pm” which is an acronym for “For Positive Music”.

In 1995, 4PM got the #8 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their debut single “Sukiyaki” which was on the subsequent debut album entitled “Now’s The Time” (Next Plateau/Polygram Records). That record went Gold in the U.S., Canada and Japan and was certified platinum in Australia. The group immediately embarked on an international tour performing for audiences all over the globe.

In 1997, 4PM released their second studio album “A Light in the Dark” (Next Plateau). Their single “I Gave You Everything” peaked at #67 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Singles chart.

Now, almost 30 years later, the Official 4PM will release the first single and video for “Some of the Time” under their own independent label, The Official 4PM Records.

4PM’s hot new single “Some of the Time” is available for pre-order on all the usual streaming platforms and will be officially released on Friday, December 16, 2023 demanding that you add it to your playlists.



Social Media

Website – https://www.theofficial4pm.com/

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/penabrothers

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/TheOfficial4pm/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/theofficial4pm/

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@theofficial4pm

Twitter – https://twitter.com/theofficial4pm

Soundcloud – https://soundcloud.com/theofficial4pm

Reverbnation – https://www.reverbnation.com/Theofficial4pm