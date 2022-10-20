The Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows Ever

The mega Super Bowl Halftime show is the first thing that comes to anyone's mind when

mentioning NFL sports. This musical extravaganza gives an extra boost to the annual sports

championship. Hence, the fad is not merely about cheering for the favorite NFL team. Several

fans eagerly wait for the list of iconic artists performing in the show .

To this date, the gigs and eye-catchy backdrop at the halftime event gained huge viewership.

So here is the list of the greatest super bowl halftime show that created history.

Table of Content

● Super Bowl XXXVI

● Super Bowl XXXIX

● Super Bowl XLI

● Super Bowl XLVI

● Super Bowl XLVIII

● Super Bowl XLIX

● Super Bowl LI

● Super Bowl LIII

● Worst Halftime Shows

● Wrapping Up

Super Bowl XXXVI

Year: 2002

This Super Bowl halftime event was a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the 9/11 World Trade

Centre attack. The patriotic show by Ireland-based band U2 etched into the hearts of every

viewer.

Besides, the scrolling list of names with Bono singing "Where the Streets Have No Name" truly

exhibited that the whole world was feeling the pain.

Super Bowl XXXIX

Year: 2005

Paul McCartney enchanted this halftime show by performing his big-time hits, such as "Get

Back," "Drive My Car," and "Hey Jude." Undoubtedly, the legendary songwriter and singer was

a crowd-pleaser by giving the best halftime performance.

Super Bowl XLI

Year: 2007

The 140 million viewers throughout the globe had a thrilling experience during its halftime show.

Even the heavy downpour couldn't stop music icon Prince from impressing the audience. His

smart move to use rain as the prop while singing his famous song Purple Rain instantly became

the show's charm.

Super Bowl XLVI

Year: 2012

Giants defeating the Patriots during the annual league wasn't the only reason to return home

with a wide smile. The Super Bowl Halftime show mesmerized a plethora of viewers with mind-

boggling performances.

From queen Madonna and hip-hop star Nicki Minaj to rapper MIA and Cee Lo Green, the

grandeur of this show set the stage on fire. Undoubtedly, you can call it a grand star-studded

event!

Super Bowl XLVIII

Year: 2014

Bruno Mars, Coldplay, and Beyonce performing on the stage – do we need to say anything else

louder? The favorite artists among the masses were all the reasons to make this halftime show

a forever hit. Mars stoled this show by replicating the dance moves of Michael Jackson as a

home age.

Super Bowl XLIX

Year: 2015

Ranked the most watched Super Bowl halftime, Katy Perry seized the moment at the

University of Phoenix Stadium by riding on a giant mechanical lion.

Other attractions of this stage show were the props like Alice in Wonderland-style chess board,

giant puppet tiger, sharks, dancing beach balls, and palm trees. Katy slaying her way through

this incredible setup was worth it!

Super Bowl LI

Year: 2017

With Lady Gaga roped in for the live performance, this 2017 NFL Super Bowl show grabbed

many eyeballs. Various key moments made this show memorable for years to come. It includes

a stellar setup swarmed by drones, Gaga zip-wiring over the stage, her Versace costume, and

zombified football characters.

We'll vote for this one if you ask what the best Super Bowl halftime performance was.

Super Bowl LIII

Year: 2019

The blocklisting of Colin Kaepernick indeed disheartened many NFL enthusiasts during the

Super Bowl LIII season. But performances by Maroon 5 with Travis Scott and Big Boi cameo

recreated the magic that the viewers remember this halftime show till now.

Worst Halftime Shows

Not every time, SB halftime shows could leave a mark on the audience's heart. Here are three

events from the past that almost backfired:

1. Super Bowl XXXIV (2000)

Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Phil Collins, Tina Turner, and Toni Braxton! The list sounds

interesting, right? Unfortunately, no big names could fascinate the audience in this Super Bowl

Halftime show.

2. Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004)

Justin Timberlake ripped off Janet Jackson's attire from her breast in front of 150 million viewers

while performing. Although both pulled up the great show, this mishap created one of the

biggest wardrobe malfunction controversies in the show's history.

3. Super Bowl XLII (2008)

The halftime show opened with chartbusters like "American Girl," yet Tom Petty couldn't throw a

memorable performance. For the Super Bowl, the audience needs something more.

Wrapping Up

Each year the Super Bowl halftime show hits differently, with positive vibes spread amongst the

fans. Seeing the remarkable lineup of artists, it's undoubtedly one of the most extraordinary NFL

shows in the world. So don't forget to book your tickets for the grand event when it's Super Bowl

time!

