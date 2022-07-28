Megaways Slots Mechanics: What It Is and How It Works?

By now, every ardent casino Casino Brango no rules bonus player knows that there are different types of games at gambling sites. The games range across different selections such as slot machines (or pokies), card and table games (like baccarat, blackjack, etc.), live casino games (live roulette, live blackjack), and video poker, and other specialty games. And when it comes to lucky tiger no deposit bonus codes pokies, there are different categories, including 3d, classic, and video slots.

However, one of the recent additions is the Megaways Slots, and it has the potential to compete with pokies. Find out what it is and how it works in this article .

The Game Concept

Several years ago, Big Time Gaming, a game developer in Australia, produced a special reel modifier called Megaways to replace the solution of pay lines. This special idea of reel modifier on a random basis has been working successfully with Megaways Slots. The first game developed in 2015 was Dragon Born; however, it became popular with the Bonanza slots. And so far, many software developers such as Blueprint Gaming, NetEnt, iSoftBet, and Red Tiger Gaming have adopted the mechanics to provide interesting gambling products for virtual casino platforms.

Well-known and widely-liked games available are White Rabbit, Bonanza, Divine Fortune, and Holy Diver.

How Does it Work?

What Megaways Slots do differently from regular fixed pay line slots is change the number of symbols appearing on the screen at every spin. With this symbol, change comes multiple winning ways – mostly hundreds to thousands. As a matter of fact, players could get between 117,649 to 248,832 ways to win. The Holy Diver game even guarantees 586,971 ways. And according to BTG, most megaways games offer an average RTP of 96.22%. The highest is the White Rabbit, having up to 97.77% RTP.



Calculating Accurately: What To Know?

Ideally, this slot has 6 reels configuration with 7 special symbols (max.). These symbols are selected at random per spin. Now, while the developer displays the megaways number on the screen, players can also calculate it for themselves. If you want to calculate, what you have to do is multiply the symbols based on the number of reels you can see – for instance, if there are 6 reels with 6 signs, that means – 6 x 6 x 6 x 6 x 6 x 6 = 46,656 ways.

How to Play to Win

The whole idea of the slot is to match 3 or more similar symbols appearing adjacently, i.e., from the left to the right side. By matching these characters, you are creating combinations for wins. You need to land enough to win higher in this game. Thus, it is different from the regular pokies that require landing identical signs on the reels randomly.

Bonus Features

Like traditional pokies, Megaways slots also have bonus features. They include:

Cascading or Tumbling Reels

After landing matching characters on the reels, they disappear to be replaced with new ones until you can no longer form combinations.

Free Spins

Sometimes, players are rewarded with free spins bonus for landing symbols in this game – just like pokies.

Other bonus features include expanding symbols, bonus buys, mystery symbols, and sticky wilds. The types available depend on the software provider.