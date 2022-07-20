New Alt-Electronic Music Combination, ID:Earth(아이디얼스)’s 7th NEW Single ‘D.T.I.’

In response to the single, “I wanted to express the beautiful relief of the bizarre,” Earth said. She completed ‘Don’t Try to Interrupt’ with the theme of “Negative Sound Is an Obstruction to Dreams.”

The single “D.T.I.” is an Alt-Electronic pop, Trip-Hop genre featuring unique and dreamy vocals, and producer JFKid participated in the arrangement, creating a new combination of alternative sensibility and electronic sound.

싱어송라이터 아이디얼스(ID:Earth)가 7월 9일 정오12시 새로운 싱글 `D.T.I.’ 를 발표했다.

이번 싱글에 대해 아이디얼스(ID:Earth)는 “기괴함 속의 아름다운 해소를 담고 싶었다” 라고 밝혔다. “부정적인 소리는 꿈을 방해하는 요소”라는 주제로 ‘Don’t Try to Interrupt’ 를 완성시켰다.

이번 싱글 ‘D.T.I.’는 일렉트로닉-트립합 장르로서 독특하면서도 몽환적인 보컬이 특징이며, 프로듀서 JFKid가 편곡으로 참여해 얼터너티브 감성과 전자 사운드의 새로운 조화가 만들어졌다.

ID:Earth is also a rising OST singer, participating in the ‘Bloody Heart’, ‘Mine’, ‘Sisyphus’, and ‘Chocolate’ OST, and was selected as the third Ost runner of the recently aired drama “Becoming Witch” and announced the new release on the 24th.

독보적인 음색과 송라이팅으로 많은 대중들의 사랑을 받고있는 ID:Earth(아이디얼스) 는 높은 시청률을 기록한 드라마 ‘붉은단심’, ‘마인’ 등 OST를 부르며 이름을 알리고 있다. 한편 현재 방영중인 드라마 ‘마녀는 살아있다’ 의 세번째 OST주자로 발탁되어 다가오는 24일 새로운 발매소식을 알렸다.

ID:Earth’s new single “Don’t Try to Interrupt” can be seen in the music video below,

https://youtu.be/UKk44-j5DPk

Also D.T.I. live performance will be released on the famous Korean artist live channel ‘Azit Live’

A new Kit Album is also available as a Much product from ID:Earth

https://kits.ly/IDEarth-DTI-en

