CryptoHours Announces Freelancer Network on Pulsechain Blockchain

CryptoHours is a brand new cryptocurrency token that will be launching on the Pulsechain Blockchain. CryptoHours is working to build a crypto based freelancer network that will enable anyone to Work, Earn & Hire using Cryptocurrency.

CryptoHours aims to bridge the gap between the online freelancer economy and cryptocurrency by providing platforms that will enable users to get paid directly in cryptocurrency when they complete online freelancer jobs. Users will be able to earn popular cryptocurrencies such as Pulsechain PLS, HEX, Bitcoin and CryptoHours Tokens via the platform. Employers likewise will be able spend top cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, USDC Coin and others to hire freelancing content.

The CryptoHours project will consist of two main websites CryptoPerHour.com and WorkYOLO.com. CryptoPerHour will be focused on basic micro jobs such as social media promotion and click and search campaigns. WorkYOLO will be for bigger jobs such as; Web Design, Article Writing, Programming, Smart Contract Development, Logo & Graphic Design, etc.

