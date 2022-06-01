Which Technologies Have Influenced The Development Of The Music Industry The Most Over The Last Few Years?

The contemporary music landscape seems to be continuously changing for as long as we can track

human creativity. Even within the span of a single decade, we notice a variety of musical trends

appearing and developing, only to disappear into an even newer variation of the genre. Most times

this change is heavily influenced, or even fully motivated by innovation in technologies – be it the

introduction of new instruments, or the development in the culture of listening to music and

appreciating its artistic values.

Within the past few years, the most prominent technological change is the further development and

a stronger reliance on digital streaming software – that has, combined with the use of smartphones,

completely revolutionised the way music is perceived, consumed, and appreciated .

In simplest terms – everything that we need (or like) has become immensely quicker, shortening our

attention spans overall – especially so when it comes to things we enjoy. If we wish to unwind with

music, we expect high-quality music to be readily available to us. We expect algorithms to know us,

to suggest further listening we are likely to enjoy based on the music we actively consume – and we

don’t have much tolerance for the music that doesn’t really fit our taste.

Ease And Efficiency

Another peculiar example of how technology has changed our preferences is the decrease in our

need and wish to interact with others when we don’t see it as necessary. Many activities that were

traditionally dependent on other people now have their technological counterparts that we often

prefer precisely because they are more comfortable and more fitting to our contemporary way of

life.

This is not just evident within the online music industry. Online gaming is a perfect example of this

shift – growing in popularity because they are premised on the notion of being comfortable while

gambling and being able to do it from the comfort of your own home, without depending on other

people, or having to interact with them. For example, 32Red online blackjack UK presents an

innovative alternative to the game of blackjack that was up until recently an activity exclusively

reserved for the player and the dealer. However, the blackjack offered by 32Red has maintained all

other elements of the experience, but has made it a bit more comfortable, a bit more flexible, and

not at all dependent on interacting with others – making it much more appealing to contemporary

users.

In music, we see this same trend occurring with live performances – which, in some genres, do not

depend on a physical human presence performing for the audience, but are rather focused on the

experience of music on its own. A bit more extreme versions of the same sentiment are the

increasingly interesting hologram performances, or a continuously developing strive to produce

independent AI composers.

Has Streaming Changed The Way We Consume Music?

Many proponents of the idea that streaming has fully changed the face of music argue that the most

significant change is that albums no longer matter. As people construct their own playlists and

engage with new music through lists of individual recommended songs they might enjoy, the

essential role of the album as a unity and entirety of its own is diminished.

However, streaming is not the first type of technology that has separated the value of an individual

song from its musical entirety – meaning that streaming poses as big of a threat to the album, as the

mixtapes did in the mid-20th century. The only difference between mixtapes and streaming services

is that Spotify, Deezer and similar other platforms offer musicians the ability to market their music in

any preferred way. Smaller indie musicians that don’t necessarily have the funds to record a full

album get to record a song or two, release them through streaming services – and build up a fan-

base one by one.

Starting From Scratch

The last key point to keep in mind is that the development of technology has allowed the music

industry to vastly expand – and include much more artists than ever before. Recording and

producing your own music is much more accessible and affordable than it ever was before, as is the

entire process of marketing your music and building up an audience.

This tremendous democratisation of music is without a doubt a wonderful thing for the entirety of

the industry – allowing everyone with a talent to enter the industry and giving audiences the

opportunity to actively choose who they appreciate and support.

All in all, the development and active growth of streaming services is without a doubt the biggest

technological change that has happened to music in the last several decades. However, the

significance of streaming is perpetuated by other technological advancements – from smartphones

whose constant Internet access allows for more music consumption than ever before, all the way to

vast technological developments in how music is recorded, produced, edited, or mastered. Whereas

the shifts we are seeing in the contemporary music scene might seem threatening, the key thing to

keep in mind is that as long as these advancements allow for the production of more music, better

music, and a more engaging music industry – the changes that might be coming are not necessarily

so detrimental.