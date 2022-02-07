Mikey BadAss enters 2022 with a renewed music hunger.

By Jonathan P-Wright



Photo Credit: Artist Spotlight Stock Photo (Edit Now) 464576771 (shutterstock.com)

The genius of starting over

Traveling the dark and unconventional journey of rap immorality is not for an average person. Believing beyond your pain in the face of failure requires Championship DNA. Analyzing your weaknesses and making honest assessments to invoke change is not for the weak.

Thinking about your future is one thing. Changing your future is a power few people exhibit during life’s darkest moments. Understanding God’s plan for yourself includes staring into the mirror of failure and redemption. Having faith in your destiny, when the world labels it crazy requires an iron stomach and boundless courage.

Being a part of anything monumental or life-changing involves going against the grain and conventional thinking. Admitting your mistakes enables a person to connect with their purpose and build towards manifestation. However, crossing the bridge of destiny involves evolution, unthinkable pain, and fearless commitment.

Understanding the price of sacrifice in life enables a person to estimate how much they want to win. Making the right move even when it’s not comfortable, popular, or safe reflects true leadership. Converting pain into purpose is the beauty of living and not existing. Standing on the brink of failure empowers a person to jump across to God’s plan.

The evolution of MikeyBadAss continues to emerge in 2022

Mikey BadAss’s life journey reflects his birthed purpose and vision. Mikey BadAss’s passion for Hip-Hop, family, and empowering his community echoes in every verse. His music illuminates the power and influence of being self-made. Amassing over half a million plays across all streaming platforms, Mikey BadAss music continues to dominate in 2022.

Mikey BadAss is a Global Advocate of RADIOPUSHERS and RESULTSANDNOHYPE.