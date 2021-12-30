The Malta Gaming Authority has extremely strict standards for internet gambling

enterprises and only awards gambling licenses to those who meet them. Even though

the Malta Gaming Authority has a small area of jurisdiction in terms of population and

geographical area, many countries still recognize and use the

organization's licenses and gaming guidelines for their residents alone.

However, obtaining a gambling license from the Malta Gaming Authority is a difficult

task. Companies that want to do so must meet several requirements, including having

adequate funds to fund the firm, having a clear ownership structure, being competent to

provide the services they offer, working with integrity, and having no criminal ties.

If the company meets these requirements , it will be eligible for a Malta Gaming Authority

license. After receiving a license, any company that violates the MGA's rules and

regulations risks revoking its license.

How Do I Apply for A License?

The Authority has made the required processes available through its Licensee

Relationship Management System (LRMS). By logging into the LRMS and following the

basic processes, applicants can apply.

The LRMS comes with a dashboard that lets users view the status of individual

requests in real-time, ensuring transparency and efficiency. KPMG Malta understands

the challenges and opportunities that gaming companies face.

KPMG also has Global Gambling and DLT Teams, which bring together regional

experience from various jurisdictions. Because

experience from multiple centers worldwide, we can give a fully professional service that

transcends functional and geographical barriers.

How Does the Company Work?

1. Fit and Proper Test by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA)

The MGA assesses all information linked to all shareholders, UBOs, and personnel

involved in finance and management, as well as the business sustainability of the

operation, to determine if the applicant is fit and proper. In addition, probity

investigations are carried out by the MGA in collaboration with other national and

international regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies.

2. Requirements for Operations and Statutory Requirements

The applicant gets tested on the equipment needed to run the business. The

incorporation documents, operational policies and procedures, games and gaming, and

control systems, technical setup, including system, network, and application

architecture, game rules, terms, conditions, and procedures, and other documents that

may be required are all examined during this process.

3. Control by the state and private enterprise

The state does not own or run gambling establishments. On the other hand, the

National Lottery can only be operated with ministerial permission or by anyone who has

been granted a concession. When government policy dictates that certain gaming

services can only be offered if the applicant has a relevant and legitimate government

concession, the MGA will not award a gaming service license unless the applicant has a

relevant and legal government concession.

Take away

The MGA was established in 2001 to monitor the numerous aspects of the gaming

industry that fall within its purview, including providing fairness and transparency to

players who utilize gaming services, preventing crime, corruption, and money

laundering, and safeguarding young and vulnerable players.