Pygmalion: What George Bernard Shaw Could Teach Students About Management and Human Potential

The attitude of a teacher to his student can directly affect the performance of the latter. If

the teacher believes a certain student cannot perform well, their belief will come true. If

they believe the student will perform poorly, that’s likely how it shall be.

According to the Pygmalion effect, any person who mentors, educates, directs, or gives

training to others can directly affect their student performance. George Bernard Shaw

gives an example of a lady and a flower girl. The difference is in their behavior is in how

they are treated and not in their real personality.

Expectations versus performance

Through the 1960s, various studies were done on the relationship between teacher

expectations on students versus performance. The commonest question was if a

teacher’s expectations would have a prophetic fulfillment on their students regardless of

a student’s IQ.

After many years of study, the Pygmalion effect was proved right because, according to

the study, many people testified to have achieved something after another person put

high expectations on them. Based on that expectation, they worked harder, thought

harder, and searched for knowledge until they fulfilled that expectation.

In school, when instructors put higher expectations on their students, the students tend

to work harder and develop time management skills to improve performance. It is a way

to activate their potential without the use of pain or gifts.

Phases of Pygmalion effect in the classroom

Teachers may create higher expectations in their students even without their knowledge.

After exams and assignments, a teacher might create a habit of reading the results and

making reports to the student. He can also analyze the results and pin them to the report

on the board. Indirectly he has created a high level of anticipation in his students.

In the next phase, the teacher might start to make positive comments about the good

performers and negative about the poor performers. This will automatically change the

behavior of the two. Good performers will get ready mentally to perform better and some

of the poor performers will get ready to improve while others will get ready to maintain

the status quo.

The final phase will be the results. Depending on how the teacher treats the students,

the results will show in each student. Their human potential becomes affected by the

actions of their trainer or the authority above them.

Lessons learned from Pygmalion

There are a lot of lessons students can learn from George Bernard Shaw’s 1912 five-act

play. These are lessons students can apply to become performers in education and

beyond.

Consider the people under you

Always consider the bigger picture and don’t dwell on the shortcomings too much. For

example, in education, the bigger picture is completing the syllabus to help students

pass exams. Give them what is important to them, which is education regardless of

performance.

Remove the illusion

Most misunderstandings and arguments arise due to a lack of proper communication. If

it’s not done properly, the rest of the team gets an illusion that the issue has been

resolved. But since the manager or teacher knows it hasn’t, it will result in arguments

because their expectations were not met.

Don’t waste your youth

Most people look back to the time when they were young and realize they wasted too

much precious time. The challenge is that it is too late and they can only work with their

remaining time. The best lesson is to manage your time when you are young and make

the best use of it. You will have no regrets later in life.

Conclusion

In 1912, George Bernard Shaw wrote Pygmalion. His main aim was to criticize the

English society of his time because it was living in separate social classes. Students can

learn many lessons from the play but the most important are lessons about management

and human potential. They should ensure they plan to succeed but not fail.

Communication is an important aspect of success. Getting ready to adapt to change is

good but team dynamics always come into play.

