R&B Songs That Will Make You Feel Motivated and Energized

Do you wake up some mornings and feel like you have no energy and not a lot of motivation to start the

day? Perhaps you have a long day of work ahead or things are not going the way you want them to in

life. Either way, music can be a way to transform the day and allow you to feel energized and inspired.

Of course, this means that you are going to have to build a playlist. You can find power in the lyrics and

this can be enough to improve your mood. Let’s take a look at some R&B songs that will allow you to

feel uplifted and confident for the day ahead.

Whitney Houston ­– How Will I Know

Again, there are some classic songs that just make you feel good. The song called ‘ How Will I Know’ by

Whitney Houston is one of them. The beat makes you want to get up and dance while the lyrics make

you want to sing along. When your energy is raised and you feel good, this is going to provide you with

the motivation you need to get through the day. Then, when you have done everything you wanted to

do, you can partake in something as simple as going to the gym, reading a book, watching a movie on

Prime or even chancing your luck at a casino online.

Aretha Franklin – Respect

Let’s start with a classic that you are bound to know already. We are talking about ‘Respect’ by Aretha

Franklin. This song was released way back in 1967 but it continues to be an R&B song that people love

due to the beat and strong singing voice. It is a song that can make you feel empowered and good about

yourself. This is a song that will get you up and out of your bed in the morning and give you the energy

to start your day on a high.

Khalid – Know Your Worth

If you are looking for some R&B songs that are going to be catchy and put you in a good mood, then we

recommend ‘Know Your Worth’ by Khalid. This is a simple yet energizing song that has the ability to

change your day. Take a listen and see if you like it. The lyrics are simple but are all about someone that

should find someone that knows their worth.

Mariah Carey – Imperfect

Perhaps you are lacking confidence in your life. You feel like people are always judging you and you feel

left out. Maybe you are different and do not feel like anybody accepts you. It can be tempting to try to

fit in with the crowd. But, why should you? The song called ‘Imperfect’ is by Mariah Carey and the lyrics

can help you move past this hard time in your life. Know that you are the most important and it is you

that matters. Her lyrics include ‘I won’t let ‘em dim my light’ and ‘I’m gonna keep living my ‘life’.