How NBA Stars Reacted To Drake’s New Album

After a long wait, the new Drake album is finally here and fans are really exciting. The Certified Lover Boy was announced a little over a year ago, and nobody knew when it will drop. However, a few weeks ago, Drake finally posted a release date which was unexpected since it was only in few days.

The new album has some impressive features, which were expected, from Ty Dolla $sign, Kid Cudi, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, Future, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Project Pat, and Travis Scott.

It seems like the music has been on fire in the past couple of weeks as many big artists decided to release new stuff to the public.

Since Drake is a big NBA fan and made a basketball-themed song called “Forever” that launched his career, we can expect many more NBA-inspired lyrics and visuals with the new album.

Over the years, he has built quite a strong relationship with some of the best players in the NBA like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal who reacted quickly on social media.

The last big project from Drake came out a year ago when he released the song “Laugh Now Cry Later” and in the video, he expressed his true love for sports, (especially basketball) at Nike’s headquarters.

Drake was wearing the famous white suit worn by LeBron James back in the 2003 draft and Kevin Durant who on a 1v1 match with Drake.

What about the reactions to CLB?

The release date on the Drake album has a lot to do with the Kanye West beefing situation and his

new album “Donda” which was released few days before Drake’s CLB.

Just like in sports where there is a constant comparison of the greats like Michael Jordan vs LeBron

James, here we have Drake vs Kanye West.

This increased the hype even more, and basketball wasn’t to choose sides on the debate on whose album is better.

Drake’s impact in the NBA through his music is huge. We can see that even some of the teams like The New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, and LA Clippers have shared the album on social media.

The first video for the CLB album was released for the “Way 2 Sexy” song featuring Future and it is incredible. Drake also decided to include the Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Kawhi Leonard in

the video, and fans and teammates were first to react to Kawhi dance moves.

Can scene is great! A desert background, two rappers, and a professional NBA player trying to sync their dance moves, but failing, promise tons of entertainment.

Drake also included some NBA names in the songs such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t waste time to share the image on social media. Just like in any other album, Drake also dropped a few LeBron James references which is much expected.

Who else reacted?

Drake has earned retribution from names like Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, one of the top 10 best point guards in NBA history. As well as Jordan Clarkson, Victor Oladipo, Mikal Bridges, Isaiah Todd, and many more.

Some professional athletes also felt left out and shared images on social media that they are not included in Drake’s new album, such as the famous quarterback Tom Brady.

So obviously, Drake has big support from the NBA community and this album is yet to hit the billboards. It is going to be an exciting few months as we see some impressive battles between some

great music artists.

We also expect more music videos for the best performing songs on Drake’s album which will pump up its popularity even more. With that said, it is expected to see some of the songs on the top charts worldwide, and possibly breaking another record.

If you love NBA and Hip Hop then Certified Lover Boy is just the right album for you, so go ahead and check it out!