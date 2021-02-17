DFD MUSIC’s Davis Chris & Mr Foster Release New R&B Slow Jam “Stay Inside” Featuring AmoneyBoo

Listen Here: https://empire.ffm.to/stayinside

Fresh out of DFD, this new single hits right off the bat with a lot of old school flare. ¨Stay Inside¨ is a throwback track that stays true to its roots but also plays on the current state of the world. ¨Stay Inside” seems like the perfect name for a song in 2021, however, it takes on a few different meanings as you would hope music would. If you have been staying in…

This record is for you, but if you have been staying inside a lot with your partner…

This song is even more perfect for your life.

With a lights down low vibe, this single is the perfect date night at home anthem. With clever lyrics and a play on words, what first feels like another Covid song attempt quickly draws in your attention and commands the room. Incredibly reminiscent of Marvin Gaye with a 90s style beat in the background, it won´t take you long to figure out exactly what David Chris and Mr Foster are trying to hint at in their latest release. The word play is indeed a little surprising in the best way but once you hear it… you will not forget it.

With the addition of AmoneyBoo´s breathy vocal stylings, ¨Stay Inside¨ will find an audience among those who can relate to the many ways the world has changed… and the many ways that it has not changed, all at the same time. DFD MUSIC has gotten ahead of the curve on songs that help us to remember that it isn´t so bad to be on lockdown if you are on lockdown with the person that makes you glad to be alone with them.