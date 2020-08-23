Noelle Kay Releases Hit “Don’t Get Comfortable”

Listen to “Don’t Get Comfortable”: https://youtu.be/gXT6yJtzUtU

Smooth and soulful with hints of old school sampling, Noelle Kay bursts on to the scene with retro flavor. Don’t Get Comfortable, or D.G.C, pieces together melodies with an eclectic dance vibe that breaks down into a slowed down tempo making it easy to sway to… but even easier to vibe with.

If we want to talk about imagery for a moment, Kay wows in this simplistic yet throw-back video style that reminds us of the beginnings of hip-hop. Limiting effects and making it just about the artist and the local scene surrounding, graffiti and natural beauty make us feel like we are hanging out on the streets with a friend.

Perhaps what we like best about this record is that it doesn’t really feel like Saturday night but it feels like this Monday morning vibe, rolling us into the week with a laid back and honest look at love, optimism and a hint of feminism. Any woman doing her thing without any male backdrop, without any sidetracking effects, has our full respect. Making the record about music again. Making the music about the artist again. That is what Kay mastered so effortlessly in this jam and we look forward to hearing more from this up and coming artist that has a bright future ahead of her.

