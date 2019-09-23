Klenord “Shaft” Raphael hasn’t received much spotlight as some of the artists he has worked with over his long career, but he has seen just as much success, if not more, than some of those acts. A hardworking individual, Shaft embodies excellence in his career and person life. He comes from humble beginnings, not knowing that he would be the iconic music entrepreneur he is known as today.

At 15, he didn’t know what he wanted to do but that all changed during a conversation he had with his father. His father was a cab driver, and during a long car ride, the question was asked: “What do you want to be?” Shaft, at that point in his young life, couldn’t answer. His father mentioned working with computers to make good money, so it foreshadowed a future passion for him. To a boy growing up from where he grew up, that idea inspired him to eventually pursue it in college. He achieved getting his degree in Computer Science, and that spoke so much power to me. “Always make sure you have a plan B and C on hand just in case your plan A fails,” Shaft said to me in a manner in which he was giving me advice.

Great to see somebody with his platform have such a down to earth way of communicating knowledge to me. Even though I was the interviewer, I felt as If I was the interviewee but in a good way. Even with my master’s degree, I was still a student, and Shaft was my industry professor. Other ventures we talked about were his prior journeys before IT such as DJ’ing in which he changed the game by going from vinyl to CDJ. At that moment, he was dominating the NY DJ scene with a revolutionary new movement. However, another change made CDJ outdated and Shaft prospered by capitalizing from it.

The revolution of streaming platforms not only made Shaft a very successful man but change the media landscape as a whole. “Nobody thought the streaming world, as strong it was,” Shaft paused and laughed, then proceeded with “would ever change every aspect of entertainment today. Even film, television, and radio have seen a lot of changes in operations to remain relevant in the public eye.” As a pioneer in streaming technology, Shaft remains adamant in keeping the upper hand in technology. “Technology offers the blueprint for great change, but the great inventors and curators are always on top of these blueprints,” adds Shaft.

Introduction To The Music Industry And A Journey Of Perseverance

During Shaft’s ventures as a DJ, one of his coworkers took notice and told him he was a musician. So the two started bonding and began to curate music at the latter’s house. There, Shaft learned how to cultivate his musical prowess in terms of producing, which is considered a natural shift from DJing. He also began to cultivate his prowess for developing R&B beats along with his regular productions.

His friend introduced him to Bad Boy Records officials, and at first, they offered him feedback that he should make the beats faster. When he took their advice and curated faster productions, they loved it. He got his first big break after being introduced to Lil Kim. Additional, working with Black Rob and Carl Thomas put Shaft on the map. However, a setback occurred with Lil Kim going to jail, and he ended up back in the workforce. During his second time in the workforce, a crazy recount of events and some powerful connections led him back to prominence in the music industry.

He first got hired by Bernstein, but their company tanked, and JP Morgan reached out to him. He became a VP in their organization and within four years, became a liaison to the legal department. There, he found out JP Morgan and Diamond supported each other. However, that would be the last time he would work corporate as government mandates made him pick between benefits and longevity. In his words, “I picked longevity to build my legacy because I want a career where my legacy built my family’s longevity.”

What helped him get back on track after his corporate mishaps was a night where he bumped into a friend at club Phenomenon, which is now Perfection. He got back into Dj’ing for one more year, and then life swung back into his favor. He met a Power 105 connection at the club, who introduced him to famous NYC radio personality and DJ, DJ Self, and Shaft became his manager.

After that, an infamous encounter with Cardi B occurred and to refrain from current circumstances, we avoided the conversation about her. However, he did offer a quote praising her star power. “Every Time she hit the scene, people were just drawn to her,” he says.

Current Times

Today, Shaft works with multiple artists within KSR Music in which they galvanize similar successes. He works hard for the artists under KSR and was even in Haiti with artist and former Love & Hip Hop cast member Jesse Woo. His love for the Haitian culture was heightened even more when he saw Woo involve her culture’s signature dance style Compas into the video for her hit single, “Vacation.” The Compas music genre was popularized following the 1955 creation of the band Conjunto International by Nemours Jean-Baptiste.

Another artist he raved about during the interview was Hoodcelebrityy, the curator of the hit single, “Walking Trophy.” “To me, Hoodcelebrityy is a walking power move and culture movement,” he says. He then chuckled and referred to her as “a modern day savior for her home region of Jamaica.” To him, she is the “epitome of excellence” among musicians, and he loves working with her.

Artists like her are the reason he started KSR music, which is known as a mecca label with a golden ear for hits! It all started with Cardi B by putting her on Love & Hip Hop with DJ Self, which helped break ground for all of their careers. While her influence helped introduce the label into the modern limelight, it didn’t keep it there.

According to Shaft, the keys to success for running a label are “Built on trial and error; you first get an artist and plan out how they will go about their business. Not every artist succeed in the same manner. Figuring out and adapting to an avenue of artist success is the key.” It made me realize why he has been so successful as a media mogul and music entrepreneur. Another reason why he has been successful is that he does things his way; the Shaft way.

According to Shaft, there is “no one set one specific way in recruiting people around the artist, including a publicist, makeup artist, stylist, etc.. which I learned from the first artist. Then I recruited a radio person and guidance to keep track of trends.” However, he even told me that his method might not work for me or any other person looking to break an artist. He insists that people would need to “trust their instincts” to break the artist they need to break.

However, he did tell me the blueprint handed down to him in which marks the tools needed to break a musician in the industry. “The most important part is good music! Also, support, which equates to good music. If your talent is needed for somebody’s life, think of music as a vice, like a drug. The secret to this business is 10% talent, 20% network, and 70% on the timing of the universe,” Shaft told me while laughing. For such a wise man who has seen many obstacles in his life, he is a happy guy. He regularly gave thanks to God for everything he has accomplished. To him, God bless him with always “being in the know, riding the wave when it comes and not fighting it.”

How A Song Is A Hit To Him And The Future Of The Industry

“When I hear a song, the track must talk to me, before lyrics, emotions must come out,” with a quick pause right after those words, Shaft told me “at the end of the day, music brings joy and offers people an escape from the cruel realities of the world.” He encourages music artists to cultivate music that will make listeners feel better, and that will draw an audience to the musician.

As the conversation between us concluded, we discussed his insight on the future of the industry. In 5 years, according to Shaft, “current technology increase will make the field more leveled. More opportunities for people and kids as young as elementary and middle school will curate more content and make money.” It’s an amazing phenomenon that we both agreed upon that we see more youth every day who build a solid fan base to accrue more money. Education, in our opinion, is needed to ensure that the youth correctly monetizes their income to continue to increase revenue. Also, he encourages youth to show more of themselves because “fan base is based on personality.”

To summarize, I never spoke to someone so happy and willing to share insight with me. It’s encouraging to see somebody who has seen the success Shaft has seen and is willing to share this wisdom. It’s very humbling, and before we parted ways, he told me these words I will never forget. “Everything is based on karma; the way you treat people will reflect on your life. Positive actions equal positive results, so be the best you can be mind and soul,” Shaft told me with much excitement as we laughed and concluded such an amazing and insightful interview.