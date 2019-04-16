DarkChild Gospel’s “Victory” by Fred “Uncle Freddie” Jerkins III featuring Last Call reached #1 on Billboard gospel National airplay chart, after spending 19 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Indicator chart.

The single was originally apart of Jerkins’ cancer awareness project, “A Project of Healing.” Compiled of fourteen songs of faith, hope, and victory, the album was meant to help those who have been impacted by the Cancer.

Additionally, “A Project of Healing” features songs for those dealing with the loss of a loved one to Cancer.

Jerkins was joined on the project by Bishop Paul S. Morton, Lowell Pye, Darlene McCoy, Alexis Spight, Jonathan Nelson, Juanita Francis, Darwin Hobbs, Y’anna Crawley, Joann Rosario-Condrey, Preashea Hilliard, Trin-I-Tee 5:7 and Damita; along with new artists Joel Andrus and Rozina.

As a result of “Victory” reaching #1 on the Billboard Gospel National Airplay Chart, Jerkins has signed the Bermuda-based best friends of Last Call, Adrian Jones, and Tricay Astwood, to his DarkChild Gospel imprint.

“Last Call has the entire world declaring victory over their lives and I’m honored to sign them to the DarkChild Gospel family,” says Fred “Uncle Freddie” Jerkins III.

“Victory” also reached #5 on the Hot Gospel Song Charts, and brought in millions of streams.

Recently, the duo presented on the annual pre-show and performed at various music showcases at the 2019 Stellar Gospel Music Awards. The duo is continuing the celebration of its new status as a chart-topping gospel group.

Follow Last Call on social media by using the handle @LastCallWorship. Follow @FredJerkins and @DarkChildGospel on Instagram and Twitter and follow on Facebook by ‘liking’ pages for Fred Jerkins and DarkChild Gospel.