Music: Sammie – Playlist

R&B singer Sammie has been causing a stir in the R&B world and we’ve been enjoying it. Putting the focus on his artistry, he recently challenged fellow R&B singer Pleasure P to release a song on Valentine’s Day.

To maintain his consistency while holding up his side of the challenge, Sammie releases the brand new song, “Playlist.” The sensual ballad is armed and ready for the lovers holiday as it features all the ingredients for a night of sultry lovemaking and intimate connection.

“I gonna make your legs shake, I’m gonna make your bed rock,” Sammie declares.

“Playlist” follows the previously released single, “Times 10” feat. Lil Baby, the first single from Sammie’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, Everlasting, due out Mar. 1. The singer promises to deliver timeless R&B songs and create a story that showcases his maturity, taking listeners on a vocal journey.