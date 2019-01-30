Calica is an up-and-coming singer-songwriter coming out of Miami breaking onto the scene with her catchy new single, boldly-titled, “Bitch.” A sassy breakup number, the song showcases the songbird’s smooth and angelic vocals as she expresses her complicated layers of emotion.

Centering around a xylophone accompaniment with opulent vocals, the Miami native serves us a light-hearted track drowning in its own pop glory.

With a retro VHS filter and puppy cameos, Calica produced a buoyant supporting visual to deliver an encouraging message of self-empowerment. The songstress cleverly crafted a song/visual that polarizes the term “Bitch” catapulting her to become a force to be reckoned with in today’s music landscape.

Calica, a Florida-bred, began her musical journey at six years old with classical instruments. She discovered her musical prowess during her studies at a performing arts school and at the University of Miami’s School of Music. Shortly after attending, she launched her professional recording career, eventually releasing her debut single last year.

“Bitch” is the follow-up to Calica’s previous release, “Give & Take.” Both singles are slated to appear on her highly-anticipated debut album, Yes, It’s About You.

Calica’s “Bitch” is available now on all major streaming platforms. Calica explains her debut is written about all of the people and past experiences that have shaped her identity, the album is an expressive blend of modern sound and nostalgic influences.

Words by Bryson Boom Paul