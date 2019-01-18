Elle Varner left 2018 with two single releases under her belt: She gifted fans with the modern throwback “Casanova” and the enticing music video for “Loving U Blind.”

Now, the Grammy-Award winning R&B artist returns with the emotional new single, “Pour Me,” featuring rapper Wale.

“Let’s make a deal, ’cause I ain’t ballin’ / Can we keep it real? ‘Cause I hate stallin’ / Clock’s tickin’ ever slowly,” sings Varner. “You could be gettin’ to know me / But I loved you as a homie / Now I’m cryin’ and sayin’, Poor Me!”

“Pour Me” is a song about drinking, and she begins to intoxicate, Varner begins to think about a lover. Wale opens the song with a poetic verse, and comes back to conclude his thoughts near the end of the track. The instrumental for “Pour Me” is swooping, employing finely-calibrated piano keys to give the song a classic vibe.

Wale and Varner previously worked together on “Rover” in 2013.

Fans can catch Varner performing her new record on the ‘NYLA’ tour with Marsha Ambrosius, running from Jan. 27 – Mar. 17. See Varner’s appearance dates below!

Stream “Pour Me” via Spotify or iTunes.

Elle Varner dates on the Marsha Ambrosius NYLA Tour:

Jan. 29 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

Jan. 30 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Jan. 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Feb. 1 – San Diego, CA – HOB San Diego

Feb. 7 – Cleveland, OH – HOB Cleveland

Feb. 9 – Chicago, IL – Patio Theater

Feb. 10 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

Feb. 28 – South Bend, IN – Venue TBD

Mar. 1 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Mar. 2 – Fort Wayne, IN – Rhinehart Music Center

Mar. 3 – Detroit, MI – Sound Board at the Motor City Casino Hotel

Mar. 7 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

Mar. 9 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

Mar. 10 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Mar. 15 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

Mar. 16 – New Orleans, LA – HOB New Orleans

Mar. 17 – Baton Rouge, LA – The Varsity Theatre