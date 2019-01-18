Elle Varner left 2018 with two single releases under her belt: She gifted fans with the modern throwback “Casanova” and the enticing music video for “Loving U Blind.”
Now, the Grammy-Award winning R&B artist returns with the emotional new single, “Pour Me,” featuring rapper Wale.
“Let’s make a deal, ’cause I ain’t ballin’ / Can we keep it real? ‘Cause I hate stallin’ / Clock’s tickin’ ever slowly,” sings Varner. “You could be gettin’ to know me / But I loved you as a homie / Now I’m cryin’ and sayin’, Poor Me!”
“Pour Me” is a song about drinking, and she begins to intoxicate, Varner begins to think about a lover. Wale opens the song with a poetic verse, and comes back to conclude his thoughts near the end of the track. The instrumental for “Pour Me” is swooping, employing finely-calibrated piano keys to give the song a classic vibe.
Wale and Varner previously worked together on “Rover” in 2013.
Fans can catch Varner performing her new record on the ‘NYLA’ tour with Marsha Ambrosius, running from Jan. 27 – Mar. 17. See Varner’s appearance dates below!
Stream “Pour Me” via Spotify or iTunes.
Elle Varner dates on the Marsha Ambrosius NYLA Tour:
Jan. 29 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom
Jan. 30 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Jan. 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Feb. 1 – San Diego, CA – HOB San Diego
Feb. 7 – Cleveland, OH – HOB Cleveland
Feb. 9 – Chicago, IL – Patio Theater
Feb. 10 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
Feb. 28 – South Bend, IN – Venue TBD
Mar. 1 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Mar. 2 – Fort Wayne, IN – Rhinehart Music Center
Mar. 3 – Detroit, MI – Sound Board at the Motor City Casino Hotel
Mar. 7 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
Mar. 9 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
Mar. 10 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
Mar. 15 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall
Mar. 16 – New Orleans, LA – HOB New Orleans
Mar. 17 – Baton Rouge, LA – The Varsity Theatre