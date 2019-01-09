R&B songstress Lil’ Mo (real name Cynthia Dargan) and boxer husband Karl Dargan will join the cast for season 14 of WeTv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition.

Mo, a 20-year music veteran, has been open about her personal life whether it was through her music or social media, but now fans will join the journey as she repairs her marriage and regains trust.

Through a series of relationship based exercises, the couple will get to the root of their marriage issues so they can find a happy medium of love. Mo & Karl will be receiving help from the shows counselors Dr. Venus Nicolino & Dr. Ish Major who will strip them of their hip-hop lifestyles & force them back into reality in an effort to save their marriage.

“This season is better than any show I’ve ever done before,” states Lil’ Mo. “From the beginning, we were told to trust the process & be open & honest. So from then you mentally prepare yourself for whatever your spouse told them about you before you even get to the PURGE HOUSE in L.A. You learn so much about who you sleep next to. I learned MORE about myself & my husband. And you will see that. Everything is so spontaneous you never know what’s going to happen. And just know EVERYONE HAS A BREAKING POINT. I can’t wait to see myself & how I can do better & level up. January 10 is gonna be sooooo LIT. WeTv & Thinkfactory lit for this. Dr. V, Dr. Ish & Judge Toler held nothing back.

And it drives you crazy.”

This isn’t Lil’ Mo’s first go round with reality television. From 2013 to 2015 she joined the R&B Divas franchise for the Los Angeles edition of the TV One production. She later joined the popular cast of VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: New York.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition will air on January 10th at 10pm EST. on WeTv. See the trailer below!