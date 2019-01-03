From Demarcus Jacquez’s latest project, Transition #3091, comes the soulful new single, “Who You Are.” On the track, the singer and songwriter delivers a special and emotional ode to women, making it clear how he favors their being.

“Baby, you’re a star / You don’t gotta hide it, just be who you are,” Demarcus declares.

About the song, Demarcus says “it’s a true message from love, peace, and inspiration for the world. It is also a reminder for the women across the globe that women of different descents, should be allowed to be who they are.”

A great message and even better song!

Check out Transition #3091 here!