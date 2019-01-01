Emerging singer Ali Caldwell, whose claim to fame includes appearances on TV shows The Four and The Voice, recently released the single, “Colors.” The uptempo groove continues to highlight the New Jersey powerhouse vocalist’s undeniable range.

The uplifting track has an old school R&B feel with a modern pop twist with Ali’s vocals soaring over the the retro-twinged production and funky brass section. “Colors” is about embracing beauty in diversity and unity and drops alongside her “TrueColors” partnership with Splat hair color.

“My single colors is about embracing beauty in diversity and unity.. Seeing life in so many ways .. we have decision to either live in the dark or live in the light where life is bright and colorful,” Ali proclaims. “life is so much more than just one way or another.. the beauty in all of us is so much more than just black and white. When we can 100% open our eyes and hearts and see the true beauty in each other her, then we will we see true beauty is bright and colorful and not bland and dull. It’s about loving and accepting through the barriers that society constantly tries to build around us.”

“Colors” will appear on Ali’s upcoming album, ’88,’ which is due out in mid-2019 via her imprint 2MaroMusic (The Orchard / Sony).

Check out “Colors” below via Spotify: