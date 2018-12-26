Bobby V breaches the conversation surrounding the King of R&B, this time not with his comments, but with the new song, “King Me.”

On the track, the veteran R&B singer, songwriter, and musician goes over his resume of 20 years in the game, making it clear that he worked hard and earned what he got while giving us reasons to declare him king.

Although we love and support Bobby’s artistry, we won’t go as far as making him a king, but if that’s how he feels, then good for you Bobby!

If you’ve been under a rock, social media has been on fire starting two weeks ago after R&B newcomer Jacquees declared himself King of R&B (for you artists). During the uproar, which we love, Bobby said he should be in the top five.

Anyway, Bobby released his seventh studio album, “Electrik,” earlier this year, which is headed by the single “Lil Bit,” featuring Snoop Dogg