ANE’s new single “Physical” is the Korean-American singer/songwriter’s first offering since the release of her Bitan EP in 2017. On the soulful, Malcolm Fong-produced new-age ‘quiet storm’ jam, ANE cuts through the digital world in search of something tangible.

“The combination of living in New York and being immersed in today’s culture of swiping right and left on dating apps and scrolling through social media feeds, it is so difficult to make a real connection with someone. People like having options today, more than ever, and it makes it really difficult to dig deep with someone. This song is about the rare instance that it does in today’s ADD society. And I wanted to share that feeling in a song.” – ANE