PREMIERE: R&B Band Blesd Soars With Soulful “Healing”

“We’re gonna be OK” is the message behind LA-based R&B band Blesd’s new single, “Healing,” an uplifting anthem that aims to restore hope to hearts around the country. Our nation has been faced with mass shootings, natural disasters, and political strife, and “Healing” strikes the heartstrings as it unites us with care and forgiveness.

“If I could focus my energy, where it needs to be, then I’ll heal the world / You know forgiveness is the remedy, so imma give it to my enemy, to finally set me free..” Blesd sings.

“We wrote this song last year right after Hurricanes Irma & Maria and the Vegas shooting,” the band tells us via email. “We were all super down in the session and felt like we needed some major healing and so did the world. It’s a year later now and every time we perform it, it seems like there’s just been another tragedy. We hope that people will be able to turn this song on and find a little bit of peace.”

A year after writing the record, it seems the message is more relevant and far-reaching than even the band themselves could’ve imagined.

Look out for Blesd’s debut EP, dropping at the beginning of 2019.

Get your “Healing” below:

The five-piece band, Blesd, began their journey after meeting at a Shabbat service gig in Venice, CA. The group had a magical connection and began collaborating on a like-minded musical experimentation. Comprised of Ayo Awosika, Brock Pollock, Lily Elise, Jeremy Lawrence, and Joe Conner, the Blesd mission is to spread love, inspire unity, and cultivate a connection with everyone who hears their music.

Self-described as conscious pop music, Blesd provides a new way for people to access their spirituality through melody and harmony. Their goal is to help people transcend the boundaries that separate us to connect as humans over a shared desire for love and hope. Not to be confused with dogmatic religious beliefs, their message is one of freedom and self-healing. Musically, the band draws inspiration from fellow meditative R&B purveyors like Indie.Aire, D’Angelo, and others.

With credits that include background vocal work for Miley Cyrus and Don Henley, drumming for Bobby McFerrin and music placements on major TV networks ABC and PBS, the band’s members all have impressive resumes of their own.