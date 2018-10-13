Bibi Bourelly – Writer’s Song

Talented vocalist and songwriter Bibi Bourelly returns with the new single, “Writer’s Song,” and after one listen, you can continue to see why this young lady is the truth.

“Writer’s Song,” which is slated to appear on Bibi’s upcoming project, serves as the first taste of new music from the singer and songwriter since ‘Boy’ (August 2017), a 4-song EP of live studio recordings that delved into boy/relationships through the prism of Bibi’s life, in and out of the spotlight.

Bibi, whose career-defining single “Ego” reached Top 5 on the Spotify Viral 50, and on 12 independent country charts including the U.S. (at #3), Canada (#7), and the UK (#9), was the subject of a memorable page 1 Arts profile in the New York Times in May 2016. She continued to dominate the conversation with her song “Ballin” which charted at #12 in urban radio followed by TV appearances on NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Late Late Show with James Corden, the BET Awards, as well as features in major magazines such asInterview, Elle, Glamour, Billboard, Essence, The Fader, and many more. The video for “Ego,” filmed in Berlin, has surpassed over 2 millionYouTube views to date and “Ballin” video has surpassed over 2.4 million YouTube views to date.