It’s been announced that Grammy Award-winning R&B singer, songwriter, and producer Anthony Hamilton has joined Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def 25th Anniversary Cultural Curren$y Tour this fall. The tour also marks the 15th anniversary of his classic debut album, Comin’ From Where I’m From in September.

The trek kicks off October 14 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena, stops at major arenas across the country, and concludes on November 2 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

In celebration of the iconic label’s 25th anniversary, Hamilton will perform alongside a stacked lineup of fellow So So Def artists, including Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bone Crusher, Dem Franchize Boyz, and Bow Wow. Known for powerhouse performances marked by scorching soul, expect him to bring the house down every night with that instantly recognizable voice and inimitable charisma.

Check out the full itinerary below.

So So Def’s Cultural Curren$y Tour Dates:

10/14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

10/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

10/19 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

10/20 – Greensboro, NC – Coliseum

10/21 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

10/25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10/26 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

10/28 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10/30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

10/31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center