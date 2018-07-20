Italian Artist Rose Villain Makes U.S. Debut With New Single ‘Funeral Party’

Hailing from Milan, Italy, Rose Villain debuts her new single, “Funeral Party,” today (July 20). Produced by Sixpm, “Funeral Party” is Rose Villain’s first release with Republic Records, becoming one of the few Italian artists to ever sign with a US major label.

“It’s a song about the definitive end of a relationship, where he acted like a total jerk, and she moved on with a bang,” shares Villain.

Rose made quite a splash with her debut single, “Get The Fuck Out of My Pool.” Her follow-up “Geisha” was released in Europe by Universal Music Germany. Impose Magazine commented on the accompanying video that Rose Villain’s “persona bleeds badassery more than anything else.” Not surprisingly then fashion leaders like Vogue Italia have also embraced Rose Villain’s mix of street style with a touch of the macabre, recently featuring her in a photo shoot on the streets of Milan.

Now based in NYC, Rose draws upon musical influences from AC/DC to Kanye West. Working with producer Sixpm, her sound fuses pop, trap, and 80’s vibes, while her lyrics reflect an eclectic set of interests that include poetry, aliens, criminology and natural disasters.

FB: rosevillainmusic

IG: rosevillain