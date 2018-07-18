Paper Lovee Releases Debut Mixtape, ‘Waiting to Exhale’

Singer/Rapper Paper Lovee drops his debut mixtape, Waiting to Exhale. The release comes after the new artist spit out four singles, starting off with popular single, “Here 4 Ya.” The 15-track project features other known artists including Lil Baby, Yung Bans, YNW Melly, and Dae Dae.

As the first mixtape for a new talent, Waiting to Exhale is a well put together collection of songs. With four of the tracks already out and gaining favor for Paper Lovee, it’s safe to say that this newcomer already knows the formula for making popular hits. He knocked it out of the park with his first single “Here 4 Ya,” which samples KC & JoJo’s “All My Life.” His other singles from the mixtape include “Relationship Goals” and “No Socks Ft. Lil Baby”, leaving “Set” as his most recent single.

An Atlanta rap artist, Paper Lovee is 300 Ent which is the same record label that signed popular acts like Dae Dae, Fetty Wap, Kirko Bangz, Shy Glizzy, TK Kravitz, and Young Thug. He was able to amass over 30 million streams with “Here 4 Ya” and continues to see success with his other singles. Waiting to Exhale symbolizes Paper Lovee reaching the point in his career where he can be depended on to produce a full body of work, and he definitely didn’t disappoint. Besides this mixtape, he plans on also releasing the music video for “No Socks Ft. Lil Baby” soon.

Check out the tracklist for Paper Lovee’s Waiting to Exhale mixtape.

Waiting to Exhale Tracklist

1. Dreams Come True

2. No Change

3. Relationship Goals

4. No Socks Ft. Lil Baby

5. Set

6. I’m Rollin Ft. YNW Melly

7. Everybody Ft. Dae Dae

8. Fly

9. Mastermind

10. Here 4 Ya

11. One Bitch

12. I’m High Ft. Yung Bans

13. Step Back

14. My Past

15. Combo

Martel Sharpe