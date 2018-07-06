Tory Lanez has been busy lately: busy with music, and busy with potentially racking up an assault charge. Let’s address the latter first.

During a stop on his “Memories Don’t Die Tour” in his hometown of Toronto at the Rebel Complex on Wednesday (July 4), Lanez asked the crowd to put their hands up so he could literally crowd “surf” and walk across the audience, assumed to be a way to reach the person he put the paws on. A fan caught the incident on camera. No word on what sparked the attack.

Watch the footage below:

And in other Tory Lanez news, he’s dropped the visual for his collab with Puerto Rican reggaeton star Ozuna, “Pi Ma,” the first release from Lanez’ upcoming Spanish-language project El Agua. The self-directed clip sees Lanez and Ozuna performing in front of the Puerto Rican flag while being surrounded by Latinas.

Lanez is also poised to drop another English project Love Me Now?, which may include collaborations with Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more.