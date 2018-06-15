To kick off the June 19th premiere of the new OWN series “Love Is,” the network has revealed a music playlist of 90s music favored by Oprah and “Love Is” creator, Mara Brock Akil.

The playlist features 26 songs of 90s classics, mostly R&B hits such as SWV’s “Weak,” the Babyface and Mariah Carey collab “Everytime I Close My Eyes,” and Faith Evans’ “Love Like This.”

“Love Is” is OWN’s new romantic drama starring Michele Weaver (“Illicit”) and Will Catlett (“Black Lightning”) and is based off of creators Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil’s own relationship journey while exploring the highs, the lows of love.The show is set in 1990’s Los Angeles against the backdrop of Black Hollywood and follows Nuri (Michele Weaver) and Yasir (Will Catlett), as they chase their dreams and learn to follow their hearts. Told from the perspective of the couple’s present-day selves, the romantic drama also revisits the social issues and vibrant black culture of that time reflecting on how it all aligned to shape the couple they have become nearly 20 years later.

The “Love is ” series will premiere on Tuesday, June 19 at 10pm ET/PT.

Stream and enjoy the playlist below: