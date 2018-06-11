Watch Kehlani Perform ‘CRZY’ At LA Pride

Over the weekend, songstress Kehlani took her talents to LA Pride to perform a slew of fan favorites from her debut album SweetSexySavage such as ‘CRZY’ and ‘Gangsta’.

While rocking locs, dressed in yellow, and oozing charisma, Kehlani rocked the pride crowd during her set which featured a live band and background dancers.

Things weren’t all glowing during her performance though. Lani took to Instagram to voice some of the issues she had to deal with during her set. “LA PRIDE. with 82919229 technical malfunctions, ZERO ear monitors (couldn’t hear myself at any point in the entire performance) and the over capacity situation… i still had a ball. thanks for coming and making pride history. we literally shut pride down, first time for everything,” she states.

Kehlani is currently working on the follow-up to her debut album ‘SweetSexySavage.’