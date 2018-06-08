Melody Reyne Releases ‘Liberation’ EP

Hailing from Indianapolis, Indiana, Los Angeles based singer-songwriter Melody Reyne releases her long-awaited EP, Liberation. The 7-track project includes singles “Old News” and “With You.” Liberation takes us through the hardships of Reyne’s relationship and her declaration to set herself free from continued hurt and confusion. On the other hand, she welcomes new love in hopes to connect with someone who is more deserving of her time and attention.

In the Ron Shirley produced track, “I Don’t Wanna Love You,” Reyne sings, “Thinkin’ bout you wishin’ that I wasn’t / Hatin’ every moment I spend wantin’ back your lovin’ / I made up my mind but my heart just won’t stay certain / You don’t feel the same / So it’s time to close the curtains / It ain’t working.”

TrackList:

Day Before May (Prod. J. Cuse)

New Life ft. TRACE (Prod. EntrLude)

You Should Know ft. Salma Slims (Prod. J Cuse)

Old News (Prod. The Culture)

With You (Prod. Chris Wilcox)

IDWLY (Prod. Ron Shirley II)

Champion ft. EJAAZ (Prod. Desmond A.)

“With You” Video

In support of the release of Liberation, Reyne is set to go on a mini-tour, with shows in New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. You can catch Reyne’s upcoming performances on the following dates:

6/30 Arcadia, CA – 626 Night Market

7/14 Los Angeles, CA – DTLA

7/20 Atlanta, GA – Ambient Studios

8/2018 NYC – TBA

Liberation is available on all major digital music platforms including iTunes, Spotify, and Tidal. For updates regarding Melody Reyne’s music and upcoming performances visit melodyreyne.com or follow her on Instagram and Twitter at @melodyreyne.