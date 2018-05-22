SZA to Miss ‘Championship Tour’ Dates Due to Swollen Vocal Chords

Bad news for SZA fans!

The Grammy-nominated R&B artist was forced to cancel several stops on her “Championship Tour” because of swollen vocal chords.

“I got some bad news,” TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith announced. “I have to take SZA off for a few days on the tour. Her vocals chords are swollen and she have to rest her voice to prevent any permanent damage.”

He continued: “We been monitoring her close and this is the reason she missed the Arizona and New Mexico dates. She’ll see the doctor again in a few days and I’ll update you guys on her status.”

SZA has already missed shows in Phoenix and Albuquerque, and it’s currently unclear when she will return for the trek. However, TDE plans to reward fans for the dates missed. “As for the dates she missed, we’ll figure out a way to make it up to you guys.”

The “Championship Tour,” which also features Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, and Jay Rock, wraps June 16 in Pittsburgh.