R&B Duo Ar’mon & Trey Unveil New Video ‘Forever’

Detroit R&B duo Ar’mon & Trey illuminates the night with their new music video for, “Forever,” a sizzling and melodic summer gem.

In the clip, one member parking lot pimps with a few friends outside of a motel, while the other works at a restaurant and causes a dancing stir.

“Forever” will appear on Ar’mon (19) & Trey’s (20) forthcoming major label debut EP, Long Story Short, slated to land at all digital partners on June 8, 2018 via Warner Bros. Records.

In addition to the new single and planned EP, the duo will hit the road for a North American headline tour starting June 16th at Vera Project in Seattle, WA. The trek will make stops in major markets like Oakland, Los Angeles, Houston, Essence Fest in New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington, DC, and New York, before concluding at the Pike Room in Detroit, MI on July 29.

Brothers Ar’mon & Trey went from viral covers on Vine to amassing a devoted fan base spanning over 1 million followers on Instagram and 200 million-plus YouTube views for their hilarious and unforgettable videos. With swaggering soul and hip-hop attitude, 2017 saw them make major waves with a string of singles. “Drown” quickly cracked 2.9 million Spotify streams as “Breakdown” surpassed 4 million. Get ready for more surprises from the boys very soon!

TOUR DATES:

6/16 Seattle, WA Vera Project

6/17 Portland, OR Analog Lounge

6/19 Oakland, CA Complex – Lotus Room

6/21 Anaheim, CA Chain Reaction

6/23 Los Angeles, CA Union

6/24 San Diego, CA House of Blues – Voodoo Room

6/26 Phoenix, AZ 51 West

6/28 El Paso, TX Club – Hello I Love You

6/30 Dallas, TX Prophet

7/1 Houston, TX Underground

7/2 San Antonio, TX Jack’s

7/5 – 8 New Orleans, LA Essence Fest

7/10 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

7/12 Nashville, TN Rocketown

7/14 St. Louis, MO Ready Room

7/15 Cincinnati, KY Southgate Revival

7/17 Columbus, OH Woodlands Tavern

7/19 Greensboro, NC Arizona Pete’s

7/21 Washington, DC U Street

7/22 New York, NY Knitting Factory

7/24 Philadelphia, PA Voltage

7/25 Boston, MA Red Room at 939

7/26 Hartford, CT Webster Underground

7/28 Chicago, ILThe Wire

7/29 Detroit, MI Pike Room