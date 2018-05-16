Reggae artist I-Octane premieres the music video for his conscious and thought-provoking single, “Weh Di Fire Gone.”

The single, off his latest album, Love & Life, tackles social issues that are prevalent in urban communities, which includes women showing off their bodies for money, and youths packing guns instead of reading books, all while someone pulls the strings behind the scenes.

The visual paint a vivid picture of I-Octane’s lyrics as he showcases the disaster an uneducated person or follower can cause to their community. The clip was filmed on location in Kingston, Jamaica and directed by Bling Blang Work.

I-Octane’s third album, Love & Life, dropped on March 30th, 2018, and has been well received by fans, music lovers, and the entertainment industry. The set debuted at #3 on the Reggae Billboard Chart.

“The Love from fans is all I need for validation,” states I-Octane. “EVERYONE CAN RELATE TO LOVE AND LIFE JOURNEY, that’s real. And for all the fans I have met on the way that say they relate to at least one song. Then I did my job!”

‘Love & Life’ showcases Octane’s musical diversity as he crosses genres like Pop, R&B, Soca, Latin, EDM, and Hip-Hop, all while remaining true to his Jamaican heritage. The album is raw, introspective and delightful as it captures a beautiful and talented musical mind.

Produced under his own production company Conquer The Globe Productions, and distributed by California based IDC, “Love & Life” album features 17 tracks with the addition of 2 bonus tracks, and is now available worldwide at smarturl.it/I-OctaneLoveandLife

Instagram.com/realioctane

Twitter.com/realioctane