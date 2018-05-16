Andy Stokes – Best Day Ever

Andy Stokes released the soulful single, “Best Day Ever,” earlier this year, and now he has a visual to support the record.

In the clip, the veteran Portland, Oregon singer and songwriter performs the eargasmic song in front of a colorful backdrop, while memorable images from his life flash across the screen.

The groovy and upbeat “Best Day Ever” is top 30 at Urban AC Radio – Not only does Mr. Stokes sound astounding, but the record also brandishes a positive message.

Stokes has been performing music since the 80s when he led the funk group Cool’R – He later earned the moniker, “Oregon’s King of Soul.”

Watch the music video for the soulful “Best Day Ever” below: