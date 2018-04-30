Tasha Scott Shows Us Real Love With “Here We Go”

Singer and actress Tasha Scott drops off the brand new single, “Here We Go,” the lead offering from her forthcoming debut album, Moon Child, due out this summer.

On the midtempo groove, penned by Tasha and producer Eben Franckewitz, the emerging songstress beautifully shares her tale of what real love should feel like.

“I just wanted to tell a story about how love feels, when you do things spontaneously,” she told UB.

The new single follows previously released songs like “Good Woman” and “Gone,” featured on the Brandy & Ray J Family Business soundtrack.

As an actress, Tasha is known for her role in “Troop Beverly Hills” and the FOX television series “South Central.”

About her upcoming album, Tasha proclaimed: “I’ll be co-writing just about everything. The sound is mid-tempo and more edgy with a Hip-Hop feel. I’m Re-opening my flirtatious side again and getting back to feeling sexy, beautiful and loving myself more.”

A visual for “Here We Go” will arrive soon — For now, check out the single below: