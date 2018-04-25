Miguel – Come Through and Chill Feat. J. Cole

Miguel releases a music video for his J. Cole-assisted single, “Come Through and Chill,” a sensual groove from his latest album, War & Leisure.

Cole kicks off the Kevin Calero-directed clip by spitting his bars into a pay phone. The visual then transitions to Miguel, who is seen seated in a chair while watching a female dance. Later in the clip, the silky R&B crooner seems to be caught up in a love triangle with two women.

“Come Through and Chill” sees Miguel revealing his rolling stones mentality as he attempts to bed women in different area codes.

“Hello, stranger,” he sings. “It’s been a minute since we last kicked it / By the way, I just got in town / And I won’t let cumulus clouds all in the sky ruin my vibe / Usually, I don’t do this often / But since we’re coolin’, is it an option?”

Miguel and J. Cole previously hooked up for the popular single, “Power Trip,” and he recently spoke about their reunion via Beats 1.

“He’s good energy,” Miguel says of J. Cole. “I think that’s one of things that as fans of music, we really care when someone can capture our energy and take what they’re feeling and translate it. He’s always been exceptional at that. And so when he comes on, as like you said, when I first heard his verse too, I was like see. And then what he’s saying is just spot on. I think that’s what it is. Beyond music, I f*ck with Cole, he’s f*cking with me. We’re friends on the outside of this. Yeah. It’s an honor to have him as a friend, not only in music, but in general.”

Watch the “Come Through and Chill” video below: