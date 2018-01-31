Nina Nesbitt Drops “Somebody Special” Video; Adds More Tour Dates

Pop/Soul singer Nina Nesbitt drops a welcoming music video for her self-penned and produced pop single, “Somebody Special.” In the clip, the songbird breaks up with her boyfriend, but instead of entering a sunken place, she meets the guy she was really meant to be with.

“‘Somebody Special’ is about when you’ve been feeling a bit low and then you meet this person who changes everything,” explains Nina. “It’s about those first few months where everything you do together feels so exciting. You could be sitting in a dive bar drinking cheap cider, driving about in a broken down car, or sitting at home in your tracksuit, but you somehow feel like you’re having the best time because the feeling of falling in love sugar coats everything.”

Nina also co-created the concept for the video: “I think everyone wants to feel good about themselves,” Nina explains, adding “but when you’re with somebody that is emotionally abusive it can really wear you down, so I wanted to show that moment where she realizes that she deserves more and finally takes control of the situation.”

“Somebody Special” follows the previously released singles, “The Best You Had” and “The Moments I’m Missing,” all spotlighting her undeniable knack for modernist pop and R&B which she blends with her own confessional songwriting.

Nina’s new album will be released in Summer 2018. You catch her on upcoming North American tours this spring with both Jake Bugg and Clean Bandit. She is also set to make appearances at this years SXSW Festival in March. For tickets and more information, go to: www.ninanesbittmusic.com