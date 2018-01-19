St. Beauty – Not Discuss It

To support their newly released debut EP, ‘Running To The Sun,’ eclectic duo St. Beauty, comprised of Alex Belle and Isis Valentino, unwraps a new music video for the album favorite, “Not Discuss It.”

In the Lacey Duke-directed visual, shot in Brooklyn, NY, melanin magic is on full blast as the duo sings about their relationship dilemmas.

“Not Discuss It” follows up the sub-animated music video for the single, “Caught,” a song about cheating men. The song was used in Season 2 of HBO’s Insecure during episode seven (“Hella Disrespectful”). “Holographic Lover” and “Borders” were also featured in Season 1 of Insecure.

About their new EP, ST. Beauty says, “This project is just the beginning for us.” They continued, “We have so much more to say, and we’re so excited to continue to share our story with the world. Thank you to Janelle Monáe and Wondaland for being such an inspiration and believing in our vision.”

Watch the sensual and intoxicating video for “Not Discuss It” below: